The NFL trade deadline used to be just another uneventful day on the league’s calendar. Lately, however, it’s been the backdrop for a little more roster-building action. While pro football’s wheeling and dealing cutoff still can’t match the excitement of the NBA or MLB, we’ve seen more notable players change teams in October and early November in recent years than ever before. In 2021, Von Miller and Melvin Ingram were both dealt before the deadline while Zach Ertz and Stephon Gilmore made in-season moves weeks earlier. 2020 saw Kwon Alexander, Everson Griffen and Carlos Dunlap all change teams.

2 DAYS AGO