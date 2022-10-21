MISSOULA — The show goes on for the Montana Grizzlies. After UM lost its first game of the season over the weekend to Idaho, the Griz now look toward their next opponent. That, is Sacramento State, a team currently ranked No. 2 in the FCS, and though UM fell to No. 7 in the latest polls, it'll still be a Top-10 clash when the Hornets and Griz meet on Saturday evening in Sacramento, California, at Hornet Stadium with a national TV audience as well.

SACRAMENTO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO