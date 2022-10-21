Read full article on original website
Halloween 2022 | Events happening in NWA and the River Valley
ARKANSAS, USA — Spooky season has made its way to Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley and will be celebrated officially on Monday, October 31!. According to a study by Vivint, Arkansas has one of the spookiest cities in the country. Several events such as haunted houses, trick or treats, ghost tours and trunk or treats are happening across the Natural State to celebrate Halloween.
Nearly 3,000 customers in Fayetteville without power
Nearly 3,000 Southwestern Electric Power customers are without power Tuesday morning as heavy rain impacts Northwest Arkansas.
Ozarks First.com
Spend the Night Among the Big Cats at Turpentine Creek Wildlife Refuge
Looking for an adventure without traveling too far from home? Why not check out Turpentine Creek Wildlife Refuge in Eureka Springs, AR?! Plus be sure to check out their amazing glamping services!!. Stay up-to-date with Ozarks Live by following us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok!
Miss Springdale 1967 finally gets her crown after 55 years
SPRINGDALE, Ark. — On Monday afternoon, Judi Cox received her crown after 55 years—she was the only Springdale High School pageant winner who didn’t get to keep her crown. 1967 is the year Cox was originally crowned Miss Springdale. That same year, the school decided to cut...
Silver Dollar City officially owns former Indian Ridge property where abandoned condos sit
16 years after a $1.6 billion resort was set to be built on property on Table Rock Lake, the entire piece of land once again has only one owner: Silver Dollar City.
mdmh-pinebluff.com
The retail selling of alcohol on Sundays might be permitted in two Arkansas cities
Little Rock, Arkansas – Two Arkansas cities will decide whether to permit the sale of alcohol on Sundays while citizens of Arkansas consider whether to approve Issue 4, which would permit the recreational use of marijuana. The special election will take hold in both Bentonville and Rogers in November.
Want To Eat In Missouri Cliffside? A Unique Dining Experience For Sure
I am always up for a new dining experience or location. Missouri has so many places that offer great food of various kinds in unique locations or settings. You often will find some of the best foods in places that you would never expect. I think dining at a restaurant (or in this case, an "Grill & Bar") that is under a cliff would count as unique.
fayettevilleflyer.com
Stone Mill closes Fayetteville location ‘until further notice’
A well-loved local bakery and lunch spot is no longer open in Fayetteville. Stone Mill Bread and Flour Company has closed its location at 2600 N. Gregg Ave. “until further notice,” according to social media posts made by the company this week. The closure took effect Thursday, Oct. 20.
Parents sue Bentonville school after son left on bus
A Bentonville family is suing the school district and multiple other people after a five-year-old boy was left on a school bus for several hours last month.
Accident blocks traffic on I-49 in Springdale
A two-vehicle accident blocks traffic in Springdale on October 24.
talkbusiness.net
Bentonville firm launches recruiting initiative for an apprentice who didn’t attend college
Consumer brand agency The Stable, headquartered in Minnesota with an office in Bentonville, has launched a recruiting initiative in Northwest Arkansas to reward someone who didn’t go to college with an executive apprenticeship. The “No College? No Worries.” initiative seeks candidates in Northwest Arkansas to apply. The company will...
Arkansas fisherman missing at Table Rock Lake, crews searching
CARROLL COUNTY, Ark. – The Carroll County Office of Emergency Management says a search is underway for a missing fisherman near the Long Creek Arm of Table Rock Lake. The fisherman, 59, was reported missing on Friday, October 21, late in the evening. The fisherman’s family called 911 and stated the man was overdue but […]
ozarksfn.com
Rice Custom Meat Processing
History: Three years ago, Richard and Treva Rice took over Cockrums Meat Processing in Rudy, Ark., and launched Rice Custom Meat Processing. Products: Rice Custom Meat Processing offers custom processing of beef, hogs, sheep and goats. Office manager Nichole Lovejoy said about 200 animals are processed monthly, with beef and...
Man, 80, pinned under trailer, killed near Berryville
BERRYVILLE, Ark. — A man was killed after he drove into a trailer and got pinned in Berryville, Arkansas. Bruce Wood, 80, of Berryville was southbound on Highway 21 North headed toward County Road 461 in Carroll County around 6:31 p.m Tuesday, Oct. 18. His 2010 Ford traveled off of the roadway to the right […]
fourstateshomepage.com
Opened mine shafts drain Webb City Paradise Lake
WEBB CITY, Mo. — A leaky lake is getting extra attention this weekend in hopes of patching the problem. Webb City workers are tackling a couple of mine shafts that have opened up in Paradise Lake at King Jack Park. Extremely low water levels are giving them a chance to fill them in with rock and concrete. Crews are hoping to get it all set before the weather takes a turn next week.
nwahomepage.com
Early voting: What to bring to the polls
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark.(KNWA/KFTA) — The time has finally come and early voting for the midterm election starts tomorrow, October 24, 2022. Before you get ready to head to those polling sites, you want to make sure you have everything you need to vote. The Director of Elections, Jennifer Price says...
Massive structure fire spreads from building to building in Carthage, Mo.
CARTHAGE, Mo. — About 7:45 p.m. Saturday evening reports of a commercial structure fire at 100 Grant, NE of the square alerted Jasper County E-911. First reported on fire was a former sheet metal and lumber business. The fire spread to Carthage oldest Latino Church, Iglesia Christiana at 122 Grant. 100 Grant and 122 Grant, screenshot, Google Maps Carthage Fire...
anadisgoi.com
Cherokee Nation to celebrate opening of meat processing facility
TAHLEQUAH, Okla. — Cherokee Nation and its businesses will celebrate the opening of 1839 Cherokee Meat Co. on Tuesday, October 25 at 1 p.m. The grand opening event will include a ribbon-cutting ceremony followed by guided tours of the facility. 1839 Cherokee Meat Co. was created after Chief Hoskin,...
freeweekly.com
In Branson, Duttons find new home and fight Amy’s cancer
By any definition of the word, it’s been a challenging year for the performing Dutton family of Branson. On July 13, the Dutton Family Theater at 3454 W. 76 Country Blvd. was badly damaged by a fire that started in a trash can, with flames climbing up a corner column to the crawl space, facade and roof of the theater. And while the troupe was juggling a move to Yakov Smirnoff’s 2,000-seat theater on Missouri 48, where their show opened Sept. 26, violinist Amy Dutton Arambulo was diagnosed with Stage 2 breast cancer and started chemotherapy.
Benton Co. fugitive accused of husband’s murder taken into custody in Indiana
A woman who went missing after bonding out of a Missouri jail on an accusation of murdering her husband was found in Indiana, according to police.
