Taylor Swift Reacts to 'Midnights' Being the Most-Streamed Album in a Single Day in Spotify History
Taylor Swift, along with her Swifties, have made history yet again. The singer-songwriter, 32, unleashed her latest studio LP Midnights on Friday, and she watched it quickly earn the title of the most-streamed album in a single day in Spotify's history. "And before the clock could even strike midnight on...
Taylor Swift’s 'Midnights' album crashes Spotify, leaving fans shocked; nearly 8,000 outages reported
Music streaming service Spotify experienced a system crash ahead of Taylor Swift’s highly anticipated 10th album release, "Midnights." Swift fans were outraged Spotify experienced a glitch at midnight early Friday morning, Eastern time. Nearly 8,000 outages were reported by users across the global monitoring service Downdetector, according to Bloomberg.
See Which ‘Midnights’ Song Joe Alwyn Is Listed as a Co-Writer on With Taylor Swift
William Bowery is back. The pen name for Taylor Swift’s boyfriend Joe Alwyn is making another appearance in Swift’s music credits — this time on “Sweet Nothing” from her album Midnights, out Friday. On Tuesday, fans got their first look at the songwriting credits for the album, and as expected, most of the songs include Swift co-writing as a duo with her longtime collaborator Jack Antonoff. Among the tracks written by just the two are “Question…?,” “Bejeweled,” and “Mastermind.” But the songs with more than two lyricists are “Lavender Haze” and “Karma,” both of which were co-written with Antonoff, Zoë Kravitz, Mark...
Taylor Swift's 'Midnights' album is out. So, what's the verdict?
"Midnights," Taylor Swift's 10th studio album, is a move away from folk-rock back to mainstream pop.
Taylor Swift‘s ’Midnights’ Vinyl: Where to Buy Them Before They Sell Out
The clock has struck midnight and the vinyl has been pressed. Taylor Swift released her 10th studio album “Midnights” at midnight on Friday. The highly anticipated release comes two months after the pop star first announced the 13-track album, calling it “the story of 13 sleepless nights scattered throughout my life,” and “a collection of music written in the middle of the night, a journey through terrors and sweet dreams.”
Taylor Swift 'Midnights' Album Already Breaks Spotify Record
Taylor Swift's newly released album, Midnights, has already broken a Spotify record: It's the most-streamed album in a single day for the music streaming service. Spotify tweeted the news just after 6 p.m. ET after the album's release at midnight ET on Oct. 21. Over on Apple Music, Swift's new...
Taylor Swift: Midnights review – poised between self-flagellation and pure bliss
Billed as an album of dark nights of the soul, Midnights finds this most forensic chronicler of the heart reflecting on her past, wondering what might have been different. Breaking with the hazier, more pastoral sound of her last two albums, Midnights most often finds Taylor Swift back in the city, surveying the house party, some R&B moves to the fore: a shoutout to Janet Jackson on Snow on the Beach, Swift’s underpowered duet with Lana Del Rey, and times when brazen Auto-Tune moves the aesthetic forward. One blistering track, Vigilante Shit, could have come from Reputation (2017), the singer’s hard-as-nails riposte to her monstering by Kanye West, by way of Billie Eilish.
