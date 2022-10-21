MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. - Westbound lanes on I-10 in Buckeye are feeling the impact of a semi-truck rollover on Tuesday afternoon. According to officials with ADOT, the crash happened near Palo Verde Road. ADOT says the semi is blocking all the lanes, but video taken by SkyFOX shows traffic is flowing once again, the truck having been moved into the median.

