Failed robbery at QuikTrip ends with bomb squad called
The Wichita Police Department (WPD) Bomb Squad responded to the QuikTrip, near Seneca and Douglas, in Delano following a failed robbery.
Man attempts to rob Quik Trip, implies device is in bag
A man attempted to rob a Quik Trip just west of downtown Wichita. It happened Monday evening at Douglas and Seneca in the Historic Delano District.
Police K9 found Kan. armed robbery suspect hiding in garage rafters
SEDGWICK COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating an armed robbery and have made an arrest. Just after 6pm Monday, police responded to an armed robbery in the 1900 block of South Hydraulic in Wichita, according to a media release. Officers learned that 31-year-old Joseph Rest-Isaac just robbed the DD Smoke...
Progress reported on task force recommendations for the Wichita-Sedgwick County juvenile justice system
Wichita and Sedgwick County are reporting progress in implementing the recommendations made by a community task force on the juvenile justice system. The task force was created after the September, 2021 death of 17-year-old Cedric Lofton during a struggle with staff at the Juvenile Intake and Assessment Center. Wichita police...
Arkansas City man hospitalized after crashing motorcycle during police chase
WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - An Arkansas City man is in the hospital with serious injuries after he crashed the motorcycle he was driving during a police chase in Wichita. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 12:16 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 22, emergency crews were called to the intersection of Hoover and Pueblo Rd. after a motorcycle involved in a police pursuit crashed.
Teen arrested in connection to Wichita man’s fentanyl overdose death
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - An 18-year-old was arrested and booked into Sedgwick County Jail on four counts related to the fentanyl overdose death of 24-year-old Corey Wontorski last month. The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office was contacted with information on Wontorski’s case, leading to the arrest of 18-year-old Gage Smith....
County official: Stand your ground not the reason DA declined charges in Lofton death
The Sedgwick County Commission is debating whether to make lobbying for a state-level review of the immunity statute a legislative priority in 2023.
Wet road conditions lead to Wichita woman being seriously injured in single-car crash
Wet road conditions lead to a Wichita woman being seriously injured in a single-car crash on the morning of Monday, Oct. 24.
Hutchinson woman charged in death of man who fell from hood of a car
SEDGWICK COUNTY — More details are available in the case of a Hutchinson woman charged in the death of a man who fell from the hood of a moving car. Ashley Corley, 36, Hutchinson, is charged with first-degree murder, leaving the scene of an accident and a misdemeanor count of driving while license suspended or canceled, according to the Sedgwick County District Attorney's office.
'He didn't deserve to die that way': Family of California man killed in Wichita blame ex-girlfriend
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE)- The sister of a California man killed in a hit and run crash earlier this month says that his ex-girlfriend is responsible for his death. The hit-and-run happened on Oct. 14 at around 7:40 a.m. at 9th Street North and St. Paul in west Wichita. Officers arrived to find 41-year-old Rigoberto Rivas lying in the street. He suffered substantial head injuries and died at a local hospital, according to police.
Motorcyclist ejected, hospitalized during police chase in Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — An Arkansas City man has been hospitalized following a police pursuit ending in a crash Saturday. The Kansas Highway Patrol says Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Deputies were pursuing a fleeing subject on a sport style motorcycle. The suspect led them north in the 1200 block of N. Hoover Rd. around 12:16 Saturday […]
Update: 6 people brought to hospital after Sunday’s 9-car pile-up
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Six people were brought to the hospital after Sunday’s nine-car pile-up. The crash happened around 4 p.m. Sunday on eastbound Kellogg at 143rd Street East. According to the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO), a 27-year-old woman driving a 2021 KIA Sorento was headed eastbound...
Students arrested at two Kansas schools over gun threats
Four students have been arrested after Salina police investigated an alleged gun threat at Salina South High School.
Wichita man arrested, allegedly hid in rafters after robbing smoke shop at gunpoint
Wichita police have arrested a 31-year-old man on suspicion of robbing a smoke shop in south Wichita at gunpoint.
Crime Stoppers: Searching for suspect in Midtown liquor store robbery
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - A shoplifting at a local liquor store turned into a terrifying crime for the employees. Melissa Henderson is a cashier at 2nd Street Liquor in Midtown and she says what happened in the middle of the day on October 5 was terrifying. "It was shocking, it...
Multi-vehicle crash in E. Wichita injures 8, 1 critical
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita Fire Department (WFD) says eight people were injured and one seriously hurt in a four-vehicle crash at 143rd Street East and Kellogg in far east Wichita Sunday afternoon. WFD says it responded to the crash at about 4 p.m. and found a person was pinned...
Fatal drowning reported in south Wichita
One person is dead following a drowning. It happened around 5:00 p.m. Friday in south Wichita.
WPD seizes guns, roughly 1 million fentanyl pills in multi-day investigation
Officers with the Wichita Police Department (WPD), through an ongoing investigation, have recorded what they believe to be the largest seizure of fentanyl nationwide.
KHP attempts to decertify officer on ‘baseless’ claims, association says
TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — The Kansas State Troopers Association (KSTA) is calling out the Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) administration for attempting to decertify an officer, who was terminated after testifying in favor of another trooper earlier this year. In a Facebook post on Monday, the association shared a letter from KSCPOST (Commission on Peace Officers’ […]
UPDATE: Area fire crews still on scene of large grass fire near Marion Chase County line more than nine hours after initial call
Fire crews from Marion and Chase counties along with the Kansas Forest Service have spent the majority of Sunday battling a fire near the county line. The fire developed along Kansas Highway 150 near the Marion Chase County line just before 11 am between C Road in Chase County and Clover Road in Marion according to Chase County Sheriff Jacob Welsh. Crews from Chase County, Newton, Peabody, Heston, Marion and the Kansas Forest Service all arrived at the scene and battled the fire for nearly eight hours.
