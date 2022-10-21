WASHINGTON COUNTY, Wis. - Washington County Sheriff’s Office responded to three separate motorcycle crashes with serious injuries on Sunday, Oct. 23. The Washington County Dispatch Center began receiving calls at approximately 8 p.m. regarding a motorcycle crash at County Road P and Rusco Road. Initial investigation revealed the motorcycle was operated by a 35-year-old man from the City of West Bend. The operator was traveling northbound on County Road P when he drove into the ditch. The operator was ejected from the motorcycle. He was transported to Froedtert Wauwatosa by West Bend Fire and Rescue – and was later arrested for OWI.

