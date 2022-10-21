ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winthrop, MA

Drug bust yields cocaine, ‘Scarface’ doll, Pablo Escobar book

By Heather Alterisio
Boston
Boston
 4 days ago

Winthrop Police, working with Boston Police, seized 430.6 grams of cocaine.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Su8mi_0ihwR06s00
Winthrop Police, working with Boston Police, seized 430.6 grams of cocaine, approximately $3,786, drug paraphernalia, a copy of Pablo Escobar’s autobiography, and a “Scarface Tony Montana” figure. Winthrop Police Department via John Guilfoil Public Relations

Winthrop police last week arrested 49-year-old Hermes Quintero-Durango, of Revere, and confiscated cocaine, cash, a figurine of movie drug lord “Scarface Tony Montana,” and a book about drug lord Pablo Escobar, according to a press release.

Quintero-Durango was arrested and charged with trafficking over 200 grams of cocaine and possession with intent to distribute a Class B drug, police said. During his arraignment in East Boston District Court, Quintero-Durango pleaded not guilty, the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office confirmed by phone. A judge ordered him to be held on $150,000 bail.

Winthrop police said they worked with Boston police to conduct a search of Quintero-Durango’s Revere apartment on Wednesday, Oct. 12, at around 11 a.m.

Quintero-Durango was seen driving in the East Boston area. When Boston police stopped him, they found three bags of a rocky white substance, which was later confirmed to be cocaine, and $1,708. Police arrested Quintero-Durango and took him to Winthrop Police Headquarters.

At Quintero-Durango’s apartment, Winthrop police found 427.6 grams of what is believed to be cocaine, as well as drug paraphernalia, scales, scissors, and plastic baggies, police said.

“I would like to thank the Boston Police Department for their assistance with this investigation and acknowledge the great collaboration of both Winthrop and Boston officers,” Winthrop police Chief Terence M. Delehanty said in a statement.

Comments / 16

Joseph Sarro
4d ago

Who cares about a child's figurine and a book? What does that have to do with anything? One Horse town, Winthrop! LOL!

Reply
8
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nbcboston.com

Police Conduct Sweeps on North Shore Targeting Gang Members, Drugs: Sources

State and federal law enforcement were conducting sweeps Tuesday morning on the North Shore of Massachusetts, targeting gang members and drugs, sources have confirmed to the NBC10 Boston Investigators. The sweeps were being performed by the Drug Enforcement Administration and the Massachusetts State Police Gang Task Force, according to sources.
SWAMPSCOTT, MA
universalhub.com

Man forces way into Jamaica Plain home and rapes woman, police say

Boston Police report they are looking for a man who burst into a residence on the Arborway in Jamaica Plain around noon and raped a woman there. He's dscribed as black, over 6 feet tall and in his 40s, police say, adding he wore glasses and dark clothing. When found, he'll be charged with aggravated sexual assault and home invasion, police say.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Man arrested for alleged bomb threats targeting multiple Boston landmarks

BOSTON - A Canadian man is accused of making bomb threats against Boston hospitals and other major landmarks in the city.Boston police said Monday that an investigation led to the arrest of 42-year-old Joshua Kimble in Peterborough, Ontario. He was arrested on September 26 and is awaiting trial in Canada. The first series of bomb threats were made online on September 9 against Boston Children's Hospital, police said."Over the next four days, several more bomb threats were transmitted and received at the Prudential Center, the Orpheum Theater, Massachusetts General Hospital, and the Boston Public Library," police said in a statement. "All...
BOSTON, MA
Turnto10.com

Site of human remains once center of major drug operation in Rhode Island

CENTRALL FALLS, R.I. (WJAR) — NBC 10 News is uncovering new discoveries about the location where human remains were found in Central Falls on Monday. Central Falls and state police were called to a construction site at 55 Sheridan St. where Carlos Silva, an excavator for Carlos and Sons, was digging into the ground for a deeper foundation when he started seeing bones.
CENTRAL FALLS, RI
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston Police idenetify victim in fatal Dorchester shooting

BOSTON — Boston Police identify the victim in Sunday night’s fatal shooting in Dorchester. According to the police, Christian Thistle-Kavanaugh, 21, of Dorchester, was fatally shot in the area of 482 Geneva Avenue around 10:30 p.m. Thistle-Kavanaugh was transported to a local area hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.
BOSTON, MA
californiaexaminer.net

Mother Slain In Front Of 12-year-old Son In Mattapan Shooting

On Sunday morning, there was a shooting in Mattapan that claimed the life of a local lady. On Fairlawn Ave, it occurred just before 5 a.m. Officers in Boston discovered a lady in her 20s who had been shot. When emergency medical services arrived in Boston, they declared her dead.
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

Missing Raynham teen suspected by police to have been lured from home in night

A teenage girl from Raynham has been missing since last Tuesday, Oct. 18, and Raynham Police are turning to the public for help, the department stated in a press release. Colleen Weaver, 16, was last reported being seen at 1 a.m. on Tuesday by a family member in the area of Orchard and King Streets, and is believed to have left her home around that time, the release stated. Raynham Police said in a Facebook post that “her parents believe she was lured out of the house in the middle of the night through social media by someone possibly impersonating a classmate.”
RAYNHAM, MA
Boston

Canadian man arrested for bomb threats to Boston hospitals, other institutions

Boston Children's Hospital, the Prudential Center, the Orpheum Theater, Massachusetts General Hospital, and the Boston Public Library were all targeted. A Canadian man has been arrested in connection with multiple bomb threats targeted at Boston institutions, including hospitals and a theater, police said Monday. Joshua Kimble, 42, of Peterborough, Ontario...
BOSTON, MA
Boston

Shooting victim identified as 21-year-old Dorchester resident

Anyone with information is asked to call Boston police homicide detectives at 617-343-4470. The victim of a fatal Sunday night shooting in Dorchester has been identified by Boston police as 21-year-old Dorchester resident Christian Thistle-Kavanaugh. Police responded to the scene near 482 Geneva Ave. at about 10:30 p.m. and found...
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Methuen man arrested on multiple drug charges after Reading traffic stop

READING, MASS. (WHDH) - Reading Police arrested a Methuen man on multiple drug charges after a traffic stop over the weekend. George J. Bryson II, 37, was arrested and faces nine charges: two motor vehicle-related charges, five drug-related charges, possession of fireworks and fugitive from justice. The drugs involved include Oxycodone, crack cocaine, Adderall, Xanax and psilocybin mushrooms.
READING, MA
NECN

Mystery in Billerica as FBI Searches for Evidence in Concord River

The FBI is conducting an underwater search for evidence in the Concord River in Billerica, Massachusetts, but they aren't saying what case the investigation is connected to. The Underwater Search and Evidence Response Team, which is out of New York, is searching for "specific evidence," according to a news release from the FBI Boston Division. Local police are not involved with the search.
BILLERICA, MA
WCVB

'Death after death after death': 3 dead in separate weekend shootings in Boston

BOSTON — Three lives were lost due to gun violence in the city of Boston last weekend, and community leaders are saying enough is enough. The first deadly shooting happened Saturday at 1 a.m. in Dorchester on Baird Street. The victim, 36-year-old Daniel Sanders, was found suffering from gunshot wounds and later pronounced dead.
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Victim gets car stolen while unloading groceries in Hingham, police say

HINGHAM, Mass. — Authorities are searching for a man they say stole a car while the owner was busy unloading groceries Saturday morning. Hingham Police say a gray Toyota Scion was stolen from in front of a home on New Bridge Street just before 8:00 a.m. A neighbor reported that a bald, white man wearing black pants and a gray hoodie was standing near a telephone pole, watching and waiting as the victim unloaded their groceries, according to officials.
HINGHAM, MA
Boston

Boston

Boston, MA
57K+
Followers
20K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

What Boston really cares about right now.

 http://www.Boston.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy