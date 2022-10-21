Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Spirits of friendly female, and not-so-friendly male, reportedly reside in Emmaus restaurantLauren JessopEmmaus, PA
Holy 'Que Smokehouse Celebrates Second Anniversary With $2 Tacos and Cheesesteak SlidersMarilyn JohnsonBucks County, PA
Did the devil steal the soul of Tambour Yokel in an Allentown graveyard over 200 years ago?Lauren JessopAllentown, PA
4 Great Seafood Places in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
Major pharmacy chain closing another store location in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersLimerick, PA
Related
thevalleyledger.com
LATINO LEADERSHIP ALLIANCE NUESTRO FUTURO GALA
The Latino Leadership Alliance of the Lehigh Valley is pleased to announce this year’s Nuestro Futuro Gala will be held at the Steel Club in Hellertown, PA on Veteran’s Day, Friday, November 11th, 2022 from 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. The keynote speaker will be Ms. Rachel Leon, Bethlehem City Council member. Ms. Leon is a native of Bethlehem and a 9-year veteran of the US Navy. She is also a recent graduate of Northampton Community College with a degree in Global Studies (Environmental Studies Concentration). Ms. Leon was sworn into Bethlehem City Council in January of this year making her part of the first female majority city council in the city’s 105-year history.
thevalleyledger.com
New Bethany Ministries Promotes Lupita Bonilla to Director of Residential Services
BETHLEHEM, PA. (October 24, 2022) — New Bethany Ministries (NBM), located in Bethlehem, PA, recently promoted staff member Lupita Bonilla to director of residential services. In her new role, Lupita will expand her duties by overseeing caretakers, residential advisor staff, and residential programs and providing resident case management. Lupita...
thevalleyledger.com
STEEPLES AND STEEL TOURS Presented by Steelworkers’ Archives and County of Northampton
“Steeples and Steel” tours pay tribute to immigrants who left their homelands in search of a better life in America. Many settled in South Bethlehem, became steelworkers, and also helped build their ethnic churches. A minibus leaves from St. John’s Windish Lutheran Church, 617 E. Fourth Street, Bethlehem. The...
Spirits of friendly female, and not-so-friendly male, reportedly reside in Emmaus restaurant
The Lehigh Valley area of Pennsylvania is rich in history. It is also rich in stories of haunted places. During the process of researching another story about a legend in the Allentown area, we were looking for an old tavern nearby, that might also have some interesting history, to stop and grab a bite to eat at.
thevalleyledger.com
BASD United Way Be A Housing Hero Fundraiser and Raffle
Bethlehem, PA – October 2022 – The Liberty/Freedom football game is not just about football, it is also a day when the Bethlehem community comes together. Please watch this video as Dr. Roy explains the BASD United Way Be a Housing Hero Fundraiser and Raffle…Dr. Roy – Be A Housing Hero Video.
thevalleyledger.com
New Bethany Ministries Expands Housing Advocacy Program
With a generous grant, the organization has placed housing advocates in three additional Bethlehem Area School District schools. BETHLEHEM, PA. – October 24, 2022 – New Bethany Ministries (NBM) has partnered with the Bethlehem Area School District (BASD) to expand its school presence. Members of the BASD school board recently approved increasing NBM housing advocate positions in three supplementary locations through an American Rescue Plan Homeless Children and Youth grant. The grant sets aside Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) funds to provide support and resources for homeless children and youth.
Doylestown Organization Receives $630K in Funding, Will Expand to a Second Location
The LGBTQ+ organization just received major funding from a local politician.Image via The Rainbow Room. A well-known Bucks County organization, which works with young people who identify as part of there LGBT community, is expanding with a second location. Ed Doyle wrote about the expansion for TAPIntoDoylestown.
A look at the local race for new twister-shaped Pa. Senate district | Armchair Lehigh Valley
Editor’s Note: This story first appeared on Armchair Lehigh Valley and is being published on lehighvalleylive.com as part of a partnership with the website, which aims to give voters factual information in a nonpartisan way to help them make informed decisions at the polls. Armchair Lehigh Valley is run by publisher Katherine Reinhard and editor Robert H. Orenstein, two longtime journalists who formerly worked at The Morning Call in Allentown. Learn more about Armchair Lehigh Valley and subscribe here.
lehighvalleystyle.com
Enjoy Healthful Options on the Go with Zekraft
Zeke and Elaine Zelker launched Zekraft as a meal delivery service during the pandemic, prioritizing high-quality, locally sourced ingredients. Now, they’re about to open their third brick-and-mortar cafe location in the Valley. Zeke & Elaine Zelker. Owners. Tell us about the journey to launching Zekraft and how it’s evolved...
Greystone Hall in West Chester Lists for Millions
Greystone Hall has been a popular wedding venue since 1992.Image via Greystone Hall website. A West Chester wedding venue’s remaining property is on the market. The 44-acre property belonging to Greystone Hall is listed at $9 million. But a real estate firm representing the longtime owners wants to see it become a luxury resort, writes Emma Dooling for The Philadelphia Business Journal.
Allentown school board calls meeting to find interim for fired superintendent
Allentown’s school board will meet Thursday to find a temporary replacement for Superintendent John D. Stanford, whose contract was terminated after less than a year on the job. The special board meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. at the administration building, 31 S. Penn St., according to the district...
thebrownandwhite.com
Bethlehem proposes the city’s first year-round homeless shelter
A finalized strategic plan to address local homelessness was presented by Bethlehem’s Department of Community and Economic Development at the Bethlehem City Council meeting on Oct. 18. The City of Bethlehem embarked on a study nearly a year ago to determine how to build the Lehigh Valley’s first year-round...
WFMZ-TV Online
LVPC considers chicken ordinance that attorney Asteak says overreaches, defies economic reality
Keeping chickens at home may be portrayed as healthy and earth-friendly, but the practice may not be for the faint of heart. At times, it may indeed be "fowl." Chickens are messy and they indulge in cannibalism. Then when they "retire" from laying eggs, there is no gravy train, just a soup pot.
In Easton, Doug Mastriano vows to turn Pa. into the ‘Florida of the north’
Republican gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano toured the Lehigh Valley Friday in the Easton area and Allentown as part of his “Restore Freedom” rallies on the campaign trail. The Easton area event was held at the American Legion on Corriere Road in Palmer. In Allentown on Friday evening, he...
This National List of Hardest Colleges to Get Into Includes 2 From Delco
Two of the most difficult colleges to get into in the United States are right here in Delaware County, writes Natasha Dado for CBS News. On a list of 50 hard-to-get-into colleges prepared by Niche, Swarthmore ranked at No. 16. Haverford College came in 40th as the most difficult. Niche...
This Hilltown Bakery is Expanding Their Business Outside of the Bucks County Area with a New Shop
The local, family-owned bakery is opening another location outside of the Bucks County area. A popular Bucks County bakery is expanding their operations outside of the area after almost three decades of local treats and service. Bucks County Biscotti, with a main location situated at 10 W Creamery Road in...
thevalleyledger.com
The Allentown Rescue Mission’s Drive to Feed Homeless Men for the Holidays is Back
(ALLENTOWN, PA) – The holidays are right around the corner and the Allentown Rescue Mission will hold its 22nd annual Thanks for Giving Food and Supplies Drive the weekend before Thanksgiving. The Allentown Rescue Mission relies on the event to feed its guests throughout the holidays and to restock its pantry shelves for the upcoming year.
Newtown Retirement Home Opens New 21-Bed Facility, Celebrates with Residents and Employees
The new addition will give local senior citizens more places to reside.Image via Pickering Manor. An assisted living facility in Bucks County recently celebrated the opening of a new addition at their well-respected retirement center.
sframpage.org
Reigner retires, says farewell to Spring-Ford
After three decades in public education, Spring-Ford High School House Principal Douglas Reigner called it a career last month. For Reigner, it has been a journey. After working as a teacher, counselor, and assistant principal outside of Spring-Ford for over a decade, Reigner came to Royersford in 2007 after accepting a position as an 8th Grade Center House Principal.
Philly-Centric List of Most Desirable Neighborhood Includes Only One Suburban Entry; It’s in Montco
A setting whose assets are walkable was among several criteria of an area assessment of best communities. PhillyBite Magazine’s Eric Henderson set out to identify the area’s hottest, most desirable neighborhoods. His list is rather exclusive, containing only six items, all within the city limits,. Except one, which...
Comments / 0