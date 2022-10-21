WASHINGTON - Big changes could be in store for the District’s sports wagering program. "Gambet [DC] stinks, we haven’t seen the revenue we thought we would, it’s very user-unfriendly, it crashed on the Super Bowl," Councilmember Elissa Silverman (I – At-Large) told FOX 5. "I mean we’re one of the only sports betting operations that is not making money."

