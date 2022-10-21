Read full article on original website
WBKO
VIDEO: WKU groups to collect donations for Hurricane Ian victims
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WKU organizations, the WKU Social Work Student Union and WKU NAACP, are taking donations for relief from Hurricane Ian. Donations are being accepted Monday through Friday until the end of October.
WBKO
Magnolia Street Halloween house brings freakshow to town
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - If you’ve been on Magnolia Street this October, you’ve probably seen the new freakshow in town. The clowns and chaos are all part of Melanie Chaffin’s Halloween house. “We kind of do the cemetery and everything and then in the end, on...
WBKO
VIDEO: Bowling Green author launches first children’s book
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Local author Tonya L. Matthews will be signing and selling the first of her Children’s Books on Tuesday, Oct. 25 from 1-6 p.m. at The Club at Olde Stone located at 950 Village Way in Bowling Green. The event is open to the public,...
WBKO
Local waste management shows it’s easy being green
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Some say it isn’t easy being green, but local waste management organizations are hoping to change that. First there’s Recylops, an uber-esque recycling service that was announced last month as the new recycling service for Warren County. “We are focused on providing recycling...
WBKO
Widener blood runs deep in Bowling Green Soccer
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - After returning to the head coaching position, Craig Widener has led the Bowling Green Purples back to the Boys’ Soccer State Tournament. But he isn’t the only Widener on the team this year. Widener stepped down from the head coaching position for Bowling...
wkyufm.org
WKU to dedicate building in honor of first Black student to attend and graduate from the school
Western Kentucky University will honor a trailblazer this week, the first African-American student to enroll and graduate from the institution. Logan County native Margaret Munday made history in 1956 as WKU opened its doors to students of color following desegregation. More than 60 years later, the university will dedicate a...
WBKO
UPDATE: Man killed in Bowling Green shooting identified
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Bowling Green Police have identified the victim in an overnight shooting on Butler Way. Police said Marcus D. McCathren, 40, of Bowling Green was pronounced dead at the scene of a 100 block of Butler Way Monday morning. “We are aggressively working to locate...
WBKO
Video: Bowling Green pediatrician talks about RSV and what symptoms to watch for
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Children’s hospitals in parts of the U.S. are seeing a surge in a common respiratory illness that can cause severe breathing problems for babies and some older adults with certain health conditions. RSV cases fell dramatically two years ago as the pandemic shut down...
wnky.com
Edmonson residents post brown, discolored county water to Facebook
BROWNSVILLE, Ky. – Across Edmonson County, residents post pictures of brown bed sheets, discolored bathtubs and faucets: evidence of brown county water. The question “Why is my water brown,” is circulating across Edmonson’s social media. Edmonson County Water District says this brown water is the result...
WBKO
Resurfacing project expected to begin on the U.S. 31-W Bypass tonight
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A project to resurface the U.S. 31-W Bypass in Bowling Green from KY 234 Fairview Avenue to U.S. 68 Kentucky Street is expected to begin tonight. Motorists should expect nighttime lane closures from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., weather permitting. Crews are expected to begin...
WBKO
Bowling Green advances to State Semifinals
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green beats Daviess to advance to the Boys’ Soccer State Semifinals in a shootout win. The Purples won 4-3 in penalty kicks to get the win. These two teams met all the way back in august when bowling green won 4-0 where four...
WBKO
Henkel identified as a source of Lost River suds, what’s next?
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - It’s been months since an investigation began into the mysterious suds at Lost River Cave. “In the last 12 months, the number of incidents and the volume of suds really dramatically increased,” said Lost River Cave Executive Director, Rho Lansden. “All really culminating in July, when we had about eight feet of soapsuds in the entrance of the cave.”
WBKO
Matthews tabbed C-USA Offensive Player of the Week
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Lauren Matthews led the Hilltoppers in kills in both weekend matches, including racking up her season-high 23 kills against Middle Tennessee Sunday. The middle hitter averaged 6.33 kills per set and operated on a .453 hitting clip through the weekend, bringing her season average to...
14news.com
Shoplifting investigation in Central City turns into chase
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Shoplifting is typically a self contained crime, but Central City Police say this one escalated quickly. Officers say they were investigating a case of shoplifting at Walmart when the store notified them of two suspects, 34-year-old William Bolton and 31-year-old Whitney Settle, trying to get away in a pickup truck.
WBKO
Hundreds of tires dumped in Jennings Creek
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -More than 250 tires have been dumped in and around the Jennings Creek at Glen Lily Road. Dumping in the waters of the Commonwealth may be considered a felony under Kentucky Law according to the Warren County KY Gov Facebook page. The area is under video...
WBKO
A Much Cooler Wednesday!
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - For the first time in nearly two weeks, widespread rain returned to South-Central KY Tuesday! Some places picked up more than .50″ of rain. While that won’t end our drought, it will put a nice dent in it. Expect drier, cooler conditions Wednesday.
WBKO
Breezy and Warm Monday, Rain Likely Tuesday
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Our weekend concluded with breezy, warm conditions. That kind of weather continues Monday along with more sunshine before a frontal system arrives Tuesday with MUCH-needed rainfall!. Monday will feature a mix of sun and high clouds ahead of a system arriving Tuesday. This front brings...
WBKO
Bowling Green couple win big in online lottery
Boil water advisory still in effect in Ohio County, KY. Since the 19th century, the Bransford family name has become a household one at Mammoth Cave National Park.
wnky.com
Lane closures expected on section of U.S. 31-W Bypass
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Drivers should expect lane closures on 31-W Bypass starting tonight. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says closures will be due to a resurfacing project of U.S. 31-W Bypass from KY 234 Fairview Avenue to U.S. 68 Kentucky Street. Closures will last from 8 p.m. to 6...
14news.com
Semi wreck shuts down Daviess Co. road
MCLEAN CO., Ky. (WFIE) - A semi wrecked in Daviess County, near the McLean County line on Monday. It happened after 3:30 p.m. According to officials, the semi crashed on Highway 81 North right before coming up on Vanover Rd. Officials say the road was shut down because of a...
