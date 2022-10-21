Read full article on original website
Six found dead in Wisconsin apartment fire were shot to death
Investigators say a family of six found dead after an apartment building fire in Hartland, Wisconsin, died of gunshot wounds. WTMJ's Mariam Mackar reports.Oct. 25, 2022.
wearegreenbay.com
Home explosion in Wisconsin causes millions of dollars in damages, investigation underway
(WFRV) – A home explosion in Dane County is believed to have caused between $1,500,000 and $2,000,000 in damages. In a press release from the Oregon Area Fire & EMS District, more information was released about a home explosion that happened on October 21. Due to the ‘magnitude’ of the event, help was requested. The incident happened in the 800 block of Oregon Parks Avenue.
Wisconsin family of 6 found dead after apartment fire were shot, authorities say
Six members of a Wisconsin family found dead after an apartment fire last week each suffered a single gunshot wound, authorities said Monday. Connor McKisick, the father and stepfather to four children who died Friday, appeared to have died by suicide, Hartland Police Chief Torin Misko told reporters. Misko said...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Sheboygan fatal shooting; no contest plea to amended charge
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. - Armani Jackson of Milwaukee appeared in court Tuesday, Oct. 25 for a plea hearing. He's accused in the fatal shooting of a Sheboygan boy on Oct. 29, 2021. During Tuesday's hearing, the state moved to amend count one to second-degree intentional homicide. The court allowed the amendment. Jackson then entered a no contest plea to the amended count.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
35th and Clarke shooting; man wounded during robbery
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Tuesday, Oct. 25 near 35th and Clarke. It happened at approximately 3:00 a.m. The victim, a 56-year-old Milwaukee man, was taken to the hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries. The shooting is the result of a robbery. No arrests...
Milwaukee man stabbed, killed during argument near 27th and Kilbourn
A Milwaukee man was stabbed and killed during an argument near 27th and Kilbourn on Tuesday. Milwaukee police say the homicide happened around 2:15 p.m.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee Cricket robbery, 76th and Mill, employee hit
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police said a Cricket Wireless employee was hit during a robbery near 76th and Mill Sunday, Oct. 23. Police said the assailants got away with property from the business during the robbery around 3:30 p.m. No arrests have been made. Anyone with any information is asked to...
Closing arguments wrap up in trial of man accused in Wisconsin Christmas parade deaths
MADISON, Wis. — A Wisconsin man accused of killing six people and injuring many others by driving an SUV into a Christmas parade last year clearly intended to kill people, prosecutors told jurors Tuesday. Darrell Brooks faces 76 charges in connection with the mayhem last November in Waukesha, a...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
73rd and Capitol shooting; man wounded
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are also investigating a shooting that happened early Monday morning, Oct. 24 near 73rd Street and Capitol Drive. It happened around 12:20 a.m. The victim, a 23-year-old man, showed up at the hospital with a gunshot wound to his leg. There is no suspect information at...
Murder-suicide: All 6 Hartland fire victims suffered gunshot wounds
All six Hartland apartment fire victims who were killed last week suffered a single gunshot wound, Hartland Police Chief Torin Misko announced Monday.
wearegreenbay.com
ID’s released in deputy-involved incident at Wisconsin Super 8 hotel
WINDSOR, Wis. (WFRV) – An update has been provided about the officer-involved shooting that happened on October 13 at a Super 8 hotel in Dane County. The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) has released the name of the officer who was placed on administrative assignment and the victim who died as a result of the incident.
Man wanted in connection to fatal Las Margaritas shooting
The City of Kenosha Police Department is looking for 29-year-old Kendal T. Readus in connection to September's fatal shooting at Las Margaritas.
Man charged in parade deaths yells at judge
Testimony continues on Monday in the trial of the Wisconsin man accused of killing six people by driving his SUV through a Christmas parade.
Dane Co. Sheriff’s deputy shoots, kills man in Oregon
OREGON, Wis. — The Dane County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy shot and killed a man in Oregon Sunday afternoon. Officials said that around 11 a.m. Sunday, police received an emergency call about a weapons violation and began looking for the suspect. Four hours later, a deputy found the man in the area of Eagle Drive, south of Jefferson Street....
Two adults, four children identified as victims in fatal Wisconsin fire
A four-unit apartment building at 704 Mansfield Ct. in Hartland, Wisconsin where at least seven people were found dead following a fire Friday, Oct. 21. Courtesy of Google Streetview. The six people confirmed dead after a fire at an apartment building in the village of Hartland, Wisconsin, have been identified.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee man trapped under dumpster dies
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man, 56, died after he became trapped under a dumpster Tuesday afternoon, Oct. 25. This happened around 1 p.m. near 6th and Lapham. Police said the man was connecting a dumpster to a pickup truck when he got trapped under/inside the dumpster hydraulic mechanism, causing his death.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
3 Washington County motorcycle crashes; 3 men injured
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Wis. - Washington County Sheriff’s Office responded to three separate motorcycle crashes with serious injuries on Sunday, Oct. 23. The Washington County Dispatch Center began receiving calls at approximately 8 p.m. regarding a motorcycle crash at County Road P and Rusco Road. Initial investigation revealed the motorcycle was operated by a 35-year-old man from the City of West Bend. The operator was traveling northbound on County Road P when he drove into the ditch. The operator was ejected from the motorcycle. He was transported to Froedtert Wauwatosa by West Bend Fire and Rescue – and was later arrested for OWI.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee man shot by police sentenced to probation
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man, shot by police during an incident in March, has been sentenced to probation. Allen Dekeyser, 29, pleaded guilty on Oct. 20 to disorderly conduct (use of a dangerous weapon) and operating a firearm with a controlled substance in his system – both misdemeanors. He was sentenced to 2 ½ years' probation the same day.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
34th and Locust shooting; Milwaukee man sentenced for 2021 homicide
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man has been sentenced to 26 years in prison for a fatal 2021 shooting on the city's north side. A jury found 55-year-old Pernail McDougle guilty of first-degree reckless homicide on Oct. 12. He was also sentenced to 10 years of extended supervision. According to a...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee man killed, family wants answers: 'This isn’t normal'
MILWAUKEE - The family of a Milwaukee man shot and killed last week is asking for the community's help to find suspects. Cortez Leflore-Randolph, a father of two children under the age of 2, was shot in the middle of the day Thursday, Oct. 20 near 95th and Sheridan. "He...
