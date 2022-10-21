‘Serial larceny suspects’ arrested after breaking into cars in south Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Three men arrested after breaking into cars in south Charlotte Thursday morning were linked to other cases across the Charlotte area, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Police said the suspects were stopped in a stolen car and arrested after breaking into vehicles in the 7900 block of Spindletop Place just before 3 a.m. on October 20.

Inside the car, officers said they found stolen property that linked the men to larceny cases in Gastonia and the Westover, Steele Creek, University City and Providence Divisions.

Nazir Lucky, 23, has 33 pending charges, police said. Records show many were related to breaking or entering a motor vehicle.

Eyzaah Ward, 22, has five pending charges.

Adalberto De La Cruz, 18, has four pending charges.

CMPD said the investigation into the larcenies remains active and ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Charlotte Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

