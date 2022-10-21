ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bethlehem, PA

LATINO LEADERSHIP ALLIANCE NUESTRO FUTURO GALA

The Latino Leadership Alliance of the Lehigh Valley is pleased to announce this year’s Nuestro Futuro Gala will be held at the Steel Club in Hellertown, PA on Veteran’s Day, Friday, November 11th, 2022 from 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. The keynote speaker will be Ms. Rachel Leon, Bethlehem City Council member. Ms. Leon is a native of Bethlehem and a 9-year veteran of the US Navy. She is also a recent graduate of Northampton Community College with a degree in Global Studies (Environmental Studies Concentration). Ms. Leon was sworn into Bethlehem City Council in January of this year making her part of the first female majority city council in the city’s 105-year history.
New Bethany Ministries Promotes Lupita Bonilla to Director of Residential Services

BETHLEHEM, PA. (October 24, 2022) — New Bethany Ministries (NBM), located in Bethlehem, PA, recently promoted staff member Lupita Bonilla to director of residential services. In her new role, Lupita will expand her duties by overseeing caretakers, residential advisor staff, and residential programs and providing resident case management. Lupita...
BASD United Way Be A Housing Hero Fundraiser and Raffle

Bethlehem, PA – October 2022 – The Liberty/Freedom football game is not just about football, it is also a day when the Bethlehem community comes together. Please watch this video as Dr. Roy explains the BASD United Way Be a Housing Hero Fundraiser and Raffle…Dr. Roy – Be A Housing Hero Video.
New Bethany Ministries Expands Housing Advocacy Program

With a generous grant, the organization has placed housing advocates in three additional Bethlehem Area School District schools. BETHLEHEM, PA. – October 24, 2022 – New Bethany Ministries (NBM) has partnered with the Bethlehem Area School District (BASD) to expand its school presence. Members of the BASD school board recently approved increasing NBM housing advocate positions in three supplementary locations through an American Rescue Plan Homeless Children and Youth grant. The grant sets aside Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) funds to provide support and resources for homeless children and youth.
A look at the local race for new twister-shaped Pa. Senate district | Armchair Lehigh Valley

Editor’s Note: This story first appeared on Armchair Lehigh Valley and is being published on lehighvalleylive.com as part of a partnership with the website, which aims to give voters factual information in a nonpartisan way to help them make informed decisions at the polls. Armchair Lehigh Valley is run by publisher Katherine Reinhard and editor Robert H. Orenstein, two longtime journalists who formerly worked at The Morning Call in Allentown. Learn more about Armchair Lehigh Valley and subscribe here.
Enjoy Healthful Options on the Go with Zekraft

Zeke and Elaine Zelker launched Zekraft as a meal delivery service during the pandemic, prioritizing high-quality, locally sourced ingredients. Now, they’re about to open their third brick-and-mortar cafe location in the Valley. Zeke & Elaine Zelker. Owners. Tell us about the journey to launching Zekraft and how it’s evolved...
Greystone Hall in West Chester Lists for Millions

Greystone Hall has been a popular wedding venue since 1992.Image via Greystone Hall website. A West Chester wedding venue’s remaining property is on the market. The 44-acre property belonging to Greystone Hall is listed at $9 million. But a real estate firm representing the longtime owners wants to see it become a luxury resort, writes Emma Dooling for The Philadelphia Business Journal.
Bethlehem proposes the city’s first year-round homeless shelter

A finalized strategic plan to address local homelessness was presented by Bethlehem’s Department of Community and Economic Development at the Bethlehem City Council meeting on Oct. 18. The City of Bethlehem embarked on a study nearly a year ago to determine how to build the Lehigh Valley’s first year-round...
The Allentown Rescue Mission’s Drive to Feed Homeless Men for the Holidays is Back

(ALLENTOWN, PA) – The holidays are right around the corner and the Allentown Rescue Mission will hold its 22nd annual Thanks for Giving Food and Supplies Drive the weekend before Thanksgiving. The Allentown Rescue Mission relies on the event to feed its guests throughout the holidays and to restock its pantry shelves for the upcoming year.
Reigner retires, says farewell to Spring-Ford

After three decades in public education, Spring-Ford High School House Principal Douglas Reigner called it a career last month. For Reigner, it has been a journey. After working as a teacher, counselor, and assistant principal outside of Spring-Ford for over a decade, Reigner came to Royersford in 2007 after accepting a position as an 8th Grade Center House Principal.
