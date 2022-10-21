Read full article on original website
fox10phoenix.com
Glendale Police looking for suspect who stole French Bulldog from woman in violent incident
GLENDALE, Ariz. - Officials with the Glendale Police Department are asking for the public's help, as they search for a French Bulldog that was stolen weeks ago. According to a statement released on Oct. 25, the incident happened at a manufactured home park in the area of 63rd Avenue and Maryland, just before 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 5.
fox10phoenix.com
Video captures fight as man steals dog from woman in Glendale
The incident, according to Glendale Police officials, happened at a manufactured home park in early October. The video shows a violent struggle between the male suspect and the woman who was walking a French Bulldog at the time, and investigators are looking for the suspect.
fox10phoenix.com
Woman killed in 4-car crash in Phoenix, police say
Witnesses told Phoenix Police that a silver car was turning left onto westbound Thomas Road when it crashed into a white pickup truck that was heading eastbound. The truck was then pushed into oncoming traffic and crashed into a gold SUV, which sideswiped another SUV.
fox10phoenix.com
Woman dies after being shot at Superstition Springs Mall; teenage suspect accused of manslaughter
MESA, Ariz. - A teen is accused by Mesa Police of accidentally shooting and killing another person inside a car at the Superstition Springs Mall on Monday, Oct. 24. Just before 2 p.m., officers responded to reports of a woman shot while inside a car near the entrance of the mall.
fox10phoenix.com
Woman arrested for aggravated DUI, accused of driving wrong way on Loop 202
MESA, Ariz. - A woman accused of being drunk while driving the wrong way along the Loop 202 has been arrested. The Arizona Department of Public Safety says they received multiple 911 calls just before midnight on Oct. 23 of someone driving east in the westbound lanes of the Red Mountain freeway near Alma School Road in Mesa.
fox10phoenix.com
Suspects used Mesa smoke shop as front for illegal drug operation, police say
MESA, Ariz. - Following a six-month investigation, police say two men were arrested in connection to an illegal drug operation in Mesa. Mesa Police say 31-year-old Casey Thornton and 29-year-old Davonte Williams used the Green Trail Smoke Shop, located near University Drive and Extension Road, as a front to cover up their crimes.
fox10phoenix.com
Phoenix house party shooting leaves 1 dead, 7 injured; gunman still on the loose
PHOENIX - Phoenix police are investigating after a shooting at a house party near 63rd Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road left seven people injured and a man dead. By the time officers arrived at around 9:30 p.m. on Oct. 22, multiple people had already been taken to the hospital by family and friends.
fox10phoenix.com
Phoenix home catches fire following construction worker incident
Three people are out of their home after a construction accident sparks a house fire on Oct. 23. It happened in Phoenix near 31st Street and Osborn Road. Fire crews say a construction worker somehow started the fire.
fox10phoenix.com
Armed man on ASU campus arrested, police say
TEMPE, Ariz. - An armed man was arrested after those on the Arizona State University campus in Tempe called reporting that a man was acting suspiciously. At around 5 p.m., officers with the ASU Police Department responded to reports of an armed person inside the Greek Leadership Village acting suspiciously.
fox10phoenix.com
Deadly fiery crash on Loop 202 in Mesa temporarily halts westbound traffic, ADOT says
MESA, Ariz. - Westbound lanes of Loop 202 in Mesa reopened following a fiery crash Sunday afternoon that killed a person, the Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) says. "The vehicle reportedly crashed into the wall under Broadway Rd and erupted in flames. One occupant was trapped," the Arizona Department of Public Safety says. "The cause of the collision is unknown."
fox10phoenix.com
Semi-truck rollover on I-10 in Buckeye shuts down westbound lanes
MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. - Westbound lanes on I-10 in Buckeye are feeling the impact of a semi-truck rollover on Tuesday afternoon. According to officials with ADOT, the crash happened near Palo Verde Road. ADOT says the semi is blocking all the lanes, but video taken by SkyFOX shows traffic is flowing once again, the truck having been moved into the median.
fox10phoenix.com
Driver killed in fiery Loop 202 and Broadway overpass crash
A person is dead after a fiery crash in west Phoenix on Oct. 22. The crash happened on the Loop 202 at the Broadway overpass. Flames and smoke could be seen shooting from the car. The driver hasn't been identified.
fox10phoenix.com
Dogs rescued from deadly Phoenix fire now under humane society care
Officials with the Arizona Humane Society say the dogs, which were rescued from a fire that killed a woman in her 80s, were part of a hoarding situation, and are suffering from other health problems. FOX 10's Desiree Fluellen reports.
fox10phoenix.com
Shooting breaks out on light rail train in downtown Phoenix
The shooting was reported in a train car near 1st Avenue and Van Buren on Oct. 22. When officers arrived, they found one man who had been shot.
fox10phoenix.com
Carefree Highway reopens after deadly motorcycle crash near Lake Pleasant
State Route 74 was closed for several hours in both directions between Lake Pleasant Parkway and Interstate 17 for the investigation. Lanes have since reopened.
fox10phoenix.com
Children's RSV cases appear to be trending up in the U.S., including in Phoenix
Children's hospitals are filling up across the country with respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) patients, and the numbers are much higher than usual for this time of year. The virus is targeting kids in the Phoenix area, too. "We hardly ever see her cry, she’s always full of laughter, she’s just...
fox10phoenix.com
Hundreds of volunteers help St. Vincent de Paul revamp one of its campuses
St. Vincent de Paul in Phoenix is getting some much-needed help as hundreds of volunteers made their way over to lend a hand in transforming one of its campuses. FOX 10's Danielle Miller has the story.
fox10phoenix.com
Groups in Arizona file lawsuit to keep people from gathering and recording voters at ballot drop boxes
Several groups filed federal lawsuits in downtown Phoenix seeking to ban "ballot drop box watchers" from gathering and recording video of people voting. The complaint by Voto Latino and the Arizona Alliance for Retired Americans is alleging that a group called "Clean Elections USA" is breaking the law.
