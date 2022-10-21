Read full article on original website
7 Chester County school districts to share grant for structured literacy and science of reading program
State Sen. Katie Muth on Monday joined elected officials, school administrators, teachers, and advocates to announce a $3 million grant to create a structured literacy and Science of Reading pilot program that will be available to seven school districts in Chester County. The grant, funded through Pennsylvania’s allocation of American...
Bucks County, Pennsylvania Game Commission Observing a Rare Medical Occurrence in Local Rabbits
The medical situation has state officials keeping an eye on the local rabbit population.Image via iStock. Due to a recent development in animal research, Bucks County and state officials are on the lookout for a developing medical situation. Greg Vellner wrote about the news for The Reporter.
Black, rural voters weigh in on Pennsylvania Senate race
The race was tight as of Monday and the latest RealClearPolitics average of polls showed Oz trailing Fetterman by just more than 2%.
Apparent Motive Revealed In Workplace Murder Of Bucks County Dad
Prosecutors have revealed new details in the fatal shooting of a Bucks County dad at the Delaware County FedEx warehouse where worked. Bart Masciulli, 51, of Levittown, was sitting in his car at a FedEx distribution center near the airport in Tinicum Township on Friday, Oct. 7 when a pedestrian approached and shot him several times, as Daily Voice reported. The suspect, 59-year-old Keith Blount of Philadelphia, was arrested after a brief shootout with city police hours later.
Bucks County police searching for missing Sellersville woman
SELLERSVILLE, Pa. (CBS) -- Police in Bucks County are searching for 55-year-old Elizabeth Capaldi. She was last seen the morning of Oct. 10 at her Sellersville home.The Bucks County District Attorney's Office will hold a news conference on Wednesday morning about Capaldi's disappearance.If you have any information about the missing person's case, you're being asked to call the police.
More than 50 police departments across southeast Pennsylvania to target aggressive drivers
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that more than 50 municipal police departments from Bucks, Chester, Delaware, and Montgomery counties will join the Pennsylvania State Police in a coordinated aggressive driving enforcement wave to help reduce the number of crashes, injuries, and fatalities on area roadways as part of a statewide mobilization that runs through Nov. 13.
Carjacking at Medford, NJ Wawa — Robbers at large
Police are looking for three people wanted in a Saturday afternoon carjacking at a Wawa in Medford Township. Investigators say a woman waiting in her car to use an air pump in the rear of the Wawa building at 257 Route 70 in Medford was approached by three young men dressed in dark clothing.
Amish-Owned Restaurants in Lancaster County, PA
- You can try Amish-owned restaurants in Lancaster County, PA, if you're in the mood for an authentic Pennsylvania Dutch meal. You can also try American BBQ, crafted beer, farmland tours, and more. There's even an Amish Country Homestead you can visit!. Amish-owned restaurants in Lancaster County, PA, are a...
Police searching for missing child in Chester County
CHESTER COUNTY, Pa. — Police in Chester County are searching for a missing child. The Downingtown Police Department are searching for 6-year-old Zoe Moss. Moss was last seen with Venessa Gutshall described as a:. White female. 5 feet, 2 inches. 100 pounds. Light brown hair. Blue eyes. Wearing blue...
This Bucks County Town is Taking Steps to Keep Township Vehicles, Equipment Safe
Supervisors from a Bucks County township are working to ensure that township vehicles and equipment are stored safely for an upcoming project. In advance of the municipal building renovation project, Falls Township vehicles and equipment will be stored on a township-owned parcel on Lincoln Circle in an attempt to thwart theft or damage of the items and property.
Wawa cuts overnight hours for multiple Pa. stores due to safety concerns
Wawa recently decided to cut overnight hours for several stores in Pennslyvania due to safety concerns, according to reports. Wawa spokesperson Lori Bruce confirmed the convenience store chain is closing multiple stores from midnight to 5 a.m. in the Northeast Philadelphia and Bucks County area, according to Philly Voice. The...
Big National Chain to Close Another Store in Center City Philadelphia, PA
The retail woes in Philadelphia continue as another big retailer has announced they are closing a two-story store in Center City. Within the past few days, Wawa made headlines when they announced that they would be shutting down a pair of locations over, "continued safety and security challenges and business factors," according to a statement. Those stores are located on Market Street, one at 12th and the other at 19th Street.
Philly-Centric List of Most Desirable Neighborhood Includes Only One Suburban Entry; It’s in Montco
A setting whose assets are walkable was among several criteria of an area assessment of best communities. PhillyBite Magazine’s Eric Henderson set out to identify the area’s hottest, most desirable neighborhoods. His list is rather exclusive, containing only six items, all within the city limits,. Except one, which...
COLUMN: 25 years in Pottstown and still writing about gun violence
POTTSTOWN — It was 25 years ago, just a month into my tenure at The Mercury, that I covered my first shooting in Pottstown. Joseph Torrence was paralyzed after being shot at the corner of Chestnut and Washington streets in December, 1997. “Wake up call for Pottstown?” The Mercury headline shouted a day later.
Bumper-to-Bumper Bumper Crop: Montco Has Two of Top 100 Traffic Bottlenecks in the U.S.
Four high-traffic areas in Pa. are among the 100 worst truck bottlenecks in the nation, and two of them are in Montgomery County, writes Max Bennett for the Philadelphia Patch. The annual analysis published by American Transportation Research Institute measured truck-involved congestion at more than 300 highway locations nationwide. It...
Thousands Without Power In Hunterdon, Morris Counties
Thousands of JCP&L customers in Hunterdon and Morris Counties were without power on Tuesday, Oct. 25. JCP&L's website said more than 3,500 people were without power in Hunterdon County as of 10 a.m. Meanwhile, a post from the Florham Park Police Department stated that the outage had also been affecting...
Right Across the River From Bucks County, This New Jersey Town Has a Commitment to Preservation
The New Jersey area is full of rich, untouched history.Image via Visit New Hope. Just a stone’s throw over the Delaware River from Bucks County, a part of New Jersey has become known for its lengths to preserve its history. Jill P. Capuzzo wrote about the area for The New York Times.
Long-Term No-Dice Pushback on Limerick Casino at Last Yields to Intended Less-Risky CRE Gamble
The Philadelphia Premium Outlets in Limerick (top) and the present land holdings of Metropolitan Commercial Development, a Berks County CRE firm. A Limerick site — 116 acres across from the Philadelphia Premium Outlets — has been purchased by an undisclosed investment firm in N.Y. Ryan Mulligan landed the assignment reporting the sale in the Philadelphia Business Journal.
New Policy Banning Over 400 Titles from School Shelves Spikes Outrage in the Community
In July 2022, the Central Bucks School Board introduced a library book policy that banned several books from public school libraries. Some teachers got rid of many books even before the policy was officially passed in August this year. Many of the books in question center around themes surrounding the...
Police ID Pedestrian Killed In Berks Hit-Run
The pedestrian killed in a hit-and-run in Berks County Sunday night has been identified, authorities announced. James Falasca-Carter Jr., 33, of Boyertown, was walking along Powder Mill Hollow Road in Earl Township at around 11:30 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 23 when a southbound car struck him, state police said in a press release.
