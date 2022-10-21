Read full article on original website
WJCL
Eight people from Georgia's Southern District charged in connection to COVID-19 fraud scheme
Eight more people in Georgia's Southern District are facing federal charges for participating in a COVID-19 fraud scheme. Two of them have already pleaded guilty. Five of them are from our area, including two from Hinesville, two from Savannah, and one from Fort Stewart. The eight defendants are accused of...
A Fake Ballot Found in Spalding County, Georgia Could Open a Whole Case of Worms
Georgia election officials say a possible fake ballot was discovered at an early voting location in Spalding County Wednesday morning. Investigators report that a full-scale investigation is now underway to determine who created it and why. State elections director Blake Evans claims that officials at the Georgia Secretary of State’s office believe someone wasn’t trying to alter the result of the election, but merely to have the fake ballot found so it would cast doubt on the election results and the integrity of the election itself.
accesswdun.com
Gwinnett County to soon close rental assistance program
Gwinnett County Government announced Tuesday plans to soon close out its emergency rental assistance program known as Project RESET 2.0. In a press release, the county said the program would close as soon as the county reaches its full commitment. Gwinnett County was tasked with spending over $55 million from...
WTGS
Southern District of Georgia charges 8 more defendants in COVID-19 relief fraud
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Eight more defendants have been charged in federal court for participating in COVID-19 relief fraud schemes, two of which pled guilty. According to David Estes, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia, the charges carry penalties of up to 20 years in prison. Each...
Whistleblower lawsuit claims state agency violating open records law by use of Signal app
A former public affairs officer for a state agency that helps people with disabilities find employment filed a whistlebl...
1 Person Died In a Motor Vehicle Crash In Floyd County (Floyd County, GA)
The Police officers reported a motor vehicle accident near Floyd County l on saturday. The crash involved a Chevrolet Silverado traveling westbound on Georgia 20, near mile marker 27.
cobbcountycourier.com
Marietta’s historic William Root House recognized for its use of interative touchscreen technology
Marietta’s historic William Root House Museum & Garden was recognized by the American Alliance of Museums‘ Center for the Future of Museums (CFM) for its use of touchscreen technology. The CFM became aware of the interactive touchscreen experience at the William Root House, and asked Cobb Landmarks Executive...
wabe.org
With poll workers facing enormous scrutiny, Georgia is deploying a new tool to help keep them safe
Tight elections and baseless conspiracy theories mean election workers are facing enormous scrutiny, so the Georgia Secretary of State’s office is introducing a text-messaging application to help election workers flag threats. After the 2020 election, Fulton County election worker Shaye Moss said she no longer felt comfortable giving out...
cobbcountycourier.com
Georgia’s right to privacy law argued as state’s defense of 2019 anti-abortion law reaches Fulton courtroom
By Jill Nolin, Georgia Recorder [This article first appeared in the Georgia Recorder, republished with permission]. A Fulton County judge began to hear arguments Monday on the constitutionality of Georgia’s six-week abortion ban, but a decision won’t come until after the Nov. 8 midterm election. The two-day trial...
First Coast News
County-by-County: Your guide to the 2022 General Election in Georgia
Here's a comprehensive voting guide for the Nov. 8 General Election in South Georgia. Georgians will have a lot to weigh as they go to the polls Nov. 8. From a governor, to several other statewide and local offices, here's your complte guide to the 2022 General Election. Table of...
Herschel Walker’s Chicken Company Tied To Program Accused Of Benefiting From Unpaid Labor
Herschel Walker's Renaissance Man Food Services chicken company is tied to CAAIR, a program accused of forcing free labor on felons, which he has advocated against. The post Herschel Walker’s Chicken Company Tied To Program Accused Of Benefiting From Unpaid Labor appeared first on NewsOne.
gwinnettforum.com
NEW for 10/25: Social Security warning; YES for SPLOST
LAWRENCEVILLE IS SEEKING designs from artists for a 1,867 foot mural, which will be painted on this long wall adjacent to the U.S. Post office on Buford Drive. For more details, see Upcoming below. TODAY’S FOCUS: Be warned: Republican-led Congress might attack Social Security. EEB PERSPECTIVE: Bottom item on...
Georgia Gov Candidate Stacey Abrams Joins Latto on Stage
Stacey Abrams, the Democratic gubernatorial candidate for Georgia, joined Latto on stage in Atlanta to campaign as the artist performed.
Long wait times at emergency rooms across metro Atlanta
ATLANTA — Wait times at Atlanta area hospitals continue to rise with more patients sent to them now that Wellstar AMC’s ER has closed. “It’s full, it’s full the hospital is packed,” said Lithonia resident Kiwanis B. Kiwanis, who waited more than an hour in the emergency room at Emory Hillandale Hospital, before saying she’d had enough and left without being seen by a doctor.
wuga.org
Georgia Employers Struggle to Find Workers
Georgia is once again experiencing an increase in job numbers. According to the most recent numbers from the state labor Department, Georgia saw an increase of almost 13,000 jobs from August to September. In addition, the state’s unemployment numbers remain at an all-time low, at 2.8 percent. A recent study found that for many Georgia employers, there aren’t even workers to get the job done.
‘I’m not hiding:’ Missing Georgia toddler’s mother speaks as police continue to search landfill
SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — The mother of a missing Georgia toddler presumed dead by police said Monday that she still hopes her son will be found “happy and alive” as investigators search a landfill for the child’s remains. Nearly three weeks have passed since Leilani Simon...
lakecountrytoday.com
Georgia College and State University student dies in car accident
A Georgia College and State University student died Friday in an accident near Jackson as she was returning to campus from her hometown. According to a letter from school President Cathy Cox, the student was identified as Abigail Sovoie, a second-year Public Health major and Alpha Gamma Delta Sorority member from Peachtree City.
Exclusive: Wellstar to shut East Point clinic, donate to neighbor clinic
Wellstar Health System, which set up an urgent care clinic to replace the hospital services it shuttered at Atlanta Medi...
cobbcountycourier.com
Marietta woman crashes car into Rottenwood Creek, hospitalized with life-threatening injuries
According to a public information release from Officer Chuck McPhilamy, the Marietta Police Department’s Selective Traffic Enforcement Program (S.T.E.P.) Unit is investigating a single vehicle crash that resulted in life-threatening injuries to the driver. The incident happened across from 1035 Franklin Gateway on Sunday October 23 at about 10...
cobbcountycourier.com
Marietta Fire Department announces promotions
The City of Marietta announced promotions in the Marietta Fire Department that took effect in September. The city posted the following information to its website:. “The Marietta Fire Department and Fire Chief Tim Milligan are pleased to announce that promotions have been made within the department and were effective on Sunday, September 18 and Sunday, September 25, 2022.
