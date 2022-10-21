Read full article on original website
koxe.com
Lady Lions 8th, Lions 20th in Regional Cross Country Meet
LUBBOCK – Brownwood’s Sidney Windham came up one place shy of qualifying for the UIL Class 4A cross country state meet, and the Lady Lions finished eighth as a team at the Region I-4A meet Monday at Mae Simmons Park. Windham finished 25th overall in a time of...
koxe.com
Sports Schedule for October 24-29
It is shaping up to be another busy week of sports on the high school and college level in Brown County. Courtesy of Brownwoodnews.com, the schedule is below. Howard Payne at Crusader Invitational (at Thackerville, Okla.) ***. Tuesday, Oct. 25. CROSS COUNTRY. Early at Region I-4A meet (at Lubbock), TBA.
Texas Tech – TCU game held for 6-day window
CORRECTION: An earlier version of this story indicated a specific game time. However, officials have delayed the announcement. This story has been corrected to reflect the delay. LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech will face off against Texas Christian University in Fort Worth on Saturday, November 5 on ESPN+. The game time has been held for […]
KCBD
Fans encouraged to wear black for Baylor game
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – Texas Tech will look to protect its undefeated record at home this season Saturday when the Red Raiders welcome Baylor to a sold-out crowd inside Jones AT&T Stadium. The athletics department is asking fans to wear black for the 6:30 p.m. kickoff. Baylor represents...
Texas Tech vs Baylor is Officially a Blackout
Texas Tech football is 14-12 while wearing all black since 2009. On Saturday, they'll have the chance to move to 15-12 this weekend against Baylor because the Red Raiders are having themselves a good old-fashioned blackout. The Red Raiders will also be looking to stay undefeated at home after beating...
koxe.com
Anthony Trawick Bocknite of Georgetown
Anthony Trawick Bocknite, of Georgetown, Texas, was born June 26, 1950, in Brownwood, Texas. Anthony passed away on Oct. 18, 2022. He was the first of five children born to Edgar Bocknite, Jr. and Willie Victoria Grace Bocknite. Like the rest of his siblings, Anthony, (or Big Chili as he...
fox34.com
First snow and coldest of the season
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock’s first snowfall of the season was recorded last night. You probably missed it. The light snow fell at the airport from about 10:30 to 11:00 PM. It amounted to just a trace and there was no accumulation. This morning was our coldest of the...
koxe.com
Billy Wesley Jones, 79, of Coleman
Billy Wesley Jones, age 79, of Coleman, Texas passed away on Oct. 22, 2022 at Hendricks Hospital in Abilene. Bill was born Jan. 8, 1943 in Ballinger, Texas to Wesley Coleman Jones and Jimmie Ella Baker. On July 23,1984, he married Vondane Robinson in Ballinger. They shared 38 years together.
Lubbock’s Mugshot Monday October 17 – October 23, 2022
The week has just started again and it already feels like this week is going by super fast already as we get closer to the end of October. There are so many parties going on this weekend that I am so excited but not ready for them just yet. This past weekend Texas Tech faced off against West Virginia and won (hopefully we do the same to Baylor), the Moonlight Market celebrated their one year anniversary, and we just celebrated the season finale of the House of the Dragon.
koxe.com
Lake Brownwood Nearing Stage 2 Drought Contingency
As of 8:30 am Tuesday, Lake Brownwood is at 7 feet and 9 tenths below spillway. Brown County Water Improvement District reminds area customers that we are still in Voluntary water restrictions, Stage 1 of the Drought Contingency Plan. Stage 2, Moderate Drought Conditions, begins when Lake Brownwood hits 8 feet below spillway so it’s nearing that level.
everythinglubbock.com
2022 Texas Tech homecoming court announced
LUBBOCK, Texas — On Friday, Texas Tech University announced the top five king and queen candidates for the 2022 homecoming court. According to a press release from TTU and the Texas Tech Today website, the winners will be announced during halftime on Saturday at Jones AT&T Stadium. The 2022...
KCBD
Raider Red statue unveiled, 30 years in the works
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - From paper mache and chicken wire to bronze, the new Raider Red statue was unveiled Saturday morning. Raider Red has been spreading school spirit for 50 years. “He’s an icon, he’s a two-time national champion, and he is the embodiment of what it is to be...
1 injured in Plainview, ‘shot multiple times’
Police in Plainview responded to a shooting Saturday night at the Goodfellas Bar and Grill, 2105 Dimmit Road.
koxe.com
Peggy Louise Dodson, 80
Peggy Louise Dodson passed away at the age of 80 on Monday, October 24, 2022, surrounded by her loving family. A combined Celebration of Life for Tammie McDaniel and Peggy Dodson will be held at 2:00 p.m. Friday, October 28, 2022, at Blaylock Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Kelly Crenshaw officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Blaylock Funeral Home of Brownwood.
University Daily
Brady, Alausa crowned Homecoming King, Queen
Texas Tech crowns its 2022 Homecoming King and Queen as James Brady and Tomisin Alausa. James Brady is an agricultural communications student born in Lubbock. Brady dons the crown while representing Phi Delta Theta. Tomisin Alausa is a journalism student also studying public relations and strategic communication. Alausa will reign...
koxe.com
Bill Jones, 79, of Coleman
Bill Jones, 79, of Coleman, formerly of Ballinger, passed away Saturday, October 22, 2022 at Hendrick Medical Center. Services are pending with Lange Funeral Home, Ballinger, Texas.
1 Person Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Lubbock (Lubbock, TX)
According to the Lubbock Police Department, a multi-vehicle accident in Lubbock on Sunday. The crash happened on the westbound access lane of Clovis Road near North Loop 289 at around 2:30 p.m.
koxe.com
Priscilla Marie Cantwell, 81
Priscilla Marie Cantwell, age 81, passed away on Sunday, October 23, 2022 with her family by her side. Funeral Services will be 2:00 PM on Wednesday, October 26th at Austin Avenue Church of Christ, with Tom Washburn officiating the service, under the direction of Heartland Funeral Home. Her family will host a visitation prior to the service from 1 to 2pm. Interment to follow at Greenleaf Cemetery in Brownwood.
Only one Lubbock-area school ranked as top 25 in Texas
What is the best school in Lubbock? This Lubbock-area school ranked as top 25 in Texas
Anyone Who Hates Lubbock Solicitors Needs This Clever Sign
One of the things many homeowners dread is that oh-so-common solicitors that come knocking on your door. Whether it’s to sell something, promote a company, or ‘talk about our lord and savior Jesus Christ’, most people don’t want you knocking on their door bothering them. In...
