Drug bust yields cocaine, ‘Scarface’ doll, Pablo Escobar book

Winthrop Police, working with Boston Police, seized 430.6 grams of cocaine, approximately $3,786, drug paraphernalia, a copy of Pablo Escobar’s autobiography, and a “Scarface Tony Montana” figure. Winthrop Police Department via John Guilfoil Public Relations

Winthrop police last week arrested 49-year-old Hermes Quintero-Durango, of Revere, and confiscated cocaine, cash, a figurine of movie drug lord “Scarface Tony Montana,” and a book about drug lord Pablo Escobar, according to a press release.

Quintero-Durango was arrested and charged with trafficking over 200 grams of cocaine and possession with intent to distribute a Class B drug, police said. During his arraignment in East Boston District Court, Quintero-Durango pleaded not guilty, the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office confirmed by phone. A judge ordered him to be held on $150,000 bail.

Winthrop police said they worked with Boston police to conduct a search of Quintero-Durango’s Revere apartment on Wednesday, Oct. 12, at around 11 a.m.

Quintero-Durango was seen driving in the East Boston area. When Boston police stopped him, they found three bags of a rocky white substance, which was later confirmed to be cocaine, and $1,708. Police arrested Quintero-Durango and took him to Winthrop Police Headquarters.

At Quintero-Durango’s apartment, Winthrop police found 427.6 grams of what is believed to be cocaine, as well as drug paraphernalia, scales, scissors, and plastic baggies, police said.

“I would like to thank the Boston Police Department for their assistance with this investigation and acknowledge the great collaboration of both Winthrop and Boston officers,” Winthrop police Chief Terence M. Delehanty said in a statement.