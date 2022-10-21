ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Bengals offense had one regret about 35-17 win over the Falcons

CINCINNATI, Ohio — Cincinnati’s offense almost crossed an item off its bucket list on Sunday. Bengals receivers Tyler Boyd and Ja’Marr Chase crossed the 100-yard mark before halftime and Tee Higgins had a chance on the team’s final drive to join them. He was less than 10 yards away coming out of a timeout with less than four minutes to go and let his quarterback know as much in the huddle.
Grade Jacoby Brissett’s performance against the Ravens (poll)

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Browns couldn’t steal a win during Sunday’s 23-20 loss to the Baltimore Ravens. Jacoby Brissett delivered a better showing, after the offensive debacle during week five. Brissett threw for 258 passing yards, and delivered 121 of those passing yards in the first quarter alone. On the flip side, he recorded zero touchdowns and interceptions.
‘They’re not a good team’: What they said after the Browns’ loss in Baltimore on social media

CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Browns’ losing streak is now up to four games as they lost in heartbreaking fashion once again in Baltimore, 23-20, on Sunday. Cade York’s potential game-tying 60-yard field goal was deflected by Malik Harrison with just more than two minutes to go. Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt each had touchdown runs, and Jacoby Brissett was 22 of 27 passing for 258 yards.
Another close Browns loss, yelling in locker room, a challenge for Kevin Stefanski – Terry Pluto’s Postgame Scribbles

BALTIMORE, Maryland – Scribbles in my notebook after the Browns’ 23-20 loss in Baltimore:. 1. I wasn’t that alarmed by Browns players yelling in the locker room after Sunday’s loss to the Ravens. At least they cared enough to show some emotion and frustration, even if some of it probably was misguided. Things said in anger after a close loss usually aren’t the wisest words.
How healthy is the Bengals’ defense ahead of Monday Night Football? Strictly Stripes podcast

CINCINNATI, Ohio - The Cincinnati Bengals rush defense will face another tall task against the Browns on Monday night. Stopping Nick Chubb will be far from easy for a defense that will be without D.J. Reader and could be without Logan Wilson for another week. However, the Bengals come off a big win with big stops against Atlanta’s rushing attack last Sunday.
Joe Burrow’s 481-yard performance vs. the Falcons eclipses Dan Marino’s mark, puts him in elite company

CINCINNATI, Ohio - Move over Dan Marino, there’s a new sheriff in town. Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is the first quarterback in NFL history to throw for over 400 yards in five or more games in his first three seasons. Burrow’s 481-yard passing performance against the Falcons in the Bengals’ 35-17 win on Sunday moved him past the Hall of Famer Marino for the most such performances in that span, according to ESPN Stats and Information.
Browns scream fest: Darcy cartoon

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The once Super Bowl hyped now beleaguered Browns boiled over into a locker room scream fest following another avoidable horrific loss to the Ravens in Baltimore. The 23-20 defeat was the team’s 4th in a row by a total of nine points. Screaming and shouting could...
Winners and Losers from the Bengals’ 35-17 win over the Falcons

CINCINNATI, Ohio — The Bengals are now winners of four of their last five games after a 35-17 romp over the Falcons on Sunday afternoon at Paycor Stadium. He completed 34 of 42 passes for 481 yards with three touchdowns and ran for 20 more yards on the ground. The only thing he didn’t do was drive the team bus to the game, but no one would’ve stopped him if he wanted to.
