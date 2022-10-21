Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
'Everybody Dance' Documentary Hopes to Inspire Dance Educators to Make the Arts More InclusiveKristyn BurttAgoura Hills, CA
LA Burger Icon to Close After 65 Years This Week After Property SoldLet's Eat LASanta Monica, CA
Mark Wahlberg moves his family from Hollywood to NevadaTina HowellNevada State
LA Coffee Shops Making Awesome and Unique Versions of Pumpkin Spice LatteLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
A Powerful Trip Down Memory Lane At This 53 Year Restaurant In Los AngelesLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Related
4 Great Burger Places in California
What is your comfort food? If the answer is a nice, juicy burger, with some fries on the side, then keep on reading because I have put together a list of four amazing burger spots in California that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers.
postnewsgroup.com
Black Women Leaders: Newsom Is Turning His Back on Karen Bass for Mayor
Black Women Organized for Political Action PAC (BWOPA-PAC), California Black Women’s Collective PAC and Black women leaders throughout the state are calling out Gov. Gavin Newsom for not endorsing Congressmember Karen Bass (D-CA-37) for Los Angeles Mayor. The individuals and organizations said in a letter that they had “watched...
Wildlife crossing on 101 Freeway gets $5 million from OC couple
Philanthropists Joann and Frank Randall of Newport Beach have made a $5 million donation to the Wallis Annenberg Wildlife Crossing project near Agoura Hills, officials announced this weekend. The crossing will span over 10 lanes of the Ventura (101) Freeway in Liberty Canyon when completed in 2025, and aims to...
Antisemitic propaganda seen throughout Los Angeles area
The Beverly Hills Police Department says it’s aware of antisemitic flyers being dispersed in the north part of the city overnight. The flyers were collected and there was “no threat to the community,” police said. Beverly Hills Mayor Lili Bosse, whose mother survived a death march from Auschwitz by hiding behind a barn, spoke out […]
2urbangirls.com
Ex-Professor wins $10 million verdict against LA Community College District for wrongful termination
LOS ANGELES – A former English professor was awarded a $10 million verdict against the Los Angeles Community College District when the jury unanimously found she was wrongfully terminated after reporting sexual harassment claims that her employer failed to investigate. Dr. Sabrena Odom was a tenured professor at Los...
Laist.com
Photos: What A Massive Protest Of The Iranian Government Looked Like In DTLA
Stories like these are only possible with your help!. You have the power to keep local news strong for the coming months. Your financial support today keeps our reporters ready to meet the needs of our city. Thank you for investing in your community. Topline:. Protesters filled the streets of...
cohaitungchi.com
10 Best Thousand Oaks Hiking & Local Trails
You are reading: Thousand oaks hikes | 10 Best Thousand Oaks Hiking & Local Trails. Thousand Oaks is a spectacular Southern California community that is located in the heart of the Conejo Valley. This primarily residential community provides residents with beautiful surroundings and landscapes that are the perfect backdrop for outdoor activities like hiking enjoying a local trail. These activities are made all the more scenic and picturesque due to the proximity of the sweeping Santa Monica Mountains, which is a wonderful mountain range that plays host to a national recreation area as well as a myriad of fun and adventurous hiking trails. If you enjoy spending time in the great outdoors, Thousand Oaks is home to many of Southern California’s best hiking trails for you to enjoy the sights. See below for our top 10 favorite hiking trails in Thousand Oaks!
foxla.com
Antisemitic signs on 405 Freeway, antisemitic flyers distributed in Beverly Hills
More examples of antisemitic hate have popped up around Los Angeles County. One hate group demonstrated with signs over the 405 Freeway a day before hateful flyers were distributed in a Beverly Hills neighborhood.
thecougarpress.org
Opinion: WTF: Where’s the funding?
As teachers close their doors in protest of their three percent raise, students should do everything they can to support them. Ventura High School students are beginning to realize that the teachers’ doors across campus have started to close during lunch and non-school hours. As frustration spreads across campus, we need to remember that our Ventura Unified School District is the one that needs to be held accountable for this.
vidanewspaper.com
2 running for District 2 in Oxnard
Oxnard City Council’s District 2 election will feature a repeat of last year’s special election, with incumbent Gabe Teran facing off against Riverpark resident Tai Hartley. “I’ve been on the council since 2021, now I want to continue the work,” Teran said, explaining that he wants to see...
East LA Classic: Garfield HS takes home big win in unforgettable night at LA Coliseum
In what was certainly an unforgettable night for die-hard fans, the Garfield High School football team took home the big win at this year's East L.A. classic, winning Friday night's matchup against Roosevelt High School 16-8.
Council Members Defend Meeting Without Resignations from de Leon, Cedillo
The council met Friday for the first time since de León said earlier this week that he does not plan on resigning.
Students walk out of Marshall High School, demand accountability after on-campus stabbing
Students walked out of John Marshall High School in Los Feliz on Thursday, a day after a stabbing occurred on campus. The incident occurred around 3:30 p.m. at the school, located at 3939 Tracy St. At least two people were stabbed during a fight and were taken to a hospital, according to Los Angeles School […]
This California Bakery Serves The Best Bread In The Entire State
Here's where you can find it.
Santa Monica Daily Press
Special needs parents win $45 million lawsuit over abuse at SMMUSD school
A Los Angeles jury determined this week that the Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District (SMMUSD) must pay out $45 million to the family of special needs twins after a behavioral aid at a Malibu school was found to have physically abused the two autistic seven-year-olds. The lawsuit, filed back in...
fox29.com
B-21 Raider: ‘Most advanced military aircraft ever built’ to be revealed soon
PALMDALE, Calif. - The long-anticipated B-21 Raider, the U.S. military’s "most advanced aircraft ever built," will finally be unveiled in coming weeks. Northrop Grumman, the company contracted in 2015 to build the latest Air Force bomber, will reveal the aircraft during a ceremony at their facility in Palmdale, California, the first week of December.
Oxnard Police offers $25,000 for information about Saturday homicide on Cuesta Del Mar Drive
A 36-year-old man died from a gunshot wound in the 300 block of Cuesta Del Mar Drive in Oxnard at 10:15 p.m. Saturday night. The post Oxnard Police offers $25,000 for information about Saturday homicide on Cuesta Del Mar Drive appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Antelope Valley school board candidate faces backlash over Facebook comments made by husband
The Facebook comments and posts were made by Susan "Sue" Strom's husband, Doug Strom. In one comment, he referred to former President Barack Obama as a "plantation house boy."
2urbangirls.com
Teen reported missing in Lancaster
LANCASTER, Calif. – Authorities Friday sought the public’s help to find a 15-year-old girl who was reported missing after last being seen in Lancaster. Deana Valexia Alvarez was last seen about 10 p.m. Thursday in the area of 25th Street East and Avenue I, near Tierra Bonita Park, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
Comments / 0