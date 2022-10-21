ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

‘Serial larceny suspects’ arrested after breaking into cars in south Charlotte

By Mike Andrews
Queen City News
Queen City News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BtExo_0ihwRzQa00

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Three men arrested after breaking into cars in south Charlotte Thursday morning were linked to other cases across the Charlotte area, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Police said the suspects were stopped in a stolen car and arrested after breaking into vehicles in the 7900 block of Spindletop Place just before 3 a.m. on October 20.

Cherryville man accused of stealing 6 firearms, vehicle from Lincoln County home

Inside the car, officers said they found stolen property that linked the men to larceny cases in Gastonia and the Westover, Steele Creek, University City and Providence Divisions.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XGEXn_0ihwRzQa00
Nazir Lucky (MCSO)

Nazir Lucky, 23, has 33 pending charges, police said. Records show many were related to breaking or entering a motor vehicle.

🚨 Queen City News is TRACKING CRIME where you live. CLICK HERE

Eyzaah Ward, 22, has five pending charges.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0H4oab_0ihwRzQa00
Eyzaah Ward (MCSO)

Adalberto De La Cruz, 18, has four pending charges.

CMPD said the investigation into the larcenies remains active and ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Charlotte Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.

Comments / 5

Jayne Thyson
4d ago

Why no pictures of the accused? People may be able to identify them from all the 'ring' images going around from their own thefts and break-ins.

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBTV

Father charged after toddler killed in early-morning Statesville wreck

STATESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - The father of a toddler killed in an early-morning crash in Statesville Tuesday morning is now facing charges, police say. According to the Statesville Police Department, the single-vehicle crash happened shortly before 2 a.m. on East Broad Street near Springfield Road. Officers found a minivan in...
STATESVILLE, NC
WBTV

Street racing could have led to two east Charlotte crashes, police say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Police say two overnight crashes in east Charlotte are related and the drivers may have been racing. It all started near Plott Road and Robinson Church Road. The road is partially closed as of 5 a.m. and a Duke Energy crew was working on a power pole, as power lines were brought down due to the collision.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

SCENE: 3 people shot and killed in Gaston County

Man with criminal record arrested for murder of woman at ATM. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police have arrested a man for the murder of a woman at an ATM in University City earlier this year. Mooresville man charged with felony secret peeping after hidden cameras found. Updated: 7 hours ago. A Mooresville man...
GASTON COUNTY, NC
qcitymetro.com

Man arrested for murder of woman at ATM in July

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department arrested a man accused of killing a woman at a Charlotte ATM in July. J’wuan Horton, 24, faces multiple charges including first-degree murder, robbery, and gun possession as a felon in the killing of 48-year-old Karen Baker. The incident happened in the University City area...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Queen City News

Gastonia woman shot at Mountain Dew bottles because she ‘didn’t approve’ of her dad drinking it, police say

GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A woman was cited Monday after she was accused of shooting at Mountain Dew bottles in a Gastonia neighborhood because she “didn’t approve” of her father drinking them, according to police. Police said officers responded to reports of multiple gunshots in a residential neighborhood Monday where they found a […]
GASTONIA, NC
WBTV

Families speak after 30,000 grams of fentanyl seized in Clover, S.C.

The shooting investigation is taking place on Robinson Clemmer Road in Dallas, N.C. Man with criminal record arrested for murder of woman at ATM. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police have arrested a man for the murder of a woman at an ATM in University City earlier this year. Mooresville man charged with felony...
CLOVER, SC
qcnews.com

Woman killed in east Charlotte shooting; homicide investigation underway

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A homicide investigation is underway in east Charlotte, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said Sunday. Officers responded to calls regarding the incident around 10:30 a.m. on Sunday morning near 7100 Snow Lane. A victim was found suffering from gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead on the scene. Queen city News was on the scene and confirmed the victim was a woman but did not release additional information.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WRAL News

3 dead after murder-suicide near Charlotte

DALLAS, N.C. — Three people were found dead in a car on Monday afternoon after what authorities said was a murder-suicide. Two people were shot in the car by a man before the man turned the gun on himself, according to the Gaston County Police Department. Police said David...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WMBF

Fake bail bond agents split with $5000 cash from woman trying to get boyfriend out of jail

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Two women posing as bail bond agents stole $5000 cash from a woman who was trying to get her boyfriend out of jail. Salisbury Police say the incident happened on Sunday night near the Rowan County Detention Center on W. Liberty St. Police say a 29-year-old woman had been given contact information for a bail bond agent. After making contact and meeting the women in the gravel parking lot below the jail, the victim agreed to give two women $5000 cash after they offered her a discount.
SALISBURY, NC
Queen City News

Queen City News

60K+
Followers
18K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Carolinas’ Own Queen City News is your local source for news, weather, traffic, and sports in the Charlotte.

 https://www.qcnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy