Mesa, AZ

Video captures fight as man steals dog from woman in Glendale

The incident, according to Glendale Police officials, happened at a manufactured home park in early October. The video shows a violent struggle between the male suspect and the woman who was walking a French Bulldog at the time, and investigators are looking for the suspect.
GLENDALE, AZ
Woman killed in 4-car crash in Phoenix, police say

Witnesses told Phoenix Police that a silver car was turning left onto westbound Thomas Road when it crashed into a white pickup truck that was heading eastbound. The truck was then pushed into oncoming traffic and crashed into a gold SUV, which sideswiped another SUV.
PHOENIX, AZ
Woman arrested for aggravated DUI, accused of driving wrong way on Loop 202

MESA, Ariz. - A woman accused of being drunk while driving the wrong way along the Loop 202 has been arrested. The Arizona Department of Public Safety says they received multiple 911 calls just before midnight on Oct. 23 of someone driving east in the westbound lanes of the Red Mountain freeway near Alma School Road in Mesa.
MESA, AZ
Suspects used Mesa smoke shop as front for illegal drug operation, police say

MESA, Ariz. - Following a six-month investigation, police say two men were arrested in connection to an illegal drug operation in Mesa. Mesa Police say 31-year-old Casey Thornton and 29-year-old Davonte Williams used the Green Trail Smoke Shop, located near University Drive and Extension Road, as a front to cover up their crimes.
MESA, AZ
Armed man on ASU campus arrested, police say

TEMPE, Ariz. - An armed man was arrested after those on the Arizona State University campus in Tempe called reporting that a man was acting suspiciously. At around 5 p.m., officers with the ASU Police Department responded to reports of an armed person inside the Greek Leadership Village acting suspiciously.
TEMPE, AZ
Deadly fiery crash on Loop 202 in Mesa temporarily halts westbound traffic, ADOT says

MESA, Ariz. - Westbound lanes of Loop 202 in Mesa reopened following a fiery crash Sunday afternoon that killed a person, the Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) says. "The vehicle reportedly crashed into the wall under Broadway Rd and erupted in flames. One occupant was trapped," the Arizona Department of Public Safety says. "The cause of the collision is unknown."
MESA, AZ
Semi-truck rollover on I-10 in Buckeye shuts down westbound lanes

MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. - Westbound lanes on I-10 in Buckeye are feeling the impact of a semi-truck rollover on Tuesday afternoon. According to officials with ADOT, the crash happened near Palo Verde Road. ADOT says the semi is blocking all the lanes, but video taken by SkyFOX shows traffic is flowing once again, the truck having been moved into the median.
BUCKEYE, AZ

