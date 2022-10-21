Read full article on original website
NBC San Diego
‘There Is No Clear Answer.' How to Decide Between Roth and Pre-Tax Retirement Savings Accounts
The choice between Roth and pre-tax retirement savings can be difficult for investors. The decision depends on your current versus expected future tax rate. That's impossible to know. But there are certain situations in which "success" is more likely. Add this to the list of challenging questions for retirement savers:...
NBC San Diego
Americans Now Say They Will Need $1.25 Million to Retire Comfortably, Survey Finds
As everyday costs increase, Americans now say it will cost more to retire. Adults now say it will take $1.25 million to retire comfortably, a 20% increase from last year. The average expected retirement age has also increased to 64, up from 62.6 last year. Americans now expect they will...
Stimulus update: Direct one-time $3,200 payments being sent out to millions next month
There is still time for some people to claim their COVID-19 stimulus payments if they have not yet done so.
NBC San Diego
Education Department to Reduce ‘Red Tape' on Public Service Loan Forgiveness, Making It Easier for Borrowers to Qualify
The Biden administration announced permanent changes to public service loan forgiveness to make it easier for borrowers to get relief. Student loan borrowers pursuing this type of forgiveness can now get credit for partial, late or lump sum payments or for payments made under a different repayment plan, as well as credit for periods in deferment and forbearance.
NBC San Diego
Meta Shareholder Writes Critical Open Letter Saying Company Needs to Slash Headcount and Stop Spending So Much Money on ‘Metaverse'
Altimeter Capital Chair and CEO Brad Gerstner, in an open letter to the company, said Meta has too many employees and is moving too slowly to retain the confidence of investors. The Meta investor recommends a plan to get the company's "mojo back." It includes reducing headcount expenses by 20%...
NBC San Diego
Almost Half of the Ultra-Rich Haven't Figured Out How to Pass on Their Wealth, Research Finds
Some $84 trillion is expected to be passed from one generation to the next within the next 20 years. And that's just in the United States. But 41% of those currently holding onto this cash do not have a plan for how they'll pass on their wealth to younger generations, according to a report from UBS.
