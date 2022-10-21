Read full article on original website
Related
WTRF
Fraternal Order of Police unanimously approves Belmont County Sheriff’s Office contract, with “substantial” wage increases
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio — The Fraternal Order of Police and Belmont County Sheriff’s Office have come to a contract agreement, one that comes with “substantial” wage increases according to two county commissioners. We were advised by our attorney at the bargaining table that we would start...
cleveland19.com
Minerva farmhouse fire requires aid from 5 fire departments (photos)
MINERVA, Ohio (WOIO) - Minerva fire reported to a fire early Sunday morning, with several other departments supplying mutual aid. According to Minerva fire, the building on Watson Road was a vacant farmhouse. The two-story house required aid from Hanover Township fire, Homeworth fire, Great Trail fire and Augusta Township...
West Virginia police department is looking for officers, one of the highest paying departments in the state
WEIRTON, W.Va. (WTRF) The Weirton Police Department is hiring. They are currently accepting applications for patrolmen. They have an opening right now and two upcoming retirees’ positions that need to be filled. With three PRO officers in the schools, they want to hire three new patrolmen. Chief Charlie Kush says being an officer in Weirton […]
Your Radio Place
Belmont County Engineer’s Office announces Winding Hill Road to Close for Slide Repair
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio — The Belmont County Engineer’s Office announced that on October 24, County Road 44 (Winding Hill Road) will be closed for one week for a slide repair. The estimated completion date is October 31.
Jefferson County Drug Task Force arrests two suspects in Steubenville
STEUBENVILLE, Ohio – The Jefferson County Drug Task force announced Friday that two separate narcotics investigations landed two men behind bars after the task force executed narcotics search warrants at their residences this week. Task force detectives executed a search warrant at Terrace Avenue on Wednesday, where Andre Bailey, 44, was arrested without incident. Bailey […]
Deputies: Pagan’s Motorcycle Club member charged with murder in West Virginia
A man who deputies say is a member of the Pagan's Motorcycle Club has been charged with murder in connection to a shooting that happened last month in Marion County.
Monroe County, Ohio man arrested for allegedly raping a 12-year-old girl
MONROE COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office and Sheriff Charles R. Black Jr. announced Thursday on their Facebook page that a Cameron, Ohio man was arrested for allegedly raping a 12-year-old girl. Tim Ollom was arrested Thursday on one count of felony 1 rape. He was transported to the Monroe County Jail. […]
1 person transported after accident on I-79 in Marion County
One person was transported after an accident on I-79 in Marion County.
OSP on scene for plane crash; 2 injured
Ohio State Highway Patrol are on scene for an aircraft crash.
Man charged in West Virginia after deputies find meth in pickup truck without bumper
A man has been charged after deputies say they found methamphetamine during a traffic stop in Ritchie County.
wtuz.com
No Suspects in Sandyville Vandalism
Mary Alice Reporting – The Tuscarawas County Sheriff’s Office responded to a Thursday call related to vandalism. Reports indicate that a deputy was patrolling the Village of Sandyville, around 3 am, after calls reporting obscene images. The deputy observed multiple images on the Village Hall pavilion and Basketball...
Ohio man sentenced to 10 years in prison after crashing with Jefferson County kids in his car
ZANESVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) — Saalih Muhammad, 38, of Cleveland was sentenced to 10 years in prison Monday in Muskingum County Common Pleas Court by Judge Mark Fleegle following a vehicle crash involving minors in July, according to reports. The crash happened on I-70 in Zanesville with callers notifying law enforcement that Muhammad was driving erratically […]
Your Radio Place
North Liberty Road and John Glen High School Road Closed Monday in New Concord
NEW CONCORD, Ohio – On Monday, October 24, the Village of New Concord will be conducting road repair work on North Liberty Road and John Glen High School Road. Both roads will be closed temporarily and alternately in order to make asphalt repairs due to utility cuts. Repairs are anticipated to take place most of the day.
89-year-old motorcyclist dies in West Virginia after Maryland wreck
A motorcyclist died in West Virginia on Friday after he was in a two-vehicle collision in Garrett County, Maryland State Police announced.
What were the intentions of the Bellaire, Ohio animal hoarders and how can other hoarders stop?
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — After cats, dogs, chickens and a donkey were discovered in a Bellaire, Ohio hoarding situation last week, hoarding is again in the spotlight. Dozens of animals rescued from horrific conditions at Bellaire, Ohio home Hoarders’ intentions are not cruel. Belmont County animal rescue professionals say that while the animals are […]
Local Huntington Bank location to close its doors
A representative said that customers will, or have already, received letters notifying them of the change
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
West Virginia University, Ohio State reps spread word about food insecurity
MARIETTA — West Virginia and Ohio residents came together Thursday in Marietta to shed light on food insecurity in the area. Representatives from the Ohio State University Extension from Washington County in Marietta and the WVU Extension from Wood County gathered on the Ohio side of the Williamstown Bridge to honor local organizations who serve the communities on both sides of the river and provide food to those in need.
Your Radio Place
Great Stone Viaduct Plaza and Trail will be dedicated Sunday in Bellaire
BELLAIRE , Ohio – Belmont County Tourism Council, together with the Great Stone Viaduct Historical Education Society, will be dedicating the Great Stone Viaduct Plaza and Trail on Sunday, October 23, and the community is invited. Few structures in Belmont County are as iconic as the Great Stone Viaduct....
New WVU Medicine cancer center opening in West Virginia
"The needs are legendary," Hannah Hazard-Jenkins, M.D., surgical oncologist and director of the WV Cancer Institute, said. "This new center will become a critical part of the WV Cancer Institute's integrated network of cancer care across the state and region and will be connected to a broader team of cancer specialists and subspecialists for consultations and expert opinions."
Here’s an update on the animals seized from a Bellaire, Ohio hoarding situation
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) The 25 cats and kittens, eleven dogs, four chickens and one donkey were found living in deplorable conditions. They are now recovering in the care of Belmont County Hoof and Paw. Dozens of animals rescued from horrific conditions at Bellaire, Ohio home Pedro the donkey is friendly, but hardly able to […]
Comments / 0