Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Earthquake Rocks San Francisco Bay AreaNews Breaking LIVESan Jose, CA
This Light Bulb Has Not Been Turned Off for Over 120 YearsAndrei TapalagaLivermore, CA
The Uncomfortable Truth of The Californian Ellis IslandAmancay TapiaSan Francisco, CA
This Abandoned San Francisco Pool Was the World's Largest Saltwater Swimming Pool in 1896Diana
Eat at Gotts on November 16 to Help Donate $10k+ to Bay Area SchoolsThomas SmithSan Francisco, CA
Related
SFist
Buried '90s Mercedes Fully Removed From Bay Area Estate
After landscapers found an old Mercedes-Benz convertible buried at an Atherton estate this past Thursday, a media frenzy grew around why it was hidden. Well, police Saturday completely excavated the car and have sent it to a crime lab to help give more details around the whole situation. We've been...
Atherton: Criminal details emerge about man who owned home with buried car
Both transferred to California State College in Long Beach and in September 1965 they began an affair. Lew, who lived in Inglewood, testified that he tried to break things off with the 21-year-old Gervasi in mid-November 1965. When she said she may be pregnant, Lew considered marrying her. When Lew's...
Buried car removed from backyard of Atherton mansion
SAN MATEO COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — A car was found buried in the backyard of an Atherton mansion, KRON4 reported Thursday night. Landscapers working at 351 Stockbridge Ave. discovered a Mercedes-Benz, which police say was buried sometime in the 1990s. That car has been removed from the residence, KRON4 confirmed Saturday evening. KRON4 reached out […]
SFist
Car Found Buried Next to Atherton Mansion Was Stolen In 1992
The Mercedes-Benz that was found buried on the property of the late Johnny Lew, an ex-felon whom neighbors knew as "a crook" when he lived there in the 1990s, was apparently reported stolen in nearby Palo Alto exactly 30 years ago. We learned early Friday that the house was built...
Car buried in Atherton backyard reportedly stolen in 1992, previous homeowner under spotlight
According to records, the previous owner of the mansion was a man named Johnny Bocktune Lew. Although Lew died several years ago, investigators are shedding light into his past - which includes arrests for crimes such as murder and insurance fraud.
Car found buried on grounds of California mansion, believed to have been there since 1990s
Police in California have launched an investigation into the discovery of a car that was found buried in the yard of a Silicon Valley mansion.
Paradise Post
Update: Atherton estate with mysterious buried car has history of murder, sunken yacht
ATHERTON – A sunken yacht. Made-up Asian mobsters. A history of murder. A neighbor who complained about “all that excavating.”. As police swarmed a $15 million Atherton mansion on Friday where a landscaping crew dug up a buried Mercedes a day earlier and cadaver dogs hit on “possible human remains,” intriguing details of a past owner were unearthed as well.
Yahoo!
Cops: Buried car found on property of Silicon Valley home linked to massive SJ fraud case
ATHERTON — Police are digging into why someone buried a stolen car in the yard of a multimillion-dollar Northern California home linked to one of San Joaquin County’s largest-ever insurance fraud schemes in the 1990s and left unused bags of concrete inside. The convertible Mercedes Benz was discovered...
SFist
Sunday Afternoon House Fire In Outer Sunset Displaces Multiple Residents
Just four blocks from Ocean Beach, a Sunday afternoon house fire spread to at least two households and was contained by 2:30 p.m., but appears to have displaced several residents. A one-alarm house fire hit the Outer Sunset Sunday afternoon, sometime after 1 p.m. The fire was on the 1900...
SFist
Day Around the Bay: Farewell, Marina Sub
Two suspects have been arrested in connection with the woman whose body was found severely burned on an Antioch trail last week. The woman has been identified as 25-year-old Mykaella Sharlman, but the suspects have not yet been publicly named. [East Bay Times]. A suspect in a robbery and attempted...
Magnitude 5.1 earthquake hits San Francisco Bay Area
A magnitude 5.1 earthquake struck the San Francisco Bay Area late Tuesday morning, rattling buildings and nerves, but thankfully not causing any significant damage or injuries. The temblor struck at 11:42 a.m. about 9 miles from Seven Trees and 12 miles east of San Jose, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. A magnitude 3.1 aftershock […]
Car buried in backyard of Atherton mansion has been there since 1990s: police
SAN MATEO COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — A vehicle was found buried in the ground of an Atherton home Thursday morning, according to the Atherton Police Department. Police received calls at 8:50 a.m. after landscapers discovered the buried vehicle while working on a project at a private home. Police used cadaver dogs that were brought onto […]
SFist
Sandcastle Classic Turns Ocean Beach Into a Sea of Glorious Large-Scale Sand Art
The largest sandcastle contest in northern California returned to Ocean Beach on Saturday, as the 40th annual Leap Sandcastle Classic brought out fourth- and fifth-graders who went against the grain to build sand sculptures that were far more than just castles. It may be news to you that northern California’s...
SFist
After Pedestrian Fatality In Sunset, Twitter-Famous Muni Driver Slams Supervisor Mar For Scaling Back Slow Streets
When a Monday pedestrian death brought grievances from the district’s supervisor Gordon Mar, Mar himself took some grief from a local Twitter celebrity over shutting down Slow Streets in the Sunset. It is a common, perhaps formulaic, but certainly tasteful gesture that when a San Francisco resident is killed...
Atherton mystery mansion once owned by man convicted of murder: court records
New clues surfaced on the mansion's former owner who was once convicted of murdering his secret lover.
KTVU FOX 2
Deadly stabbing at San Jose restaurant
A man was fatally stabbed at a San Jose restaurant early Saturday. Police are investigating but have released little information.
SFist
Oakland Police Warn of Surge In Thefts of Power Tools at Gunpoint
There’s a new wrinkle in the rampant theft of power tools, as OPD says suspects in one specific Oakland area are striking while owners are home, and taking the tools at gunpoint. You may have a “No kidding, Sherlock” response to a report from the Oakland Police Department that...
Entire Car Discovered Buried Five Feet Under California Mansion’s Driveway
Police were working into the night after landscapers uncovered an entire car buried in the concrete driveway of a California mansion Thursday morning. Aerial images from the scene in the affluent town of Atherton show officers excavating the car in search of evidence of a crime after the baffling discovery. According to NBC Bay Area, police said the current home owners had no idea of the car’s existence. The make and model is unclear but authorities believe the vehicle was placed in the concrete slab in the ’90s and belonged to a previous owner. “Police can’t confirm what’s inside [the] car yet because there’s a large amount of concrete inside SUV,” said reporter Janelle Wang. KTVU said while a cadaver dog made a “slight hit,” no human remains have been located. The car was buried 4 to 5 feet underground. The previous homeowner reported their SUV stolen, Wang reported.#BREAKING Landscapers discover buried car on the property of Atherton mansion. Police say the current homeowner had no idea it was there. Sources tell our @nbcbayarea investigative team that cadaver dogs got a hit. Officers carefully excavating the car. https://t.co/euHw9IuH4q pic.twitter.com/smbcb2AOGy— Janelle Wang (@janellewang) October 21, 2022 Read it at NBC Bay Area
Four arrested at a hotel, accused of catalytic converter theft and possessing possible stolen property
FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KTXL) — Four men were arrested at a hotel in Fairfield on suspicion of catalytic converter theft and possessing other stolen items. At around 8 a.m. on Saturday, an officer responded to a report of a catalytic converter theft at the 700 block of Cypress Drive, according to the Fairfield Police Department. After […]
SFist
Sizable 5.1M Earthquake Shakes Bay Area, Epicenter Near San Jose
An earthquake that struck at 11:42 a.m. Tuesday, with an epicenter near South San Jose, gave a good shake to San Francisco and much of the Bay Area. Did you feel it? The USGS puts the magnitude of the initial quake at 5.1, which is sizable by any standard — and one of the largest quakes to hit the region since 2014's Napa earthquake, which was a 6.0M.
Comments / 0