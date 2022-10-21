ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Russell Westbrook’s Comment After Losing to the Clippers Shows Just How Far He’s Fallen

By Mike Thomas
 4 days ago

Let’s just be real for a moment. The Los Angeles Lakers stink. Even with LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and Russell Westbrook on the roster, they can’t do anything right.

The Lakers are off to a not-so-surprising 0-2 start after losing to the reigning champion Golden State Warriors in the season opener and the LA Clippers on Thursday. What Westbrook said after the loss to the Clippers shows just how far he and the Lakers have fallen.

Russell Westbrook and the Lakers off to a rough start

Russell Westbrook of the Los Angeles Lakers warms up before a preseason game against the Phoenix Suns at T-Mobile Arena on October 5, 2022. in Las Vegas, Nevada. | Ethan Miller/Getty Images.

It’s tough to move a player when he’s making more than $40 million per season. It’s even tougher to move that $40 million man when he’s no longer playing well. Westbrook makes $47 million this year, his second season with the Lakers.

Westbrook’s time in Los Angeles hasn’t been good for anyone. The Lakers traded for Westbrook before the 2021-22 season, pairing him with James and Davis to give LA its own version of a Big Three. Together, the trio has 35 All-Star Game appearances. If you’re counting at home, they have two more All-Star appearances than they have total wins playing together.

Last year, the Lakers won 33 games. They failed to make the playoffs. Granted, Davis played in just 40 games, but that’s what you get with Davis. He’s a difference-maker when he’s on the court but getting him on the court is always a challenge.

This year, they’re off to an 0-2 start. There’s not a lot of hope in LA. The bench is thin, and there’s not much room for improvement with a guy like Westbrook eating up so much cap space.

Against the Clippers, the Lakers, a team not known for its shooting, attempted 45 three-pointers. They made nine.

“We’re getting great looks, all our guys,” Davis said, per ESPN. “Continue to have confidence in yourself. Don’t let missed shots take away your confidence. Keep shooting. Be confident in your shot, and they’re going to fall.”

Westbrook said he was ‘solid’ after his 0-for-11 shooting night

In Thursday’s 103-97 loss to the Clippers, the Lakers shot 35.1% from the floor. Westbrook finished with two points on 0-for-11 shooting. He did make his two free throws.

Not only did Westbrook miss all 11 shots, but he didn’t contribute much elsewhere. Normally a triple-double machine, Westbrook had three rebounds and four assists in 27 minutes. He did have a game-high five steals.

After the game, he was asked to assess his performance.

“Solid,” he said. “Solid. Played hard. That’s all you can ask for.”

A player making $47 million misses every shot he takes on the court and labels it “solid?” We’re two games into the NBA season, and it’s clear just how far Westbrook has fallen.

