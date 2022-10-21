Read full article on original website
wtvy.com
Geneva mobile home goes up in flames
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Geneva firefighters were busy early Monday morning battling a mobile home fire. Geneva firefighters were busy early Monday morning battling a mobile home fire. The fire happened just before 7 a.m. on Hart Street. Nobody was living in the mobile home - and it was actually...
wdhn.com
TRAFFIC ALERT: Storm pipe installation on Ross Clark Circle
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — MidSouth Construction will begin installing a storm pipe across the McDonald’s at the traffic signal on Ross Clark Circle. On Monday, October 24th, a storm pipe will be installed across from the McDonald’s and Shops on the Circle at the traffic light. The installation will include the construction of a concrete junction box within the driveway.
wtvy.com
Enterprise’s original water tower demolished
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - The City of Progress continues to grow and sometimes that means big changes; more specifically 1.5 million gallons big. Since the new tower holds three times the water as the old it was time for the original Enterprise water tower to be torn down. That is...
wdhn.com
Death at Ashford peanut mill
ASHFORD, Ala (WDHN)— An industrial accident involving a tractor at the Dixie Peanut Company in Ashford has left one man dead. According to Houston County Coroner Robert Byrd, the man has been identified as Glenn Pate. It is believed he was the owner of the Dixie Peanut Co. The...
wdhn.com
UPDATE: Dothan fire was determined to be a case of arson
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — A Saturday night fire damaged a home at Montevallo Ave. and Vassar St. Crews were called to the fire around 6:45 Saturday and when they arrived the fire had done serious damage to the front end of the home. Crews are working to determine if...
wtvy.com
Owner of Ashford peanut mill killed in accident
ASHFORD, Ala. (WTVY) - UPDATE:. The owner of an Ashford peanut mill died Tuesday when he was accidentally struck by a tractor at his business. Houston County Coroner Robert Byrd identified him as Glenn Pate, 68. “Mr. Pate and another man were attempting to hook up a couple of peanut...
wtvy.com
Collision in Calhoun County leaves pedestrian with critical injuries
CALHOUN COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A man is in critical condition after being hit by an SUV while walking alongside the road in Calhoun County. The incident happened at around 7 a.m. Florida Highway Patrol troopers told NewsChannel 7 the SUV was traveling south on State Road 69 when the driver fell asleep at the wheel. Officials were told by the driver she had just gotten off a midnight shift and was fatigued.
wtvy.com
Late night Hartford entrapment seriously injures 7
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A late night wreck in Hartford caused serious injuries to 7 people trapped in their vehicles, per officials. At approximately 10:20 p.m. Hartford Fire-Rescue and Slocomb Fire-Rescue responded to a serious/critical vehicle accident with entrapment of multiple people on N. State Hwy. 167 at County Rd. 36 located north of Hartford.
wdhn.com
Assistant district attorney recovering after bike crash
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Joe Varner and his close friend David Emery, a Dale County Assistant District Attorney were participating in a bike ride in Montgomery — something they like to do as a hobby but it suddenly became horrific on Saturday. “I was informed before my part...
wtvy.com
Eufaula man arrested for Abbeville burglary
ABBEVILLE, Ala. (WTVY) - A Eufaula man found himself behind bars in connection with a Friday burglary in Abbeville. According to information released by the Abbeville Police Department, dispatch received a call just before midnight on October 21 in regards to a burglary in progress at Money’s Ford on Dothan Road in Abbeville. Officers responded and found where forcible entry was made into the business.
washingtoncounty.news
Officers respond to pedestrian fatality in Washington County
A Panama City man was declared deceased at the scene of an accident in the intersection of State Road 79 and James Potter Road early Sunday morning. The man, 61, had been walking southbound on State Road 79 near the intersection when he was struck by the front passenger side of purple Chevrolet Spark, also traveling southbound.
wdhn.com
Multi-city car chase ends in airborne crash
GENEVA, Ala (WDHN)– A high-speed chase, which started in Covington County, ended in a potentially fatal airborne crash in Geneva after hitting the levee, per Geneva Police Department. According to Geneva County Sheriff Tony Helms, the high-speed pursuit began in Florala, Al, where the driver took the car through...
wtvy.com
Man tries to flee police by driving over Geneva levee at high rate of speed
GENEVA, Ala. (WTVY) - A high-speed chase in Florala ended in Geneva after the fleeing driver topped the city’s levee at speeds between 80 and 100 mph. Geneva Police Chief Pepper Mock and Geneva County Sheriff Tony Helms both confirmed to News4 that Florala police attempted to stop the driver but he refused.
wtvy.com
Ozark Dale County Library opens new doors to the public
OZARK, Ala. (WTVY) - The Ozark Dale County library started a new chapter. It’s a story years in the making. After months of hard work, the library’s new location opened it’s doors on October 25. “Words couldn’t explain,” said Administrative Assistant Joni Wood. “We have been working...
wtvy.com
Biking accident injures McCraney murder trial prosecutor
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTVY) -Dale County Assistant District Attorney David Emery suffered serious injuries when an 18-wheeler struck him during a biking event in Montgomery on Saturday. Emery’s condition initially described as life-threatening was upgraded to non-life-threatening injuries, according to an official city of Montgomery statement. The accident occurred along...
wtvy.com
City demolishes 60 year old water tower on Boll Weevil Circle
Enterprise Wildcats volleyball on the prowl for a blue map at state. Jerica Knight is assisting 9-12 graders with everything related to job and college readiness. State test scores are up, but "there's work still to be done" Scores improved in reading, and Alabama was the only state to improve...
wtvy.com
Doug Sinquefield leaves commission looking to future opportunities
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Doug Sinquefield is without regret about a decision that may have ultimately ended his political career. “None at all,” he said on Monday, after attending his final Houston County Commission meeting. “It’s just been a privilege to serve the people.”. Chances are that...
wtvy.com
Pet of the Week: Incredible Isaac
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - If you’re looking for a young, calm, cuddle baby then Isaac is the perfect kitten for you!. Melissa Gideon with the Dothan Animal Shelter joins us for Live at Lunch to introduce the Wiregrass to Isaac, a 3 month old brown and white tabby kitten.
wdhn.com
ALERT: Dothan Police search for runaway juvenile
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Dothan Police Department is asking for assistance in locating a runaway juvenile. Tristen Marie Myers, 16, of Dothan was last seen by her grandmother at her apartment on 2151 Westgate Parkway in Dothan on Sunday, October 23rd. She was seen leaving the residence via Ring camera around 11:00 p.m. on Sunday night.
wtvy.com
UAB Dental Clinic coming to Dothan will address rural dental crisis
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - In Dothan, there are only 60 general dentists for nearly 500,000 people in a 50 mile radius, according to the University of Alabama at Birmingham’s School of Dentistry. Construction will soon begin on a UAB Dental Clinic to address the state’s dental crisis. This...
