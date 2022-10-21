ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weslaco, TX

thecentersquare.com

ICE agents apprehend illegal foreign nationals with multiple DWI convictions, criminal histories

(The Center Square) – U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents have arrested several individuals in the Houston and Harlingen field offices as part of an immigration enforcement operation called “Operation Secure Streets.” Houston area agents of ICE's Enforcement and Removal Operations team apprehended individuals between Sept. 12 and 30; Harlingen agents apprehended individuals between August 20 and Sept. 30.
HARLINGEN, TX
riograndeguardian.com

Vela: Bringing Mexican nurses into the Valley would be plug and play

WESLACO, Texas – Manny Vela, CEO of Valley Baptist Health System, says he welcomes Texas Workforce Commission efforts to bring Mexican workers into the state to address the nursing shortage. Vela pointed out that Texas is currently 30,000 nurses short of what it needs. In the Rio Grande Valley,...
TEXAS STATE
ValleyCentral

Two freshmen arrested in Harlingen after threat, police say

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Harlingen police are investigating a terroristic threat they allege was made against Harlingen High School. Two freshmen were arrested and charged with making a terroristic threat, a felony, according to police. According to a post from the Harlingen Police Department, a threat was made toward Harlingen High School Monday. The two […]
HARLINGEN, TX
ValleyCentral

HCSO: Witness hears gunshots, sees man collapse and die in driveway

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Following the sound of gunshots, a man walked outside and collapsed on the driveway of a home in rural Edinburg, Hidalgo County investigators say. The man was identified as 24-year-old Ricardo Guzman from Edinburg, investigators said. When deputies arrived, they saw Guzman with gunshot wounds, lying on the driveway. He was […]
EDINBURG, TX
riograndeguardian.com

Gov. Abbott prefers Flores over Cortez for Hidalgo County Judge

EDINBURG, Texas – Gov. George Abbott has endorsed challenger Esmeralda Flores over incumbent Richard Cortez for Hidalgo County Judge. The move may surprise some given Cortez’s long history of public service, his fiscally conservative stewardship of the county and his award-winning leadership during the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition...
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
KSAT 12

Early voting has started in Texas. Here are your rights at the polls.

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Early voting for the 2022 midterm elections is here. Texans can head to the polls to cast their votes for various state, congressional and local elected officials. Not sure what’s...
TEXAS STATE
ValleyCentral

Where to vote as early voting begins in the Rio Grande Valley

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Early voting across Texas began Monday, Oct. 24. Unlike election day, when voters have a designated polling place based on their precinct, voters can choose where to vote within their county. This provides the convenience of dropping in at one of many polling places during the early voting period. […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
news4sanantonio.com

State Fair of Texas welcomed more than two million visitors

DALLAS -- The State Fair of Texas closed its 2022 on Sunday, with a record-breaking 2,547,289 people attending during the 24-day run. Big Tex is done for the year! More than 583,000 Fletcher's corny dogs were sold, and someone even broke the Guinness World Record. The fair's resident strongman "Mighty...
TEXAS STATE
texassignal.com

The County That Could Decide Everything

With early voting starting today, all eyes are on the voters of Texas. And one county could portend where the state is heading. Tarrant County, which is home to Fort Worth, has been one of the fastest growing areas of the state. And slowly, the state’s third most populous county has been trending democratic. In 2020, Joe Biden narrowly carried the state by less than one percentage point.
TARRANT COUNTY, TX

