Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This U.S. City Has the Biggest Rat Problem, New Data Shows—And It's Not New YorkijSciences MediaNew York City, NY
3 Great Seafood Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
There is a shortage of police in Washington, but the country still has an active movement to defund the systemVictorWashington, DC
Washington DC Council Approved a Bill to Allow Non-citizens the Right to VoteTom HandyWashington, DC
Alexandria, Virginia Residents To Get $500 For 24 MonthsCadrene HeslopAlexandria, VA
Related
fox5dc.com
Second student reports delay in receiving scholarship money from Juneteenth Foundation
WASHINGTON - A student at Delaware State University is sounding the alarm about an organization in D.C. In September, FOX 5 told you the story of a college senior from Prince George's who was waiting on a $10,000 scholarship from The Juneteenth Foundation, and eventually received her money several weeks after school began.
fox5dc.com
Bowser shares safety concerns with updated criminal code
WASHINGTON - At the first Mayor-Council breakfast held in person since the pandemic, Mayor Muriel Bowser and D.C. Police Chief Robert Contee III waived a red flag on some of the changes to the D.C. Criminal Code overhaul the council is expected to take up on Wednesday. The city’s leaders...
fox5dc.com
DC director of policy fired
WASHINGTON - The District's director of policy and legislative affairs has been fired, according to Mayor Muriel Bowser. Mayor Bowser's press secretary told FOX 5 the firing was due to contracting issues and the case has been referred to the Board of Ethics and Government Accountability. The mayor told FOX...
fox5dc.com
Families rally to save Bowie school from closing
Prince George’s County families rallied Monday to save a local school from closing. FOX 5's Lindsay Watts attended the rally and spoke to Pointer Ridge parents and students.
fox5dc.com
Sickness concerns at Stafford County public schools
G concerns in northern Virginia after hundreds of students and staff at Stafford High School are out sick. FOX 5’s Melanie Alnwick says some parents question whether the school should even be open.
fox5dc.com
DC councilmember looks to expand mobile sports betting
WASHINGTON - Big changes could be in store for the District’s sports wagering program. "Gambet [DC] stinks, we haven’t seen the revenue we thought we would, it’s very user-unfriendly, it crashed on the Super Bowl," Councilmember Elissa Silverman (I – At-Large) told FOX 5. "I mean we’re one of the only sports betting operations that is not making money."
fox5dc.com
Tucker tries racing in high heels
FOX 5's Tucker Barnes tries out his running skills -- in high heels! It's all in celebration of the 35th Annual High Heel Race taking place in D.C. on Tuesday.
fox5dc.com
Thrive Montgomery 2050: What to know about the plan approved in Montgomery County
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (FOX 5 DC) - The Montgomery County Council has unanimously approved a plan called Thrive Montgomery 2050. While supporters say it creates affordable housing, the county executive is blasting the plan as a "bait and switch." Thrive Montgomery 2050 is a new zoning plan for the next...
fox5dc.com
Maryland city providing $1,000 COVID-19 cash relief payments to some residents
TAKOMA PARK, Md. - A Maryland city is providing its residents an opportunity to apply for a $1,000 COVID-19 cash relief payment. Takoma Park says it is making available the direct cash assistance to households who were negatively affected by the coronavirus pandemic. Applications opened at 8 a.m. on October...
fox5dc.com
Prince William County selects Christopher Shorter as new County Executive
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. - Christopher Shorter has been selected as the new Prince William County Executive. Shorter was selected by the Board of County Supervisors. He has 18 years of experience in local government and has spent the last two years as City Administrator with Baltimore City. "After an...
fox5dc.com
2 arrests made in DC shooting that left 4-year-old hospitalized; 3rd suspect sought by police
WASHINGTON - Authorities have made two arrests in a shooting that left a four-year-old boy hospitalized. Police say 24-year-old Ojahri Hart and 19-year-old Yahwey Chambers - both of D.C. - were arrested Monday. Both have been charged with assault with a dangerous weapon. Additional charges are pending. Police believe Hart...
fox5dc.com
Video shows 2 men shooting at each other in downtown Silver Spring
SILVER SPRING, Md. - Two men opened fire on each other Monday morning near a busy area in downtown Silver Spring. Montgomery County police have released surveillance video of the incident and are asking the public to help identify the two suspects involved. ◀︎ ▶︎. ▼. Police said the...
fox5dc.com
Health officials warn of 'tripledemic'
BETHESDA, Md. (FOX 5 DC) - Health officials are warning people about a potential spike in COVID-19, flu, and respiratory syncytial virus cases. They're calling it a "tripledemic." The concern is there could be an uptick in cases this season in all three, especially in children. The warning comes amid...
fox5dc.com
Police ID man gunned down inside car near Nationals Park; $25K offered in case
WASHINGTON - Authorities have identified the man shot and killed inside his vehicle over the weekend near Nationals Park while the search for his killer continues. Police say 31-year-old Kavaughn Washington of Oxon Hill, Md. died in shooting that rattled the popular Navy Yard neighborhood Sunday. The shooting happened around...
fox5dc.com
Montgomery County approves unpopular cell tower zoning ordinance
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (FOX 5 DC) - Montgomery County Council has approved an unpopular zoning ordinance that will allow cell towers to be built closer to homes. The amendment, ZTA 22-01, allows cell tower antennas on existing utility poles 30 feet from homes down from 60 feet. It also allows antennas and towers to be installed on taller, wider utility poles, doubling the number of eligible poles to 65,000.
fox5dc.com
670 Stafford HS students absent Monday; high number of flu cases reported during illness outbreak
STAFFORD, Va. - Stafford High School officials say 670 students were absent Monday as they continue to look for ways to mitigate the spread of an illness outbreak that has struck the facility. "Working with the Virginia Department of Health and the Rappahannock Area Health Department, we have identified that...
fox5dc.com
Montgomery Co. Council approves controversial zoning plan
The Montgomery County Council has unanimously approved a plan called Thrive Montgomery 2050. While supporters say it creates affordable housing, the county executive is blasting the plan as a "bait and switch."
fox5dc.com
Teenage dirt bike daredevil arrested in Charles County
CHARLES COUNTY, Md. - A teenager accused of stealing a dirt bike and driving it recklessly through Waldorf has been arrested, according to the Charles County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities began tracking down the 17-year-old speedster in late September after receiving multiple complaints about a boy operating a lime green...
fox5dc.com
4-year-old shot in triple shooting in Northwest
WASHINGTON - A 4-year-old boy is in the hospital after police said he was one of three people shot along the same street in Northwest D.C. Monday evening. According to D.C. police, the child was struck by bullets on 1st Street and Kennedy Street. At the moment, authorities believe this incident is connected to a double shooting that occurred earlier on 1st Street and Missouri Avenue, which left two men injured.
fox5dc.com
Person taken into custody after 'barricade situation' at Virginia's Fort Belvoir: FBI
NORTHERN VIRGINIA - A person is in custody after a "barricade situation" at Fort Belvoir in northern Virginia, according to a tweet from the U.S. Army base. The base tweeted just before 1 p.m. that Fort Belvoir law enforcement officials, local police and the FBI Washington Field Office's National Capital Response Squad had responded "to a barricade situation" Sunday morning.
Comments / 0