An Arkansas City man was hospitalized with serious injuries after crashing his motorcycle during a chase Saturday with Sedgwick County deputies. The Kansas Highway Patrol said the chase began shortly after noon Saturday near the intersection of Hoover Road and Pueblo, and it ended in the 1200 block of North Hoover Road when the cycle failed to get through a curve in the road. The sport-style motorcycle hit a curb and the rider was thrown off.

SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO