Thousand Oaks, CA

Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in California

What is your comfort food? If the answer is a nice, juicy burger, with some fries on the side, then keep on reading because I have put together a list of four amazing burger spots in California that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers.
CALIFORNIA STATE
postnewsgroup.com

Black Women Leaders: Newsom Is Turning His Back on Karen Bass for Mayor

Black Women Organized for Political Action PAC (BWOPA-PAC), California Black Women’s Collective PAC and Black women leaders throughout the state are calling out Gov. Gavin Newsom for not endorsing Congressmember Karen Bass (D-CA-37) for Los Angeles Mayor. The individuals and organizations said in a letter that they had “watched...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Antisemitic propaganda seen throughout Los Angeles area

The Beverly Hills Police Department says it’s aware of antisemitic flyers being dispersed in the north part of the city overnight. The flyers were collected and there was “no threat to the community,” police said. Beverly Hills Mayor Lili Bosse, whose mother survived a death march from Auschwitz by hiding behind a barn, spoke out […]
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
cohaitungchi.com

10 Best Thousand Oaks Hiking & Local Trails

You are reading: Thousand oaks hikes | 10 Best Thousand Oaks Hiking & Local Trails. Thousand Oaks is a spectacular Southern California community that is located in the heart of the Conejo Valley. This primarily residential community provides residents with beautiful surroundings and landscapes that are the perfect backdrop for outdoor activities like hiking enjoying a local trail. These activities are made all the more scenic and picturesque due to the proximity of the sweeping Santa Monica Mountains, which is a wonderful mountain range that plays host to a national recreation area as well as a myriad of fun and adventurous hiking trails. If you enjoy spending time in the great outdoors, Thousand Oaks is home to many of Southern California’s best hiking trails for you to enjoy the sights. See below for our top 10 favorite hiking trails in Thousand Oaks!
THOUSAND OAKS, CA
thecougarpress.org

Opinion: WTF: Where’s the funding?

As teachers close their doors in protest of their three percent raise, students should do everything they can to support them. Ventura High School students are beginning to realize that the teachers’ doors across campus have started to close during lunch and non-school hours. As frustration spreads across campus, we need to remember that our Ventura Unified School District is the one that needs to be held accountable for this.
VENTURA, CA
vidanewspaper.com

2 running for District 2 in Oxnard

Oxnard City Council’s District 2 election will feature a repeat of last year’s special election, with incumbent Gabe Teran facing off against Riverpark resident Tai Hartley. “I’ve been on the council since 2021, now I want to continue the work,” Teran said, explaining that he wants to see...
OXNARD, CA
Santa Monica Daily Press

Special needs parents win $45 million lawsuit over abuse at SMMUSD school

A Los Angeles jury determined this week that the Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District (SMMUSD) must pay out $45 million to the family of special needs twins after a behavioral aid at a Malibu school was found to have physically abused the two autistic seven-year-olds. The lawsuit, filed back in...
MALIBU, CA
fox29.com

B-21 Raider: ‘Most advanced military aircraft ever built’ to be revealed soon

PALMDALE, Calif. - The long-anticipated B-21 Raider, the U.S. military’s "most advanced aircraft ever built," will finally be unveiled in coming weeks. Northrop Grumman, the company contracted in 2015 to build the latest Air Force bomber, will reveal the aircraft during a ceremony at their facility in Palmdale, California, the first week of December.
PALMDALE, CA
2urbangirls.com

Teen reported missing in Lancaster

LANCASTER, Calif. – Authorities Friday sought the public’s help to find a 15-year-old girl who was reported missing after last being seen in Lancaster. Deana Valexia Alvarez was last seen about 10 p.m. Thursday in the area of 25th Street East and Avenue I, near Tierra Bonita Park, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
LANCASTER, CA

