Atherton, CA

SFist

Buried '90s Mercedes Fully Removed From Bay Area Estate

After landscapers found an old Mercedes-Benz convertible buried at an Atherton estate this past Thursday, a media frenzy grew around why it was hidden. Well, police Saturday completely excavated the car and have sent it to a crime lab to help give more details around the whole situation. We've been...
ATHERTON, CA
KRON4 News

Buried car removed from backyard of Atherton mansion

SAN MATEO COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — A car was found buried in the backyard of an Atherton mansion, KRON4 reported Thursday night. Landscapers working at 351 Stockbridge Ave. discovered a Mercedes-Benz, which police say was buried sometime in the 1990s. That car has been removed from the residence, KRON4 confirmed Saturday evening. KRON4 reached out […]
ATHERTON, CA
SFist

Car Found Buried Next to Atherton Mansion Was Stolen In 1992

The Mercedes-Benz that was found buried on the property of the late Johnny Lew, an ex-felon whom neighbors knew as "a crook" when he lived there in the 1990s, was apparently reported stolen in nearby Palo Alto exactly 30 years ago. We learned early Friday that the house was built...
ATHERTON, CA
Paradise Post

Update: Atherton estate with mysterious buried car has history of murder, sunken yacht

ATHERTON – A sunken yacht. Made-up Asian mobsters. A history of murder. A neighbor who complained about “all that excavating.”. As police swarmed a $15 million Atherton mansion on Friday where a landscaping crew dug up a buried Mercedes a day earlier and cadaver dogs hit on “possible human remains,” intriguing details of a past owner were unearthed as well.
ATHERTON, CA
SFist

Day Around the Bay: Farewell, Marina Sub

Two suspects have been arrested in connection with the woman whose body was found severely burned on an Antioch trail last week. The woman has been identified as 25-year-old Mykaella Sharlman, but the suspects have not yet been publicly named. [East Bay Times]. A suspect in a robbery and attempted...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTLA

Magnitude 5.1 earthquake hits San Francisco Bay Area

A magnitude 5.1 earthquake struck the San Francisco Bay Area late Tuesday morning, rattling buildings and nerves, but thankfully not causing any significant damage or injuries. The temblor struck at 11:42 a.m. about 9 miles from Seven Trees and 12 miles east of San Jose, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. A magnitude 3.1 aftershock […]
SAN JOSE, CA
SFist

Oakland Police Warn of Surge In Thefts of Power Tools at Gunpoint

There’s a new wrinkle in the rampant theft of power tools, as OPD says suspects in one specific Oakland area are striking while owners are home, and taking the tools at gunpoint. You may have a “No kidding, Sherlock” response to a report from the Oakland Police Department that...
OAKLAND, CA
TheDailyBeast

Entire Car Discovered Buried Five Feet Under California Mansion’s Driveway

Police were working into the night after landscapers uncovered an entire car buried in the concrete driveway of a California mansion Thursday morning. Aerial images from the scene in the affluent town of Atherton show officers excavating the car in search of evidence of a crime after the baffling discovery. According to NBC Bay Area, police said the current home owners had no idea of the car’s existence. The make and model is unclear but authorities believe the vehicle was placed in the concrete slab in the ’90s and belonged to a previous owner. “Police can’t confirm what’s inside [the] car yet because there’s a large amount of concrete inside SUV,” said reporter Janelle Wang. KTVU said while a cadaver dog made a “slight hit,” no human remains have been located. The car was buried 4 to 5 feet underground. The previous homeowner reported their SUV stolen, Wang reported.#BREAKING Landscapers discover buried car on the property of Atherton mansion. Police say the current homeowner had no idea it was there. Sources tell our @nbcbayarea investigative team that cadaver dogs got a hit. Officers carefully excavating the car. https://t.co/euHw9IuH4q pic.twitter.com/smbcb2AOGy— Janelle Wang (@janellewang) October 21, 2022 Read it at NBC Bay Area
ATHERTON, CA
SFist

Sizable 5.1M Earthquake Shakes Bay Area, Epicenter Near San Jose

An earthquake that struck at 11:42 a.m. Tuesday, with an epicenter near South San Jose, gave a good shake to San Francisco and much of the Bay Area. Did you feel it? The USGS puts the magnitude of the initial quake at 5.1, which is sizable by any standard — and one of the largest quakes to hit the region since 2014's Napa earthquake, which was a 6.0M.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

