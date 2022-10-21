ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux City, IA

Stray of the Day 10/21/22

By Mallory Smith
 4 days ago

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Meet today’s Stray of the Day!

This is Coal, a 9-12 month old, male, black cat. He was found at the intersection on 4th Street and Helmer Street.

The shelter says he’s very laid back and friendly. He’s just a super mellow guy who wants to hang out and chill. Maybe he can be your cuddle buddy? Coal is available for adoption now.

If you’ve lost your pet, or if you’re looking to adopt, you can check out the rescue’s website at siouxcityanimalrescue.com .

