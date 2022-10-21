ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

5NEWS

Halloween 2022 | Events happening in NWA and the River Valley

ARKANSAS, USA — Spooky season has made its way to Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley and will be celebrated officially on Monday, October 31!. According to a study by Vivint, Arkansas has one of the spookiest cities in the country. Several events such as haunted houses, trick or treats, ghost tours and trunk or treats are happening across the Natural State to celebrate Halloween.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
fayettevilleflyer.com

Stone Mill closes Fayetteville location ‘until further notice’

A well-loved local bakery and lunch spot is no longer open in Fayetteville. Stone Mill Bread and Flour Company has closed its location at 2600 N. Gregg Ave. “until further notice,” according to social media posts made by the company this week. The closure took effect Thursday, Oct. 20.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
ozarksfn.com

Rice Custom Meat Processing

History: Three years ago, Richard and Treva Rice took over Cockrums Meat Processing in Rudy, Ark., and launched Rice Custom Meat Processing. Products: Rice Custom Meat Processing offers custom processing of beef, hogs, sheep and goats. Office manager Nichole Lovejoy said about 200 animals are processed monthly, with beef and...
RUDY, AR
KOLR10 News

Man, 80, pinned under trailer, killed near Berryville

BERRYVILLE, Ark. — A man was killed after he drove into a trailer and got pinned in Berryville, Arkansas. Bruce Wood, 80, of Berryville was southbound on Highway 21 North headed toward County Road 461 in Carroll County around 6:31 p.m Tuesday, Oct. 18. His 2010 Ford traveled off of the roadway to the right […]
BERRYVILLE, AR
fourstateshomepage.com

Opened mine shafts drain Webb City Paradise Lake

WEBB CITY, Mo. — A leaky lake is getting extra attention this weekend in hopes of patching the problem. Webb City workers are tackling a couple of mine shafts that have opened up in Paradise Lake at King Jack Park. Extremely low water levels are giving them a chance to fill them in with rock and concrete. Crews are hoping to get it all set before the weather takes a turn next week.
WEBB CITY, MO
nwahomepage.com

Early voting: What to bring to the polls

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark.(KNWA/KFTA) — The time has finally come and early voting for the midterm election starts tomorrow, October 24, 2022. Before you get ready to head to those polling sites, you want to make sure you have everything you need to vote. The Director of Elections, Jennifer Price says...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
anadisgoi.com

Cherokee Nation to celebrate opening of meat processing facility

TAHLEQUAH, Okla. — Cherokee Nation and its businesses will celebrate the opening of 1839 Cherokee Meat Co. on Tuesday, October 25 at 1 p.m. The grand opening event will include a ribbon-cutting ceremony followed by guided tours of the facility. 1839 Cherokee Meat Co. was created after Chief Hoskin,...
TAHLEQUAH, OK
freeweekly.com

In Branson, Duttons find new home and fight Amy’s cancer

By any definition of the word, it’s been a challenging year for the performing Dutton family of Branson. On July 13, the Dutton Family Theater at 3454 W. 76 Country Blvd. was badly damaged by a fire that started in a trash can, with flames climbing up a corner column to the crawl space, facade and roof of the theater. And while the troupe was juggling a move to Yakov Smirnoff’s 2,000-seat theater on Missouri 48, where their show opened Sept. 26, violinist Amy Dutton Arambulo was diagnosed with Stage 2 breast cancer and started chemotherapy.
BRANSON, MO

