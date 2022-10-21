ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cobb County, GA

Wild Orchid Media

A Fake Ballot Found in Spalding County, Georgia Could Open a Whole Case of Worms

Georgia election officials say a possible fake ballot was discovered at an early voting location in Spalding County Wednesday morning. Investigators report that a full-scale investigation is now underway to determine who created it and why. State elections director Blake Evans claims that officials at the Georgia Secretary of State’s office believe someone wasn’t trying to alter the result of the election, but merely to have the fake ballot found so it would cast doubt on the election results and the integrity of the election itself.
SPALDING COUNTY, GA
accesswdun.com

Gwinnett County to soon close rental assistance program

Gwinnett County Government announced Tuesday plans to soon close out its emergency rental assistance program known as Project RESET 2.0. In a press release, the county said the program would close as soon as the county reaches its full commitment. Gwinnett County was tasked with spending over $55 million from...
gwinnettforum.com

NEW for 10/25: Social Security warning; YES for SPLOST

LAWRENCEVILLE IS SEEKING designs from artists for a 1,867 foot mural, which will be painted on this long wall adjacent to the U.S. Post office on Buford Drive. For more details, see Upcoming below. TODAY’S FOCUS: Be warned: Republican-led Congress might attack Social Security. EEB PERSPECTIVE: Bottom item on...
LAWRENCEVILLE, GA
11Alive

Long wait times at emergency rooms across metro Atlanta

ATLANTA — Wait times at Atlanta area ﻿hospitals continue to rise with more patients sent to them now that Wellstar AMC’s ER has closed. “It’s full, it’s full the hospital is packed,” said Lithonia resident Kiwanis B. Kiwanis, who waited more than an hour in the emergency room at Emory Hillandale Hospital, before saying she’d had enough and left without being seen by a doctor.
ATLANTA, GA
wuga.org

Georgia Employers Struggle to Find Workers

Georgia is once again experiencing an increase in job numbers. According to the most recent numbers from the state labor Department, Georgia saw an increase of almost 13,000 jobs from August to September. In addition, the state’s unemployment numbers remain at an all-time low, at 2.8 percent. A recent study found that for many Georgia employers, there aren’t even workers to get the job done.
GEORGIA STATE
lakecountrytoday.com

Georgia College and State University student dies in car accident

A Georgia College and State University student died Friday in an accident near Jackson as she was returning to campus from her hometown. According to a letter from school President Cathy Cox, the student was identified as Abigail Sovoie, a second-year Public Health major and Alpha Gamma Delta Sorority member from Peachtree City.
JACKSON, GA
cobbcountycourier.com

Marietta woman crashes car into Rottenwood Creek, hospitalized with life-threatening injuries

According to a public information release from Officer Chuck McPhilamy, the Marietta Police Department’s Selective Traffic Enforcement Program (S.T.E.P.) Unit is investigating a single vehicle crash that resulted in life-threatening injuries to the driver. The incident happened across from 1035 Franklin Gateway on Sunday October 23 at about 10...
MARIETTA, GA
cobbcountycourier.com

Marietta Fire Department announces promotions

The City of Marietta announced promotions in the Marietta Fire Department that took effect in September. The city posted the following information to its website:. “The Marietta Fire Department and Fire Chief Tim Milligan are pleased to announce that promotions have been made within the department and were effective on Sunday, September 18 and Sunday, September 25, 2022.
MARIETTA, GA

