ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belmont County, OH

Comments / 0

Related
cleveland19.com

Minerva farmhouse fire requires aid from 5 fire departments (photos)

MINERVA, Ohio (WOIO) - Minerva fire reported to a fire early Sunday morning, with several other departments supplying mutual aid. According to Minerva fire, the building on Watson Road was a vacant farmhouse. The two-story house required aid from Hanover Township fire, Homeworth fire, Great Trail fire and Augusta Township...
MINERVA, OH
WTRF- 7News

Jefferson County Drug Task Force arrests two suspects in Steubenville

STEUBENVILLE, Ohio – The Jefferson County Drug Task force announced Friday that two separate narcotics investigations landed two men behind bars after the task force executed narcotics search warrants at their residences this week. Task force detectives executed a search warrant at Terrace Avenue on Wednesday, where Andre Bailey, 44, was arrested without incident. Bailey […]
STEUBENVILLE, OH
wtuz.com

No Suspects in Sandyville Vandalism

Mary Alice Reporting – The Tuscarawas County Sheriff’s Office responded to a Thursday call related to vandalism. Reports indicate that a deputy was patrolling the Village of Sandyville, around 3 am, after calls reporting obscene images. The deputy observed multiple images on the Village Hall pavilion and Basketball...
SANDYVILLE, OH
WTRF- 7News

Ohio man sentenced to 10 years in prison after crashing with Jefferson County kids in his car

ZANESVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) — Saalih  Muhammad, 38, of Cleveland was sentenced to 10 years in prison Monday in Muskingum County Common Pleas Court by Judge Mark Fleegle following a vehicle crash involving minors in July, according to reports. The crash happened on I-70 in Zanesville with callers notifying law enforcement that Muhammad was driving erratically […]
ZANESVILLE, OH
WTRF- 7News

What were the intentions of the Bellaire, Ohio animal hoarders and how can other hoarders stop?

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — After cats, dogs, chickens and a donkey were discovered in a Bellaire, Ohio hoarding situation last week, hoarding is again in the spotlight. Dozens of animals rescued from horrific conditions at Bellaire, Ohio home Hoarders’ intentions are not cruel. Belmont County animal rescue professionals say that while the animals are […]
BELLAIRE, OH
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

West Virginia University, Ohio State reps spread word about food insecurity

MARIETTA — West Virginia and Ohio residents came together Thursday in Marietta to shed light on food insecurity in the area. Representatives from the Ohio State University Extension from Washington County in Marietta and the WVU Extension from Wood County gathered on the Ohio side of the Williamstown Bridge to honor local organizations who serve the communities on both sides of the river and provide food to those in need.
MARIETTA, OH
Your Radio Place

Great Stone Viaduct Plaza and Trail will be dedicated Sunday in Bellaire

BELLAIRE , Ohio – Belmont County Tourism Council, together with the Great Stone Viaduct Historical Education Society, will be dedicating the Great Stone Viaduct Plaza and Trail on Sunday, October 23, and the community is invited. Few structures in Belmont County are as iconic as the Great Stone Viaduct....
BELLAIRE, OH
WBOY 12 News

New WVU Medicine cancer center opening in West Virginia

"The needs are legendary," Hannah Hazard-Jenkins, M.D., surgical oncologist and director of the WV Cancer Institute, said. "This new center will become a critical part of the WV Cancer Institute's integrated network of cancer care across the state and region and will be connected to a broader team of cancer specialists and subspecialists for consultations and expert opinions."
WHEELING, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy