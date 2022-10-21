Read full article on original website
Related
News4Jax.com
Nebraska struggling to OK ban despite anti-abortion history
OMAHA, Neb. – Nebraska Republicans are expected to dominate as usual at the polls in November and retain control of the officially nonpartisan Legislature. They face a far tougher challenge flipping enough seats to push through a statewide abortion ban. The Supreme Court decision overturning the constitutional right to...
News4Jax.com
Gov. DeSantis, Charlie Crist go head-to-head on pressing issues in first, only debate before midterm election
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis and Democratic nominee Charlie Crist faced off Monday night in a debate that focused on a lot of issues from hurricane recovery and COVID-19 response to criminal justice. News4JAX was at a couple of watch parties in Jacksonville hearing from Republican and...
News4Jax.com
Florida agencies team up to fight opioid addiction with 12-county pilot program
MIDDLEBURG, Fla. – Florida is rolling out a new program to help battle opioid addiction and overdoses titled “CORE,” which stands for “Coordinated Opioid Recovery.”. Officials with the state health department said the program is meant to “expand every aspect of overdose response and treats all primary and secondary impacts of substance use disorder.”
News4Jax.com
Michigan jury gets case against 3 men tied to Whitmer plot
Jurors began deliberations Tuesday in a third trial connected to a plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, a spinoff of the main case that resulted in four convictions in federal court. Prosecutors acknowledge that Joe Morrison, Pete Musico and Paul Bellar were not deeply involved by fall 2020 when...
News4Jax.com
Triple threat this fall: Flu, COVID-19, RSV
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Flu, COVID-19 and Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) are all threats to people and hospitals this fall. A new study revealed that Florida is also now marked as one of the states with the lowest vaccination rates for any disease. News4JAX spoke to community members who...
News4Jax.com
Florida lawmaker sues campaign manager over ‘unwanted, unsolicited, inappropriate’ text messages
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – State Rep. Jackie Toledo, a Tampa Republican who lost a primary bid for a congressional seat in August, has filed a lawsuit accusing campaign manager Fred Piccolo --- a former spokesman for Gov. Ron DeSantis --- of sending her “unwanted, unsolicited, inappropriate and grossly offensive harassing text messages and images.”
News4Jax.com
News4JAX fact checks Monday night’s Florida governor debate
Not everything that is said in the context of debates is the way it is. Our mission is to make sure you know the facts when you go to the polls. So, let’s separate some facts from fiction from Monday night’s debate. Crist claimed DeSantis raised taxes by...
News4Jax.com
Early in-person voting starts in Wisconsin amid lawsuits
MADISON, Wis. – In-person early voting began Tuesday in battleground Wisconsin amid ongoing lawsuits affecting which ballots can be counted or tossed, recently ordered bans on drop boxes, and restrictions on who can return ballots. The opening of the in-person voting period marks the beginning of the final two-week...
News4Jax.com
Northeast Florida Clerks of Court team up against property and mortgage fraud
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Clerks of Court for Baker, Clay, Duval, Nassau, Putnam and St. Johns counties want the residents they serve to take advantage of free property fraud alert services offered by each of their offices. The clerks joined forces Monday to urge property owners to protect themselves...
News4Jax.com
Avoid gameday traffic Saturday with the St. Johns River Taxi
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – There is another method of transportation being offered this weekend for those who want to avoid traffic when heading to the Georgia-Florida game on Saturday. The St. Johns River Taxi is offering roundtrip tickets in advance. Those interested can pay $20 and select a pick-up location.
News4Jax.com
Fiancée: ‘No justice’ for National Guard doctor killed in bike crash as driver faces traffic citation
ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – It’s been a year and a half since National Guard Captain and doctor was hit and killed while riding his bicycle in St. Johns County and his loved ones say they haven’t gotten any justice. They’re upset the driver who hit him...
News4Jax.com
St. Johns County hosts first town hall to discuss 1-cent sales tax referendum
ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – St. Johns County plans to host the first of three educational town halls on Tuesday to have a conversation and provide the community with facts about the 1-cent sales tax referendum on the November ballot. According to the county, the town halls are not...
News4Jax.com
Surveillance video identifies 7 additional child molestation victims of St. Johns preschool employee, investigators say
ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – WARNING: This story contains descriptions that some may consider graphic. Reader discretion is advised. St. Johns County investigators revealed Monday that a review of surveillance video from a St. Johns County preschool uncovered seven additional child victims in connection with a case of lewd and lascivious molestation involving a now-former employee.
News4Jax.com
Increasing rain chances ahead
After another great day across the area, some changes begin to arrive later tonight. Clouds will increase as a cold front approaches the area, with warmer lows in the low 60s. The cold front will push in during the day Wednesday, sparking scattered showers. Widespread activity is not expected, with the best chance for activity west of I-95. Highs for Wednesday will be in the mid 80s.
News4Jax.com
One person dead after crash in St. Johns County
ST JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – A 59-year-old man is dead after a crash in St. Johns County Monday night, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The report says the driver of a van was traveling south on I-95 near County road 210 in St. Augustine when he hit the rear of a trailer that was parked on the right shoulder of the highway.
News4Jax.com
Test your courage at the St. Augustine Medieval Torture Museum
Head to St. Augustine to enter the minds of fanatics, madmen, and murderers, and discover the world’s most detailed collection of confinement and torture devices. Collections of cruelty, based on historical documents and engravings, offer a chilling look into some of the darkest parts in human history. With over 100 unique implements and devices on display, the museum aims to educate on the mantra of “those who forget the past are doomed to repeat it”.
News4Jax.com
Elderly man killed, woman in serious condition after crash in St. Johns County
ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – An 84-year-old man was killed in a crash Tuesday afternoon in St. Johns County, according to Florida Highway Patrol. The FHP report said the crash happened shortly before 2 p.m. when the 84-year-old driver was traveling east on Creekside Drive. A woman driver, 81, was traveling south in her car on US-1 when the man failed to yield the right of way to her vehicle and crashed.
Comments / 0