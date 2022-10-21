Read full article on original website
iPhone 14 Black Friday deals: our expert predictions
Black Friday will be the best time to find very convenient iPhone 14 deals for the first time since the new Apple device was launched on September 9. The late-November sale is one of the most frantic times of the year for shopping but it will also be when you will be able to get the best offers on the latest Apple flagship - both on contract deals and SIM-free deals.
Walmart still doesn't accept Apple Pay - here's why
Customers have long been requesting that Walmart implement Apple Pay at its checkouts, but the retailer has not relented, instead relying on its own method for customers to pay with their phone. Numerous complaints across Twitter lament the lack of integration, illustrating the extent to which customers are hankering for...
Best Buy's early Black Friday sale is live: shop deals on TVs, air fryers, laptops, more
Best Buy Black Friday deals are live; yes, you read that right. While we're still in October, Best Buy's 'Black Friday Right Now' sale launched today with enticing discounts on TVs, appliances, laptops, and toys from brands like LG, Apple, Samsung, Sony, and more. Today's early sale is a great opportunity to score Black Friday deals before the November madness and get a head start on your holiday shopping.
Apple explains what 'Clean Charging' is for iOS 16.1 - but it's US only for now
IOS 16.1 is now available for iPhone 8 and newer handsets, and it comes with an interesting carbon-saving feature that helps bolster Apple's eco-friendly credentials - and the company has now explained how it works. In a support document (opens in new tab), Apple states that when this feature is...
Your App Store ad problem is about to get worse
Apple has always prided itself on the stylish, clutter-free appearance of its proprietary apps – but the introduction of yet more ads on the App Store risks undermining the company’s typically clean approach to user experience. From October 25, 2022, app-related ads will begin appearing in both the...
Best video editing software for beginners in 2022
Boost your content creation skills with the best video editing software for beginners. The best video editing software for beginners lets anyone cut clips, add transitions and titles, and even use Hollywood-style special effects in videos. When it comes to the best video editing software, top tools like Adobe Premiere...
Oral-B’s latest smart electric toothbrushes are finally (kinda) affordable
Months after first being revealed at CES 2022, the latest options in Oral-B’s iO smart toothbrush series have officially launched, offering the range’s advanced brushing options at a more affordable price point. And while the dust may still be settling on the new models’ release, it hasn’t stopped one from seeing its price halved in a surprise deal!
iOS 16.1 has arrived – here are six features you should try out
Apple has released iOS 16.1, the latest version of its iPhone operating system. It's compatible with iPhones going all the way back the iPhone 8, as well as, of course, with the company's newest handsets, including the iPhone 14 Pro Max. While some may not be immediately obvious, there are...
Cyberlink PhotoDirector 365 review
Cyberlink PhotoDirector 365 is a good photo editor and image manipulation tool, filled with an ever-increasing number of easy-to-use features. But it’s sadly let down by a frustrating segregation of categories, and oddly enough, way too many glitches and crashes for an app that’s up to version 14.
Black Friday laptop deals begin now with a 2-in-1 Chromebook for just $99
It's not even November yet, but there are already hundreds of Black Friday deals available. And now Best Buy has an excellent cheap Chromebook available for a bargain price of less than $100. Right now, the Lenovo Flex 3 Chromebook is just $99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)....
Livechat vs Helpdesk: what’s the difference?
If you’re looking to build your support resources, you may be considering customer-facing tools like Livechat, or case management tools for staff like Helpdesk. There’s a time and a place for both, and this article aims to break down what makes each tool effective and how they can complement each other.
How to fix (or turn off) the volume controls on AirPods Pro 2
One of the upgrades that Apple introduced in AirPods Pro 2 that none of its other earbuds have included (so far) is on-device volume control. This is relatively common on the best wireless earbuds, but it had eluded Apple's until now. The touch-based system requires you to swipe gently up...
7 new iOS 16.1 features coming to your iPhone today
The digital dust has barely settled on the rollout of iOS 16, but another major iPhone software update is now imminent: iOS 16.1 is going to start appearing on devices from today (Monday, October 24), and there are numerous new features to look forward to alongside the usual bug fixes and security patches.
5 tips to help you buy the perfect 75-inch TV
75 inches is the hot new size of TV. Over the last few years, the best 75-inch TVs has been the fastest-growing size, and with an even clearer push towards big and spectacular home theater setups happening during the pandemic, more and more people are looking to see if a 75-inch TV can fit in their home… and in their budget.
Browser-based password managers, are they worth it?
Passwords are one of those ‘necessary evils’ of life, in that everyone that has a computer (opens in new tab) uses them, yet, nobody really likes them. After all, while we all accept when a bank needs login credentials, but way too many sites currently require login credentials these days, and this can quickly become a speed bump when surfing the internet. Users can easily get into ‘password fatigue’ and the problem becomes where to keep all these passwords stored safely. After all, Post-its stuck to the bezel of the monitor with random passwords is not exactly a high level of security.
How to use Continuity Camera in macOS Ventura
At WWDC in June 2022, one of the most exciting features Apple unveiled was Continuity Camera for macOS Ventura. This lets you simply place your iPhone on your Mac and instantly use it as a webcam. In true Apple style, there’s no fiddly setup – it just works, and we’re going to show you how you can use it in this guide.
The world's biggest PC manufacturer is still doing big business in Russia
Despite pulling its operations from the Russian market following pressure from sanctions imposed by the US, sales of Lenovo laptop and PC devices are still booming in the country. A report from analyst firm Marvel reports a 3% year-on-year increase on the sale of Lenovo computers in Russia in the...
Motorola Razr 2022 review
The Motorola Razr 2022 shows that the company recognizes the challenges its predecessors have faced and addresses them all to make a truly worthwhile addition to the series; even if it's not quite as competitive as its main rival. Pros. +. Good battery life & rapid charging. +. Rich user...
Google Chrome is dropping support for Windows 7 and 8.1, so update now
Google has confirmed it will end Chrome support for Windows 7 and Windows 8.1 in early 2023 as it streamlines its focus on Windows 10 and above. In a post on the company’s support page (opens in new tab) entitled “Sunsetting support for Windows 7 / 8.1 in early 2023”, a Chrome Support Manager explains that the introduction of Google Chrome 110 will see the end of support for older versions of the Windows OS.
Fitbit set for legal faceoff with Australian watchdog over refund and replacement policy
Google-owned fitness company Fitbit has been slammed by new allegations on behalf of Australia's competition watchdog, the ACCC (Australian Competition and Consumer Commission), who alleges the company has made “false or misleading representations” about guarantee rights for customers “under the Australian Consumer Law after their Fitbit wearable devices malfunctioned”.
