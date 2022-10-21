Read full article on original website
Related
Browns kicker Cade York on 60-yard attempt: ‘I promise you, it was going in if the guy didn’t block it’
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Browns kicker Cade York is confident. Had Ravens linebacker and Ohio State alum Malik Harrison not gotten a hand on the York’s 60-yard field goal attempt with 1:59 to play in Cleveland’s 23-20 loss to Baltimore, York felt like he struck the kick well enough for it to go through the uprights.
Browns players screamed and yelled in locker room after 23-20 loss to Ravens and had to be calmed down
BALTIMORE, Md. — Emotions ran so high after the Browns’ 23-20 loss to the Ravens that players screamed and yelled in the locker room before it was opened to the media and had to be calmed down. The screaming could be heard in the adjacent interview room, where...
Why Browns receiver Amari Cooper believes he got called for offensive pass interference
BALTIMORE, Md. -- It appeared, at least momentarily, the Browns had taken the lead on a 34-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Jacoby Brissett to wide receiver Amari Cooper with 2:18 left in Sunday’s game. The Ravens were on the verge of blowing another double-digit lead. The Browns were had a chance of escaping M&T Bank Stadium with a season-saving win.
Bengals offense had one regret about 35-17 win over the Falcons
CINCINNATI, Ohio — Cincinnati’s offense almost crossed an item off its bucket list on Sunday. Bengals receivers Tyler Boyd and Ja’Marr Chase crossed the 100-yard mark before halftime and Tee Higgins had a chance on the team’s final drive to join them. He was less than 10 yards away coming out of a timeout with less than four minutes to go and let his quarterback know as much in the huddle.
Bengals’ Trey Hendrickson ruled out against Falcons with neck injury in fourth quarter
CINCINNATI, Ohio — Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson suffered an apparent neck injury late in the third quarter against Atlanta. He didn’t get up after trying to chase down Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota on a short gain. He was evaluated by trainers, but ended up walking off the field under his own power.
Grade Jacoby Brissett’s performance against the Ravens (poll)
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Browns couldn’t steal a win during Sunday’s 23-20 loss to the Baltimore Ravens. Jacoby Brissett delivered a better showing, after the offensive debacle during week five. Brissett threw for 258 passing yards, and delivered 121 of those passing yards in the first quarter alone. On the flip side, he recorded zero touchdowns and interceptions.
‘They’re not a good team’: What they said after the Browns’ loss in Baltimore on social media
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Browns’ losing streak is now up to four games as they lost in heartbreaking fashion once again in Baltimore, 23-20, on Sunday. Cade York’s potential game-tying 60-yard field goal was deflected by Malik Harrison with just more than two minutes to go. Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt each had touchdown runs, and Jacoby Brissett was 22 of 27 passing for 258 yards.
Another close Browns loss, yelling in locker room, a challenge for Kevin Stefanski – Terry Pluto’s Postgame Scribbles
BALTIMORE, Maryland – Scribbles in my notebook after the Browns’ 23-20 loss in Baltimore:. 1. I wasn’t that alarmed by Browns players yelling in the locker room after Sunday’s loss to the Ravens. At least they cared enough to show some emotion and frustration, even if some of it probably was misguided. Things said in anger after a close loss usually aren’t the wisest words.
DraftKings promo code: best pick for NFL bet $5, win $200
XL Media provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Week 7 is better when a 40-to-1 payout is on the line, so register here with the latest DraftKings promo code offer. New...
How healthy is the Bengals’ defense ahead of Monday Night Football? Strictly Stripes podcast
CINCINNATI, Ohio - The Cincinnati Bengals rush defense will face another tall task against the Browns on Monday night. Stopping Nick Chubb will be far from easy for a defense that will be without D.J. Reader and could be without Logan Wilson for another week. However, the Bengals come off a big win with big stops against Atlanta’s rushing attack last Sunday.
DraftKings promo code: Access bet $5, win $200 for NBA tonight
XL Media provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. As NFL Week 8 wraps up with an exciting showdown between the Buccaneers and Patriots, new customers can apply the latest DraftKings promo...
BetMGM bonus code unlocks bet $10, win $200 three-pointer bonus for any NBA game
XL Media provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The NBA tips off with four games on Tuesday night and you can click here to activate our BetMGM bonus code offer that...
Joe Burrow’s 481-yard performance vs. the Falcons eclipses Dan Marino’s mark, puts him in elite company
CINCINNATI, Ohio - Move over Dan Marino, there’s a new sheriff in town. Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is the first quarterback in NFL history to throw for over 400 yards in five or more games in his first three seasons. Burrow’s 481-yard passing performance against the Falcons in the Bengals’ 35-17 win on Sunday moved him past the Hall of Famer Marino for the most such performances in that span, according to ESPN Stats and Information.
Talking potential Browns trades with Tim Bielik, Casey Kinnamon on Tuesday’s Sports 4 CLE
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Don’t miss today’s edition of cleveland.com’s exclusive online show, “Sports 4 CLE,” brought to you by Tri-C, live each weekday at 4 p.m. You also can find previous shows here. On today’s show:. Tim Bielik of cleveland.com talks potential trades...
Zac Taylor on the Bengals’ offense, defensive front and more ahead of matchup against Browns: Transcript
CINCINNATI, Ohio — Bengals coach Zac Taylor talked about injury updates, the offense and more at his press conference after the team’s 35-17 win over the Falcons. “Stinger, so we’ll manage him during the week, but that came out good.”. DJ. “Don’t anticipate that happening this week,...
Browns’ David Njoku, in midst of career season, expected to miss Bengals game, possibly more with high ankle sprain
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Browns tight end David Njoku, off to his best career start, is expected to miss multiple weeks with a high left ankle sprain beginning with next Monday night’s game against the Bengals, a league source told cleveland.com. Tied with Amari Cooper for most Browns receptions with...
Browns scream fest: Darcy cartoon
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The once Super Bowl hyped now beleaguered Browns boiled over into a locker room scream fest following another avoidable horrific loss to the Ravens in Baltimore. The 23-20 defeat was the team’s 4th in a row by a total of nine points. Screaming and shouting could...
By the numbers: The Bengals offense puts up historic numbers in win over Falcons
CINCINNATI, Ohio - If the Cincinnati Bengals’ offensive performance against the New Orleans Saints last week was a show, then Sunday’s performance against Atlanta Falcons was more than just an encore. The Bengals offense put on an absolute spectacle in Cincinnati’s 35-17 win over the dirty birds at...
Winners and Losers from the Bengals’ 35-17 win over the Falcons
CINCINNATI, Ohio — The Bengals are now winners of four of their last five games after a 35-17 romp over the Falcons on Sunday afternoon at Paycor Stadium. He completed 34 of 42 passes for 481 yards with three touchdowns and ran for 20 more yards on the ground. The only thing he didn’t do was drive the team bus to the game, but no one would’ve stopped him if he wanted to.
Guardians sending belt Oscar Gonzalez borrowed from Sandy Alomar Jr. in wild card win to Cooperstown
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Sandy Alomar Jr was quick to step in and donate his belt to Guardians slugger Oscar Gonzalez when Gonzalez suffered a wardrobe malfunction on a headfirst slide into second base during Cleveland’s wild card clinching win against Tampa Bay on Oct. 8. Gonzalez was still...
Cleveland.com
Cleveland, OH
90K+
Followers
85K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT
Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.https://www.cleveland.com
Comments / 0