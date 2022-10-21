ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox5dc.com

Bowser shares safety concerns with updated criminal code

WASHINGTON - At the first Mayor-Council breakfast held in person since the pandemic, Mayor Muriel Bowser and D.C. Police Chief Robert Contee III waived a red flag on some of the changes to the D.C. Criminal Code overhaul the council is expected to take up on Wednesday. The city’s leaders...
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

DC director of policy fired

WASHINGTON - The District's director of policy and legislative affairs has been fired, according to Mayor Muriel Bowser. Mayor Bowser's press secretary told FOX 5 the firing was due to contracting issues and the case has been referred to the Board of Ethics and Government Accountability. The mayor told FOX...
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

DC councilmember looks to expand mobile sports betting

WASHINGTON - Big changes could be in store for the District’s sports wagering program. "Gambet [DC] stinks, we haven’t seen the revenue we thought we would, it’s very user-unfriendly, it crashed on the Super Bowl," Councilmember Elissa Silverman (I – At-Large) told FOX 5. "I mean we’re one of the only sports betting operations that is not making money."
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

Tucker tries racing in high heels

FOX 5's Tucker Barnes tries out his running skills -- in high heels! It's all in celebration of the 35th Annual High Heel Race taking place in D.C. on Tuesday.
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

Thrive Montgomery 2050: What to know about the plan approved in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (FOX 5 DC) - The Montgomery County Council has unanimously approved a plan called Thrive Montgomery 2050. While supporters say it creates affordable housing, the county executive is blasting the plan as a "bait and switch." Thrive Montgomery 2050 is a new zoning plan for the next...
fox5dc.com

Health officials warn of 'tripledemic'

BETHESDA, Md. (FOX 5 DC) - Health officials are warning people about a potential spike in COVID-19, flu, and respiratory syncytial virus cases. They're calling it a "tripledemic." The concern is there could be an uptick in cases this season in all three, especially in children. The warning comes amid...
STAFFORD, VA
fox5dc.com

Police ID man gunned down inside car near Nationals Park; $25K offered in case

WASHINGTON - Authorities have identified the man shot and killed inside his vehicle over the weekend near Nationals Park while the search for his killer continues. Police say 31-year-old Kavaughn Washington of Oxon Hill, Md. died in shooting that rattled the popular Navy Yard neighborhood Sunday. The shooting happened around...
OXON HILL, MD
fox5dc.com

Montgomery County approves unpopular cell tower zoning ordinance

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (FOX 5 DC) - Montgomery County Council has approved an unpopular zoning ordinance that will allow cell towers to be built closer to homes. The amendment, ZTA 22-01, allows cell tower antennas on existing utility poles 30 feet from homes down from 60 feet. It also allows antennas and towers to be installed on taller, wider utility poles, doubling the number of eligible poles to 65,000.
fox5dc.com

Teenage dirt bike daredevil arrested in Charles County

CHARLES COUNTY, Md. - A teenager accused of stealing a dirt bike and driving it recklessly through Waldorf has been arrested, according to the Charles County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities began tracking down the 17-year-old speedster in late September after receiving multiple complaints about a boy operating a lime green...
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
fox5dc.com

4-year-old shot in triple shooting in Northwest

WASHINGTON - A 4-year-old boy is in the hospital after police said he was one of three people shot along the same street in Northwest D.C. Monday evening. According to D.C. police, the child was struck by bullets on 1st Street and Kennedy Street. At the moment, authorities believe this incident is connected to a double shooting that occurred earlier on 1st Street and Missouri Avenue, which left two men injured.
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

Person taken into custody after 'barricade situation' at Virginia's Fort Belvoir: FBI

NORTHERN VIRGINIA - A person is in custody after a "barricade situation" at Fort Belvoir in northern Virginia, according to a tweet from the U.S. Army base. The base tweeted just before 1 p.m. that Fort Belvoir law enforcement officials, local police and the FBI Washington Field Office's National Capital Response Squad had responded "to a barricade situation" Sunday morning.
FORT BELVOIR, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy