Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
State Hornet
Last minute sting gives Sac State men’s soccer 1-0 win over Fullerton
Sacramento State men’s soccer traveled to Fullerton, California to face California State University, Fullerton, where the Hornets grabbed a last-second 1-0 victory over the Titans and into Big West playoff position. “Three wins in a row after four losses in a row,” head coach Michael Linenberger said. “It’s been...
montanasports.com
FULL HIGHLIGHTS: No. 7 Montana falls to No. 2 Sacramento State in overtime heartbreaker
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The No. 7 Montana Grizzlies fell to No. 2 Sacramento State 31-24 in overtime on Saturday evening. Asher O'Hara's touchdown in overtime proved to be the difference as the Hornets topped the Grizzlies. The Griz fell to 5-2 on the year and 2-2 in Big Sky Conference play. Meanwhile the Hornets improved to 7-0 overall and 4-0 in league play.
montanasports.com
With loss in rearview mirror, No. 7 Montana set for massive Big Sky clash at No. 2 Sacramento State
MISSOULA — The show goes on for the Montana Grizzlies. After UM lost its first game of the season over the weekend to Idaho, the Griz now look toward their next opponent. That, is Sacramento State, a team currently ranked No. 2 in the FCS, and though UM fell to No. 7 in the latest polls, it'll still be a Top-10 clash when the Hornets and Griz meet on Saturday evening in Sacramento, California, at Hornet Stadium with a national TV audience as well.
Construction starts on Sacramento State Placer County campus
PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Ground was officially broken on Placer County’s Placer One project Friday that will see over 2,000 acres of county land developed north of Roseville. This groundbreaking marked the beginning stages of key infrastructure like roads, water, sewer and electrical services to be brought into the area. Work on these services […]
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Golf and Guitars KNCI Music Festival 2022
Golfers and Country Music Stars Come Together For a Good Cause. KNCI 105.1 FM has partnered with Morton Golf Foundation to host the Golf & Guitars Music Festival and Children’s Charity Concert. Now in its 14th year, the event was held on October 17th and 18th at Haggin Oaks Golf Complex.
Longtime CapRadio employee, 70, killed in lunchtime shooting in Sacramento
According to loved ones, Charles Starzynski was going to his regular game of pinochle and lunch with friends.
'Historical families will be erased': A West Sacramento family fights to keep home from being demolished
WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Imagine your family home being uprooted and it’s not your decision. The I Street Bridge Replacement Project will further connect Sacramento and West Sacramento, but right now it has a family in distress. They say the project to replace the 110-year-old Bridge will tear down their home.
State Hornet
Gambling off tribal land: Props 26 and 27
This November midterm election, voting Sacramento State students have the opportunity to vote on two propositions that will impact Native tribes and their communities. Propositions 26 and 27 aim to expand gambling, gaming and betting on and outside of tribal lands in California. Although these propositions have garnered the support...
Sacramento homicide suspect arrested in Hawaii, police say
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A man in Hawaii was arrested in connection with a September killing in Sacramento, the police department said. Sacramento Police on Friday said 34-year-old Toese Asiata was arrested in Honolulu on a homicide warrant. The homicide that Asiata is a suspect in happened on Sept. 13. Police responded to reports of […]
KCRA.com
Pursuit reaching 115 mph ends when suspect crashes into 2 East Sacramento homes, sheriff says
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A man is in the hospital Saturday after the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said he led deputies on a chase from Highway 99 to an East Sacramento neighborhood where he crashed into two homes. Just before 4 p.m., deputies observed the vehicle traveling northbound on Highway...
Sacramento City Unified employee arrested after missing Rancho Cordova teen returns home: sheriff’s office
RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. (KTXL) — The resurfacing of a missing Rancho Cordova teen led to the arrest of an employee with the Sacramento City Unified School District, the sheriff’s office said. On June 9, 2020, 15-year-old Michael Ramirez was reported missing and never found. But earlier this year, on March 11, Ramirez “inexplicably returned home,” […]
These serial killers all have ties to Northern California
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Throughout the 1970s and 80s, several unsolved murders and crimes in Sacramento and other parts of California were later traced back to people with connections to Sacramento. The individuals that went on the separate crime sprees became known as the serial killers with connections to Sacramento, including the Golden State Killer, […]
goldcountrymedia.com
American Canyon Roundabout construction to begin Monday in Auburn
Caltrans is scheduled to start construction Monday on a safety improvement project, which includes a roundabout, at the Lincoln Way/Borland Avenue intersection. Construction crews, beginning in the evening hours, will work on a $9.9 million roadway project that will improve a quarter-mile segment of SR-49 near Lincoln Way and Borland Avenue in Auburn. The project will align two reversing curves to improve sight distance and safety by reducing the sharpness of each curve. The work will include replacing the Lincoln Way/Borland Avenue intersection with a traffic circle.
KTVU FOX 2
PG&E warns of possible shutoffs in Northern California
NAPA, Calif. - Pacific Gas and Electric notified customers that parts of Northern California, including Napa and Sonoma counties, could be left in the dark this weekend. The utility said some areas might be impacted by high winds and dry conditions this weekend. There is a greater risk of wildfires in dry, windy weather.
Gabriel Iglesias and other acts to perform at Thunder Valley’s new venue
LINCOLN, Calif. (KTXL) — Comedian Gabriel Iglesias and a few others will perform at Thunder Valley’s new entertainment venue in February, according to a press release from the casino. Iglesias, who also goes by the nickname “Fluffy,” will have two shows at The Venue at Thunder Valley on Feb. 24-25, 2023. According to Thunder Valley’s […]
Visalia resident killed in crash on Highway 46 Thursday night
A Visalia man died on Thursday night after driving down a dirt shoulder on Highway 46 in Templeton, causing his vehicle to flip over multiple times. The post Visalia resident killed in crash on Highway 46 Thursday night appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Sacramento Wienerschnitzel up in flames, again
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Firefighters responded to The Wienerschnitzel at 845 El Camino Ave on Wednesday for the second time in a little more than a month to battle flames once again. On Sept. 2 the business was shut down due to a fire in the attic that fire crews were able to contain and […]
calcoasttimes.com
Why would a SLO County official donate $25,000 to oppose Bruce Gibson?
The gloves are off in San Luis Obispo County’s District 2 supervisor race. Negative Bruce Gibson ads are flooding the airways and filling up mailboxes, with the county’s top prosecutor putting in $25,000 in an attempt to boot Gibson from office. Incumbent Supervisor Gibson is battling Dr. Bruce...
California’s COVID-19 state of emergency to end. This is how many people have died from the virus in Sacramento County
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento County Public Health Covid-19 dashboard says the county is nearing 3,500 total deaths from the virus as of Friday, October 21, as the state prepares to wind down the state of emergency that has been in place since March 2020. The city of Sacramento accounts for 1,898, or […]
birchrestaurant.com
13 Best Restaurants in San Luis Obispo, CA
San Luis Obispo is a desirable Central California city that has been transformed into a popular hub for tourists over the past few centuries. Often abbreviated as SLO, it is located halfway between San Francisco and Los Angeles. The city’s name is Spanish for “Saint Louis the Bishop” and was...
Comments / 0