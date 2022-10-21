BIDDEFORD, Maine — The No. 25 nationally ranked Endicott football team defeated the University of New England (UNE), 43-0, in conference action on Saturday evening at Blue Storm Stadium. With the win, the Gulls improve to 7-0 on the season (3-0 CCC) and set the single-season shutout record (4)...

