OSP on scene for plane crash; 2 injured
Ohio State Highway Patrol are on scene for an aircraft crash.
Ohio man flown to West Virginia hospital after car overturns into creek
MEIGS COUNTY, OH (WOWK)—A man was flown to a hospital after his vehicle overturned into a creek in Meigs County, Ohio. Ohio State Highway Patrol says that a man was traveling northwest in a Dodge Grand Caravan when the vehicle crossed the center line, left the roadway to the left, struck a guardrail, struck two […]
WSAZ
Woman flown to hospital after rollover crash
MEIGS COUNTY, Ohio. (WSAZ) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a one vehicle rollover crash in Meigs County. Troopers say the crash happened around 9:30 Saturday night on Happy Hollow Road in Rutland. Police say the driver was traveling northwest when her vehicle crossed the center line and...
WHIZ
Crews Respond to Fire on Cliff Rock Drive
ZANESVILLE, Oh – Several local fire departments were dispatched to a report of a house fire on Cliff Rock Drive this afternoon. Falls Township Fire Chief Brady Johnson says the call came in shortly before 3:00 from a neighbor who reported smoke coming from the home. Upon arrival crews...
WHIZ
Ohio Outdoor Fire Law Burn Ban
SOUTH ZANESVILLE, OH- It’s important to be aware of your surroundings when you’re outside, and the South Zanesville Fire Department wants to make sure that no one is burning materials that could be considered dangerous to the public and could cause property damage. In the state of Ohio...
WTAP
Hit-and-run reported on Murdoch Avenue in Parkersburg on Friday night
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -Wood County 911 says there was a hit-and-run in Parkersburg on Friday night. Dispatchers say it happened by the Mcdonald’s and the car wash on Murdoch Avenue at 7:11 p.m. They say a man on a bike was hit by a car. Dispatchers were not able...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
EMS responded to a semi crash along Route 23
CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio — Fire and EMS responded to the area of Route 23 near Tarlton Road in Circleville for a motor vehicle accident. According to dispatchers, a semi collided with a stationary trailer near the Relax Inn. The semi, first responders said, suffered heavy front-end damage. No serious injuries...
Police investigating two Columbus retail thefts
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspects in two separate retail thefts over the last few months. 3600 block of East Market The first incident was reported on Aug. 25 at a store on the 3600 block of Easton Market. Columbus police said two women entered […]
16-year-old struck in Reynoldsburg shooting
REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio (WCMH) — Police are searching for the suspect who fired multiple gunshots near Reynoldsburg on Friday, striking two homes and a 16-year-old. Officers responded to the 6700 block of Gemstar Road on Friday around 2:19 p.m. after reports of a person shot, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Authorities found a 16-year-old […]
Your Radio Place
North Liberty Road and John Glen High School Road Closed Monday in New Concord
NEW CONCORD, Ohio – On Monday, October 24, the Village of New Concord will be conducting road repair work on North Liberty Road and John Glen High School Road. Both roads will be closed temporarily and alternately in order to make asphalt repairs due to utility cuts. Repairs are anticipated to take place most of the day.
Your Radio Place
Belmont County Engineer’s Office announces Winding Hill Road to Close for Slide Repair
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio — The Belmont County Engineer’s Office announced that on October 24, County Road 44 (Winding Hill Road) will be closed for one week for a slide repair. The estimated completion date is October 31.
WHIZ
South Zanesville Fire Department Meat Raffle
SOUTH ZANESVILLE, OH- The cost of meat is on the rise and two organizations are finding a way to make sure you can put together a mouth-watering meal. This weekend the Amrou Grotto and the South Zanesville Fire Department will hold a Meat Raffle event, with several different items available. South Zanesville Fire Department Chief Russel Taylor spoke about about what types of meat will be available at the event.
Police: 2 injured during reported shooting in Hilltop neighborhood
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two people were injured during a reported shooting in the Hilltop neighborhood Wednesday night. The Columbus Division of Police said officers responded to the 800 block of Wedgewood Drive just before 8 p.m. One person was taken to Nationwide Children's Hospital and another person was taken...
Questions arise surrounding backgrounds of some lateral Columbus police officers
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Division of Police currently has about 1,800 officers on the streets which is about 180 less than they are budgeted. One way the city is working to help bolster staffing levels is to accept transfers from other departments. A class of 10 laterals graduated from a shortened academy program last week.
Here’s an update on the animals seized from a Bellaire, Ohio hoarding situation
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) The 25 cats and kittens, eleven dogs, four chickens and one donkey were found living in deplorable conditions. They are now recovering in the care of Belmont County Hoof and Paw. Dozens of animals rescued from horrific conditions at Bellaire, Ohio home Pedro the donkey is friendly, but hardly able to […]
Carjackers lead police on car chase through Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Columbus Division of Police arrested two suspects Thursday after pursuing the suspects on highways across the city for nearly a half hour. Columbus police responded to a carjacking near East Livingston and College Avenues on the city’s east side at 6:56 p.m., dispatchers said. The suspects fled in the stolen […]
'I want something done': Family not notified of woman's death days after crash, questions police policy
COLUMBUS, Ohio — When a 34-year old Columbus woman died at Grant Medical Center last week, no one knew she was. She was brought to the hospital after a two-car crash at the intersection of Brentnell and Holt avenues Thursday night after police said she ran a stop sign.
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Zanesville, OH
Well-known for its art pottery, the city of Zanesville in Ohio is a charming little town rich in natural resources like clay deposits and rivers, primary tools in manufacturing pottery. Pottery businesses filled Zanesville in the early days, thus the name “Clay City” and the “Pottery Capital of the World.”...
Hilltop residents say pets are being killed in neighborhood
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Some Hilltop neighbors say they’re having a major problem: cats winding up dead and nobody knows why. 10TV has uncovered two cases in areas near Sullivant Avenue. Lorraine Tejeda has had her pet cat since May. “He was an excellent cat, I never had any...
