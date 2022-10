The Internal Revenue Service announced Friday that beginning in 2023, contributions to 401(k) accounts and other retirement plans will be increased by up to nearly 10%. Beginning next year, a contribution of up to $22,500 will be allowed for 401(K), 403(b), most 457 plans, and the federal government’s Thrift Savings Plan. That amount is $2,000 more than is allowed now.

31 MINUTES AGO