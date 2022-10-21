ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Power Shutoffs possible this weekend if you live in this part of the Bay Area

By Alex Baker
 4 days ago

Sign up for PG&E alerts/updates here: PGE Emergency Site – Safety Shutoff Details

( KRON ) — Public Safety Power Shutoffs are possible for some parts of the Bay Area this weekend due to a weather system that could bring northerly winds to parts of the region, according to PG&E. The northerly wind event, combined with drought and dry conditions could lead to a heightened risk of wildfires.

State expands Medi-Cal coverage to nearly 300K residents regardless of immigration status

As a result, PG&E is sending two-day-ahead advanced notifications to about 5,800 customers in parts of 13 counties and two tribal communities. While a majority of those potentially impacted are further north, residents of these Bay Area counties could face potential shutoffs:

  • Lake County: 59 customers, 3 Medical Baseline customers
  • Napa County: 85 customers, 6 Medical Baseline customers
  • Sonoma County: 3 customers

“Despite the potential for rain in some areas this weekend, PG&E is notifying customers that a PSPS may be necessary if rain does not materialize or if forecasted wind speeds still pose a wildfire risk. The potential shutoffs could begin Saturday morning in portions of the North Sacramento Valley,” said PG&E spokesperson Deanna Contreras. “Potential shutoffs for the San Joaquin Valley, other portions of the Sacramento Valley, North Bay as well as Kern County could begin Sunday, depending on the timing of the wind event.”

Public Safety Power Shutoffs (PSPS) are implemented to reduce wildfire risk from energized powerlines. PG&E activated its Emergency Operations Center on Oct. 19 to support this weather event.

Customer who will potentially be impacted should begin to receive notifications via text, email and automated phone calls on Friday. Customers can also look up their address to see if their location is being monitored for potential safety shutoffs at: pge.com/pspsupdates .

PG&E said its in-house meteorologists along with its Hazard Awareness & Warning Center and Emergency Operations Center will continue to monitor weather conditions.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.

Comments / 11

agent-007
3d ago

So how far are those $100k EV’s gonna get this weekend. Looks like your staying home Tesla. Where taking the Denali 😂😂

Reply
4
