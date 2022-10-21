Read full article on original website
wufe967.com
Texas constable says he will fight blue county’s 'defunding' of his office
Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman said Sunday he would be filing a new complaint with the governor and state comptroller’s office for defunding his office of nearly $989,000. Herman said he was recently informed by the Harris County Auditor’s office that his office had retained $988,804.18 of...
Texas AG Paxton announces new elections oversight team. Does he have the authority?
He said the team consisting of lawyers, investigators and support staff will look at alleged violations of the Texas Election Code to ensure elections are transparent and secure.
thecentersquare.com
ICE agents apprehend illegal foreign nationals with multiple DWI convictions, criminal histories
(The Center Square) – U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents have arrested several individuals in the Houston and Harlingen field offices as part of an immigration enforcement operation called “Operation Secure Streets.” Houston area agents of ICE's Enforcement and Removal Operations team apprehended individuals between Sept. 12 and 30; Harlingen agents apprehended individuals between August 20 and Sept. 30.
2 Wanted in Tampa Murder Caught in Brownsville, Texas
Police believe they made a run for the border to escape justice
Here’s why the Texas Secretary of State is sending inspectors to some counties during November 2022 election
Inspectors overseeing election procedures isn't voter intimidation, it's a standard practice that's been happening for decades. Some would argue otherwise though.
Father searching for Texas man who rescued his son
An Arkansas father says his son is alive thanks to a Texas man who pulled him from a burning car following a crash.
riograndeguardian.com
Vela: Bringing Mexican nurses into the Valley would be plug and play
WESLACO, Texas – Manny Vela, CEO of Valley Baptist Health System, says he welcomes Texas Workforce Commission efforts to bring Mexican workers into the state to address the nursing shortage. Vela pointed out that Texas is currently 30,000 nurses short of what it needs. In the Rio Grande Valley,...
Two freshmen arrested in Harlingen after threat, police say
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Harlingen police are investigating a terroristic threat they allege was made against Harlingen High School. Two freshmen were arrested and charged with making a terroristic threat, a felony, according to police. According to a post from the Harlingen Police Department, a threat was made toward Harlingen High School Monday. The two […]
news4sanantonio.com
Top Texas Ranger suddenly retires in middle of Uvalde school shooting investigation
A shake up in the leadership of the Texas Rangers who are in the middle of the Uvalde school shooting investigation. The top Texas Ranger, Chief Chance Collins, and his second in command have suddenly retired. It's been 153 days since the Robb Elementary School shooting that left 19 children...
HCSO: Witness hears gunshots, sees man collapse and die in driveway
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Following the sound of gunshots, a man walked outside and collapsed on the driveway of a home in rural Edinburg, Hidalgo County investigators say. The man was identified as 24-year-old Ricardo Guzman from Edinburg, investigators said. When deputies arrived, they saw Guzman with gunshot wounds, lying on the driveway. He was […]
riograndeguardian.com
Gov. Abbott prefers Flores over Cortez for Hidalgo County Judge
EDINBURG, Texas – Gov. George Abbott has endorsed challenger Esmeralda Flores over incumbent Richard Cortez for Hidalgo County Judge. The move may surprise some given Cortez’s long history of public service, his fiscally conservative stewardship of the county and his award-winning leadership during the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition...
Gilmer Mirror
Greg Abbott ran as a small-government conservative. But the governor’s office now has more power than ever.
“Greg Abbott ran as a small-government conservative. But the governor’s office now has more power than ever.” was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues.
Judge dismisses illegal voting case of Texas man who waited in line for 6 hours
AUSTIN, Texas — A Texas judge has dismissed illegal voting charges against a Houston man who stood in line six hours to cast a ballot in the 2020 presidential primary and became a figure over Republican efforts to tighten election laws. The decision this week followed a wider ruling...
KSAT 12
Early voting has started in Texas. Here are your rights at the polls.
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Early voting for the 2022 midterm elections is here. Texans can head to the polls to cast their votes for various state, congressional and local elected officials. Not sure what’s...
Where to vote as early voting begins in the Rio Grande Valley
RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Early voting across Texas began Monday, Oct. 24. Unlike election day, when voters have a designated polling place based on their precinct, voters can choose where to vote within their county. This provides the convenience of dropping in at one of many polling places during the early voting period. […]
Central Texas Woman on the Run with a 14 Ft. Skeleton Worth $300
Have you seen this woman? Have you seen this skeleton? It's not hard to miss!. A Central Texas woman is on the run with a 14ft skeleton Halloween decoration that she stole off an unsuspecting victim's yard!. The video, shared by KXAN anchor Tom Miller, shows the footage captured on...
news4sanantonio.com
State Fair of Texas welcomed more than two million visitors
DALLAS -- The State Fair of Texas closed its 2022 on Sunday, with a record-breaking 2,547,289 people attending during the 24-day run. Big Tex is done for the year! More than 583,000 Fletcher's corny dogs were sold, and someone even broke the Guinness World Record. The fair's resident strongman "Mighty...
Abbott to Texas sheriffs: Help stop ‘chaos’ on border
exas Gov. Greg Abbott on Thursday met with about 20 sheriffs and law enforcement from South Texas border counties and urged them to continue to fight what he calls is "chaos" on the border caused by the Biden administration.
‘Used Car King’ awaits sentencing for fraudulent Texas vehicle tag sales
Authorities say he billed himself as the "Used Car King of New York," but the 51-year-old man now awaits sentencing on federal charges in Texas as investigators offer a reward for a man who remains a fugitive in the case.
texassignal.com
The County That Could Decide Everything
With early voting starting today, all eyes are on the voters of Texas. And one county could portend where the state is heading. Tarrant County, which is home to Fort Worth, has been one of the fastest growing areas of the state. And slowly, the state’s third most populous county has been trending democratic. In 2020, Joe Biden narrowly carried the state by less than one percentage point.
