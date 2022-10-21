ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zanesville, OH

WSAZ

Woman flown to hospital after rollover crash

MEIGS COUNTY, Ohio. (WSAZ) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a one vehicle rollover crash in Meigs County. Troopers say the crash happened around 9:30 Saturday night on Happy Hollow Road in Rutland. Police say the driver was traveling northwest when her vehicle crossed the center line and...
MEIGS COUNTY, OH
WHIZ

Crews Respond to Fire on Cliff Rock Drive

ZANESVILLE, Oh – Several local fire departments were dispatched to a report of a house fire on Cliff Rock Drive this afternoon. Falls Township Fire Chief Brady Johnson says the call came in shortly before 3:00 from a neighbor who reported smoke coming from the home. Upon arrival crews...
ZANESVILLE, OH
WHIZ

Ohio Outdoor Fire Law Burn Ban

SOUTH ZANESVILLE, OH- It’s important to be aware of your surroundings when you’re outside, and the South Zanesville Fire Department wants to make sure that no one is burning materials that could be considered dangerous to the public and could cause property damage. In the state of Ohio...
SOUTH ZANESVILLE, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

EMS responded to a semi crash along Route 23

CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio — Fire and EMS responded to the area of Route 23 near Tarlton Road in Circleville for a motor vehicle accident. According to dispatchers, a semi collided with a stationary trailer near the Relax Inn. The semi, first responders said, suffered heavy front-end damage. No serious injuries...
CIRCLEVILLE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Police investigating two Columbus retail thefts

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspects in two separate retail thefts over the last few months. 3600 block of East Market The first incident was reported on Aug. 25 at a store on the 3600 block of Easton Market. Columbus police said two women entered […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

16-year-old struck in Reynoldsburg shooting

REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio (WCMH) — Police are searching for the suspect who fired multiple gunshots near Reynoldsburg on Friday, striking two homes and a 16-year-old. Officers responded to the 6700 block of Gemstar Road on Friday around 2:19 p.m. after reports of a person shot, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Authorities found a 16-year-old […]
REYNOLDSBURG, OH
WHIZ

South Zanesville Fire Department Meat Raffle

SOUTH ZANESVILLE, OH- The cost of meat is on the rise and two organizations are finding a way to make sure you can put together a mouth-watering meal. This weekend the Amrou Grotto and the South Zanesville Fire Department will hold a Meat Raffle event, with several different items available. South Zanesville Fire Department Chief Russel Taylor spoke about about what types of meat will be available at the event.
SOUTH ZANESVILLE, OH
10TV

Police: 2 injured during reported shooting in Hilltop neighborhood

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two people were injured during a reported shooting in the Hilltop neighborhood Wednesday night. The Columbus Division of Police said officers responded to the 800 block of Wedgewood Drive just before 8 p.m. One person was taken to Nationwide Children's Hospital and another person was taken...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Carjackers lead police on car chase through Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Columbus Division of Police arrested two suspects Thursday after pursuing the suspects on highways across the city for nearly a half hour. Columbus police responded to a carjacking near East Livingston and College Avenues on the city’s east side at 6:56 p.m., dispatchers said. The suspects fled in the stolen […]
COLUMBUS, OH
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Zanesville, OH

Well-known for its art pottery, the city of Zanesville in Ohio is a charming little town rich in natural resources like clay deposits and rivers, primary tools in manufacturing pottery. Pottery businesses filled Zanesville in the early days, thus the name “Clay City” and the “Pottery Capital of the World.”...
ZANESVILLE, OH

