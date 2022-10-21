Read full article on original website
Related
gcaptain.com
Germany Unlikely To Block China Port Buy
By Christian Kraemer (Reuters) – Germany may allow China’s Cosco to take a smaller stake than originally planned in a Hamburg port terminal, in what a ministry source on Tuesday described as an “emergency solution” to approve the deal but mitigate the impact. Shipping giant Cosco...
gcaptain.com
Carnival Halts Asia Cruises As China’s Covid Zero Policy Bites
By K. Oanh Ha (Bloomberg) Costa Cruises, a unit of cruising giant Carnival Corp. that targets the nascent Chinese market, is canceling all future Asia departures amid waning expectations Beijing will ease its zero-tolerance Covid policy and border restrictions any time soon. Port stops in China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Singapore,...
gcaptain.com
Liner Giant MSC Makes Major Towing Acquisition
Mediterranean Shipping Company has agreed to acquire Italian towage operator Rimorchiatori Mediterranei S.p.A., the world’s third-largest harbor tug operator, as it seeks to improve its “towage service efficiency,” the world’s largest container shipping company announced Monday. Rimorchiatori Mediterranei has operations in Italy, Malta, Singapore, Malaysia, Norway,...
ohmymag.co.uk
UK citizens 'in shock' as they claim to have spotted nuclear weapons being transported on a highway
The UK has reportedly moved some of its nuclear warhead stockpiles. This after the heightened nuclear rhetoric between the west and Vladimir Putin, and the calls of Russian media to nuke the UK. Heightened alert. According to The Sun, the tensions with Russia and Vladimir Putin have reached ‘fever pitch’...
gcaptain.com
For the First Time in Four Years There’s No U.S. Crude Going to France
For the first time in four years, there’s no US crude getting exported to France as a workers strike in the European country upends normal trade flows. French workers are protesting for higher wages amid soaring inflation, and that’s snarled operations at key oil refineries. The chaos in the nation’s energy industry means that companies including Exxon Mobil Corp. and TotalEnergies SE have been forced to curtail or suspend their local operations. US oil producers normally see steady demand from French plants that take crude and process it into fuels like gasoline.
Truth About Cars
Bad News About the U.S. Diesel Supply
Over the summer, the United States witnessed record fuel prices. But the elephant in the room wasn’t how much people were having to pay for regular unleaded gasoline, it was the possibility that the nation might run into diesel shortages going into the fall. Global deficits had manifested in...
gcaptain.com
Waterways And Lakes Are Evaporating Worldwide
The world’s rivers are evaporating and this could be devastating for our food supply, our cities, and our transportation. Inland barges are ten times more efficient than trucks and dams are the world’s biggest source of clean electricity, but they rely on rivers for their water. If the rivers dry up, the climate could be in big trouble.
mailplus.co.uk
TV explorer who was just days from dying of a fungus infection tourists can harbour in their lungs for decades
EXPLORER Levison Wood knows what it is like to test your body to its limits. The former British Army captain has trekked alone across the Himalaya mountain range for a TV documentary, spent almost a year walking the 4,000-mile length of the River Nile and even hitch-hiked from the UK to India.
gcaptain.com
South Africa Welcomes Sanctioned Russian Yacht
By Paul Burkhardt (Bloomberg) South Africa’s government said it has “no reason” to apply sanctions brought against Russian tycoon Alexey Mordashov and that his $500 million megayacht is free to dock at its ports. Mordashov is the biggest shareholder in steelmaker Severstal PJSC and was sanctioned by...
gcaptain.com
Svitzer Americas Expands Fleet with Two New Tugs and a Workboat
Leading towage provider Svitzer, part of A.P. Moller-Maersk, will take delivery of two new ASD tugboats and one workboat as it further modernizes and expands its fleet in the Americas region. Based in Panama, Svitzer Americas provides harbor towage and terminal towage as its main market segments. With the three...
gcaptain.com
US Dockworker Union Deal Will Take Months Says Seroka
By Ana Monteiro (Bloomberg) A labor deal between 22,000 dockworkers at US West Coast ports and their employers may take several months to reach, but service disruptions while negotiations continue are unlikely, according to the chief of the Port of Los Angeles. “It’s not going to get solved in the...
Atlantic overfishing was already a problem. Then Brexit happened
It’s a calm summer afternoon off Fraserburgh in northern Scotland, and Luke Duthie is hunting mackerel. His 8-metre-long (26ft) boat is equipped with sonar that soon shows a large red cloud about 15 metres below the surface. He dashes out of the cabin and on to the deck, lowers the twin fishing lines and watches them dance in the waves. But the fish aren’t biting.
gcaptain.com
Exxon Sets Sail On Massive Houston Ship Channel Carbon Capture Project
By John Konrad (gCaptain) Snaking along the Gulf of Mexico’s seabed are thousands of pipes sending oil and gas from the myriad of oil, rigs and platforms to over 200 refineries, fuel, depots, and chemical plants lining the shoreline of the Houston ship channel. The Houston region’s massive complex...
