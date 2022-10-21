Read full article on original website
State Rep. Brett Hage earned his big paycheck
In regards to his raise, there can be no doubt that Rep. Brett Hage earned it. His actions most likely saved his employer millions of dollars. We just need to overlook that pesky little conflict of interest issue. I question if there is such a thing in Florida. Don Hampton.
We are so fortunate to have Gov. DeSantis’ leadership
Totally agree with Jeffrey Keltz in his statement that, “DeSantis is a brave and innovative thinker that is willing to take calculated risks and honestly explain them to his constituents. The governor knows how best to implement his ideas and he follows through on them, despite unexpected obstacles. Gov. DeSantis has proven time and again to the residents of Florida that he has the leadership qualities required to lead the Sunshine State through the turbulent times. I support him unequivocally and intend to vote for him and I hope that you choose to do so, too.”
