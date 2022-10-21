Read full article on original website
Strong winds create low visibility and spread grass fires in Kansas
Strong southerly winds were creating blowing dust and low visibility conditions, along with an extreme fire danger in Kansas on Sunday. Crews were battling a large grass fire along the Chase-Marion county line Sunday afternoon, and evacuations were ordered in rural areas with residents relocating to Dickinson County. The Kansas Forest Service and Harvey County crews were called to help contain the fire.
