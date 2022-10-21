ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bowling Green, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBKO

Magnolia Street Halloween house brings freakshow to town

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - If you’ve been on Magnolia Street this October, you’ve probably seen the new freakshow in town. The clowns and chaos are all part of Melanie Chaffin’s Halloween house. “We kind of do the cemetery and everything and then in the end, on...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

Local waste management shows it’s easy being green

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Some say it isn’t easy being green, but local waste management organizations are hoping to change that. First there’s Recylops, an uber-esque recycling service that was announced last month as the new recycling service for Warren County. “We are focused on providing recycling...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

Widener blood runs deep in Bowling Green Soccer

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - After returning to the head coaching position, Craig Widener has led the Bowling Green Purples back to the Boys’ Soccer State Tournament. But he isn’t the only Widener on the team this year. Widener stepped down from the head coaching position for Bowling...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

UPDATE: Man killed in Bowling Green shooting identified

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Bowling Green Police have identified the victim in an overnight shooting on Butler Way. Police said Marcus D. McCathren, 40, of Bowling Green was pronounced dead at the scene of a 100 block of Butler Way Monday morning. “We are aggressively working to locate...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wnky.com

Edmonson residents post brown, discolored county water to Facebook

BROWNSVILLE, Ky. – Across Edmonson County, residents post pictures of brown bed sheets, discolored bathtubs and faucets: evidence of brown county water. The question “Why is my water brown,” is circulating across Edmonson’s social media. Edmonson County Water District says this brown water is the result...
EDMONSON COUNTY, KY
WBKO

Bowling Green advances to State Semifinals

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green beats Daviess to advance to the Boys’ Soccer State Semifinals in a shootout win. The Purples won 4-3 in penalty kicks to get the win. These two teams met all the way back in august when bowling green won 4-0 where four...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

Henkel identified as a source of Lost River suds, what’s next?

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - It’s been months since an investigation began into the mysterious suds at Lost River Cave. “In the last 12 months, the number of incidents and the volume of suds really dramatically increased,” said Lost River Cave Executive Director, Rho Lansden. “All really culminating in July, when we had about eight feet of soapsuds in the entrance of the cave.”
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

Matthews tabbed C-USA Offensive Player of the Week

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Lauren Matthews led the Hilltoppers in kills in both weekend matches, including racking up her season-high 23 kills against Middle Tennessee Sunday. The middle hitter averaged 6.33 kills per set and operated on a .453 hitting clip through the weekend, bringing her season average to...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
14news.com

Shoplifting investigation in Central City turns into chase

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Shoplifting is typically a self contained crime, but Central City Police say this one escalated quickly. Officers say they were investigating a case of shoplifting at Walmart when the store notified them of two suspects, 34-year-old William Bolton and 31-year-old Whitney Settle, trying to get away in a pickup truck.
EVANSVILLE, IN
WBKO

Hundreds of tires dumped in Jennings Creek

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -More than 250 tires have been dumped in and around the Jennings Creek at Glen Lily Road. Dumping in the waters of the Commonwealth may be considered a felony under Kentucky Law according to the Warren County KY Gov Facebook page. The area is under video...
WARREN COUNTY, KY
WBKO

A Much Cooler Wednesday!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - For the first time in nearly two weeks, widespread rain returned to South-Central KY Tuesday! Some places picked up more than .50″ of rain. While that won’t end our drought, it will put a nice dent in it. Expect drier, cooler conditions Wednesday.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

Breezy and Warm Monday, Rain Likely Tuesday

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Our weekend concluded with breezy, warm conditions. That kind of weather continues Monday along with more sunshine before a frontal system arrives Tuesday with MUCH-needed rainfall!. Monday will feature a mix of sun and high clouds ahead of a system arriving Tuesday. This front brings...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wnky.com

Lane closures expected on section of U.S. 31-W Bypass

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Drivers should expect lane closures on 31-W Bypass starting tonight. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says closures will be due to a resurfacing project of U.S. 31-W Bypass from KY 234 Fairview Avenue to U.S. 68 Kentucky Street. Closures will last from 8 p.m. to 6...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
14news.com

Semi wreck shuts down Daviess Co. road

MCLEAN CO., Ky. (WFIE) - A semi wrecked in Daviess County, near the McLean County line on Monday. It happened after 3:30 p.m. According to officials, the semi crashed on Highway 81 North right before coming up on Vanover Rd. Officials say the road was shut down because of a...

Comments / 0

Community Policy