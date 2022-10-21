ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police investigate shooting at Siegel Suites

By Caleb J. Fernández
KGUN 9 Tucson News
 4 days ago
The Tucson Police Department is looking into a shooting at Siegel Suites on East 22nd Street between South Columbus Boulevard and South Swan Road.

Sergeant Richard Gradillas confirms officers heard about a shooting early Friday morning.

He says police got to the scene just after 2 in the morning.

According to Sgt. Gradillas, officers found a woman with gunshot wounds.

Emergency crews took her to a local hospital. Sgt. Gradillas describes her injures as "non-life-threatening."

No suspects are in custody at this time.

KGUN 9 Tucson News

