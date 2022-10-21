Read full article on original website
Eight people injured in east Wichita crash
Eight people were hurt, one critically, in a multi-vehicle crash in east Wichita Sunday afternoon. The accident was reported around 4 p.m. at Kellogg and 143rd Street East. One person was pinned and crews worked to remove that person from a vehicle. The crash closed traffic in both directions on...
Motorcycle rider hospitalized after chase in Sedgwick County
An Arkansas City man was hospitalized with serious injuries after crashing his motorcycle during a chase Saturday with Sedgwick County deputies. The Kansas Highway Patrol said the chase began shortly after noon Saturday near the intersection of Hoover Road and Pueblo, and it ended in the 1200 block of North Hoover Road when the cycle failed to get through a curve in the road. The sport-style motorcycle hit a curb and the rider was thrown off.
TSA PreCheck event coming to Wichita
A TSA PreCheck enrollment event is coming to Wichita. This can help you avoid lines at the airport over the holidays. “With the busy holiday season coming soon, this TSA Pre✓® enrollment opportunity couldn’t come at a better time for travelers anticipating long airport lines,” said AAA Kansas spokesman Shawn Steward. “For approved TSA Pre✓® travelers, there is no need to remove shoes, 3-1-1 liquids, laptops, light outerwear or belts as they go through airport security. TSA Pre✓® enables identified low-risk air travelers to enjoy an expedited and efficient screening experience.”
