Community events around Kansas City during Oct. 21-23 weekend
With the weather warming up this weekend , here’s some events across the Kansas City area from Oct. 21-23.
- Outpace Poverty 5K 2022
- Saturday: Registration and packet pick-up at 7 a.m., run starts at 8 a.m.
- Avila University, 11901 Wornall Road, Kansas City, Missouri
- For more information, click here .
- 12th Annual Cars in the Park Car Show
- Show off your vintage or contemporary car, truck, hot rod, or motorcycle. This event is for all ages.
- Saturday: 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
- Theatre in the Park, 7710 Renner Road, Shawnee, Kansas
- For more details, click here .
- SPORTSTOPIA 2022
- A one of a kind mixed genre show featuring DIY craft vendors, sports cards, and Kansas City Chiefs player appearances.
- Saturday: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Sunday: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Belton High School, 801 West North Avenue, Belton, Missouri
- For full schedule/event information, click here .
- Halloween on the Lawn
- This free, family-friendly event will feature a movie screening of The Nightmare Before Christmas, fortune telling, face painting, candy at the Legends Outlets booth, special offers from participating stores and restaurants, and more!
- Saturday: 6 p.m. - 8 p.m.
- The Lawn at Legends Outlets, 1843 Village West Parkway, Kansas City, Kansas
- For more information, click here .
- 27th Annual Step Up for Down Syndrome Walk
- Saturday: 10 a.m. to 2 a.m.
- GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, parking lot C
- For more information, click here .
—
