Montgomery County, PA

Daily Voice

Apparent Motive Revealed In Workplace Murder Of Bucks County Dad

Prosecutors have revealed new details in the fatal shooting of a Bucks County dad at the Delaware County FedEx warehouse where worked. Bart Masciulli, 51, of Levittown, was sitting in his car at a FedEx distribution center near the airport in Tinicum Township on Friday, Oct. 7 when a pedestrian approached and shot him several times, as Daily Voice reported. The suspect, 59-year-old Keith Blount of Philadelphia, was arrested after a brief shootout with city police hours later.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
CBS Philly

Bucks County police searching for missing Sellersville woman

SELLERSVILLE, Pa. (CBS) -- Police in Bucks County are searching for 55-year-old Elizabeth Capaldi. She was last seen the morning of Oct. 10 at her Sellersville home.The Bucks County District Attorney's Office will hold a news conference on Wednesday morning about Capaldi's disappearance.If you have any information about the missing person's case, you're being asked to call the police.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
buckscountyherald.com

More than 50 police departments across southeast Pennsylvania to target aggressive drivers

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that more than 50 municipal police departments from Bucks, Chester, Delaware, and Montgomery counties will join the Pennsylvania State Police in a coordinated aggressive driving enforcement wave to help reduce the number of crashes, injuries, and fatalities on area roadways as part of a statewide mobilization that runs through Nov. 13.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
New Jersey 101.5

Carjacking at Medford, NJ Wawa — Robbers at large

Police are looking for three people wanted in a Saturday afternoon carjacking at a Wawa in Medford Township. Investigators say a woman waiting in her car to use an air pump in the rear of the Wawa building at 257 Route 70 in Medford was approached by three young men dressed in dark clothing.
MEDFORD, NJ
PhillyBite

Amish-Owned Restaurants in Lancaster County, PA

- You can try Amish-owned restaurants in Lancaster County, PA, if you're in the mood for an authentic Pennsylvania Dutch meal. You can also try American BBQ, crafted beer, farmland tours, and more. There's even an Amish Country Homestead you can visit!. Amish-owned restaurants in Lancaster County, PA, are a...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Police searching for missing child in Chester County

CHESTER COUNTY, Pa. — Police in Chester County are searching for a missing child. The Downingtown Police Department are searching for 6-year-old Zoe Moss. Moss was last seen with Venessa Gutshall described as a:. White female. 5 feet, 2 inches. 100 pounds. Light brown hair. Blue eyes. Wearing blue...
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
SoJO 104.9

Big National Chain to Close Another Store in Center City Philadelphia, PA

The retail woes in Philadelphia continue as another big retailer has announced they are closing a two-story store in Center City. Within the past few days, Wawa made headlines when they announced that they would be shutting down a pair of locations over, "continued safety and security challenges and business factors," according to a statement. Those stores are located on Market Street, one at 12th and the other at 19th Street.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Mercury

COLUMN: 25 years in Pottstown and still writing about gun violence

POTTSTOWN — It was 25 years ago, just a month into my tenure at The Mercury, that I covered my first shooting in Pottstown. Joseph Torrence was paralyzed after being shot at the corner of Chestnut and Washington streets in December, 1997. “Wake up call for Pottstown?” The Mercury headline shouted a day later.
POTTSTOWN, PA
MONTCO.Today

Long-Term No-Dice Pushback on Limerick Casino at Last Yields to Intended Less-Risky CRE Gamble

The Philadelphia Premium Outlets in Limerick (top) and the present land holdings of Metropolitan Commercial Development, a Berks County CRE firm. A Limerick site — 116 acres across from the Philadelphia Premium Outlets — has been purchased by an undisclosed investment firm in N.Y. Ryan Mulligan landed the assignment reporting the sale in the Philadelphia Business Journal.
LIMERICK, PA
Daily Voice

Police ID Pedestrian Killed In Berks Hit-Run

The pedestrian killed in a hit-and-run in Berks County Sunday night has been identified, authorities announced. James Falasca-Carter Jr., 33, of Boyertown, was walking along Powder Mill Hollow Road in Earl Township at around 11:30 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 23 when a southbound car struck him, state police said in a press release.
BERKS COUNTY, PA

