Sedgwick County, KS

WIBW

Arkansas City man hospitalized after crashing motorcycle during police chase

WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - An Arkansas City man is in the hospital with serious injuries after he crashed the motorcycle he was driving during a police chase in Wichita. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 12:16 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 22, emergency crews were called to the intersection of Hoover and Pueblo Rd. after a motorcycle involved in a police pursuit crashed.
ARKANSAS CITY, KS
KWCH.com

Teen arrested in connection to Wichita man’s fentanyl overdose death

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - An 18-year-old was arrested and booked into Sedgwick County Jail on four counts related to the fentanyl overdose death of 24-year-old Corey Wontorski last month. The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office was contacted with information on Wontorski’s case, leading to the arrest of 18-year-old Gage Smith....
WICHITA, KS
Hutch Post

Hutchinson woman charged in death of man who fell from hood of a car

SEDGWICK COUNTY — More details are available in the case of a Hutchinson woman charged in the death of a man who fell from the hood of a moving car. Ashley Corley, 36, Hutchinson, is charged with first-degree murder, leaving the scene of an accident and a misdemeanor count of driving while license suspended or canceled, according to the Sedgwick County District Attorney's office.
HUTCHINSON, KS
KAKE TV

'He didn't deserve to die that way': Family of California man killed in Wichita blame ex-girlfriend

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE)- The sister of a California man killed in a hit and run crash earlier this month says that his ex-girlfriend is responsible for his death. The hit-and-run happened on Oct. 14 at around 7:40 a.m. at 9th Street North and St. Paul in west Wichita. Officers arrived to find 41-year-old Rigoberto Rivas lying in the street. He suffered substantial head injuries and died at a local hospital, according to police.
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Motorcyclist ejected, hospitalized during police chase in Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — An Arkansas City man has been hospitalized following a police pursuit ending in a crash Saturday. The Kansas Highway Patrol says Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Deputies were pursuing a fleeing subject on a sport style motorcycle. The suspect led them north in the 1200 block of N. Hoover Rd. around 12:16 Saturday […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN.com

Update: 6 people brought to hospital after Sunday’s 9-car pile-up

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Six people were brought to the hospital after Sunday’s nine-car pile-up. The crash happened around 4 p.m. Sunday on eastbound Kellogg at 143rd Street East. According to the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO), a 27-year-old woman driving a 2021 KIA Sorento was headed eastbound...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Multi-vehicle crash in E. Wichita injures 8, 1 critical

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita Fire Department (WFD) says eight people were injured and one seriously hurt in a four-vehicle crash at 143rd Street East and Kellogg in far east Wichita Sunday afternoon. WFD says it responded to the crash at about 4 p.m. and found a person was pinned...
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

KHP attempts to decertify officer on ‘baseless’ claims, association says

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — The Kansas State Troopers Association (KSTA) is calling out the Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) administration for attempting to decertify an officer, who was terminated after testifying in favor of another trooper earlier this year. In a Facebook post on Monday, the association shared a letter from KSCPOST (Commission on Peace Officers’ […]
TOPEKA, KS
KVOE

UPDATE: Area fire crews still on scene of large grass fire near Marion Chase County line more than nine hours after initial call

Fire crews from Marion and Chase counties along with the Kansas Forest Service have spent the majority of Sunday battling a fire near the county line. The fire developed along Kansas Highway 150 near the Marion Chase County line just before 11 am between C Road in Chase County and Clover Road in Marion according to Chase County Sheriff Jacob Welsh. Crews from Chase County, Newton, Peabody, Heston, Marion and the Kansas Forest Service all arrived at the scene and battled the fire for nearly eight hours.
CHASE COUNTY, KS

