You can now check your Google Nest camera or doorbell feed on the web
Google is finally bringing its Nest cameras home… to Chrome. Today, the company announced that customers with a Nest security camera or doorbell will now be able to view their camera feeds on the web. Until now, Nest customers have been only able to see a live stream of their cameras and doorbells through the Nest or Google Home app.
