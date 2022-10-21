ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anderson County, SC

Woman carjacked by man sleeping in car in Anderson County

By Nikolette Miller
 4 days ago

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man was arrested after sleeping in a woman’s car and then carjacking her in Anderson County.

The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office arrested Bernard Simmons for carjacking.

According to deputies, while driving home from work a woman felt a gun press into her shoulder from the backseat.

The victim told deputies she locked eyes with Simmons in her rearview mirror.

Deputies said the suspect fell asleep in the backseat of the woman’s car and demanded to be taken to downtown Greenville after her engine woke him up.

NC man accused of rape of child under 15 in Iredell County, deputies say

The woman was able to stop along Highway 123 in Easley and escape the vehicle unharmed according to deputies.

Simmons then drove away with the victim’s car.

Officials were able to locate him a few hours later in Pickens County. He was booked into the Anderson County Detention Center.

Deputies said Simmons will be extradited to Florida where he is also facing felony charges.

