Koreshan State Park-one of the most haunted Florida state parksKai Schreiber on Flickr.com. For whatever reason, each year without fail once summer ends and fall starts to set in, I start to kick myself for not going camping all those months of warm weather. And now that I live in Florida, I'm kicking myself extra hard, because not only is the weather warm (and brutally hot, for several of the months), there are also amazing places to go camping all over the state. And, if you've been following along with me from the start, you'll know where my mind always wanders. That's right. I started snooping around for haunted Florida state parks. It's embarrassing to admit, but I knew very little about the camping sites around the Sunshine State.
Florida insurance claims for Hurricane Ian near $7 billion
Florida insurance companies have reported nearly $7 billion in claims in the 25 days since Hurricane Ian's landfall.
click orlando
Tropics Watch: Major Hurricane Roslyn makes landfall in Mexico
ORLANDO, Fla. – Hurricane Roslyn made landfall in western Mexico as a Category 3 hurricane early Sunday morning. Hurricane conditions will spread inland through Sunday afternoon. Roslyn will rapidly weaken over the mountainous terrain of Mexico over the next day or two. [TRENDING: State Road 415 reopens after suspect...
brevardtimes.com
Cocoa Beach Shark and Jellyfish Report October 23, 2022
COCOA BEACH, Florida – It won’t be a good week to go swimming, fishing, or surfing off of Cocoa Beach, Florida on Sunday or Monday due to gusty winds coming from the north. According to the National Weather Service in Melbourne, winds will become less than 10 mph...
wmfe.org
Good Samaritan village evacuees confront loss and uncertainty three weeks after Hurricane Ian
More than three weeks after Hurricane Ian devastated people across Florida, many seniors who fled a flooded retirement community near Kissimmee feel abandoned as they search for answers and new housing. Last Wednesday, several evacuees from the Good Samaritan Society’s Kissimmee Village who have taken refuge about five miles down...
businessobserverfl.com
The Ritz-Carlton Naples lays off more than 500 employees
The Ritz-Carlton in Naples is laying off 591 employees as damage caused by Hurricane Ian has forced it to close until at least early next year. The layoffs were posted to Florida’s WARN database Friday evening, Oct. 21. But according to a letter sent to the state to meet WARN requirements, the employees were laid off Oct. 13.
allears.net
Two Things That Need to Happen to Make the Disney World Brightline Train a Reality
It doesn’t seem like long ago that we were getting excited about a train that would connect Orlando International Airport to Disney World. The plan was for a Brightline train to run from the airport to Disney Springs, offering Disney World guests an alternate way to get to the resort.
Click10.com
Cuban pilot who defected in Soviet-era biplane lands at Dade-Collier airport
OCHOPPEE, Fla. – Federal agents are investigating how a pilot managed to fly from Cuba to Florida on Friday morning in a single-engine biplane. A witness fishing in the Florida Straits shared a video showing the Soviet-era biplane flying low over the water. The pilot was a 29-year-old man...
brevardtimes.com
Brevard County Mugshots October 20, 2022
Brevard County Jail arrest mugshots for Melbourne, Palm Bay, Cocoa, Cocoa Beach, Merritt Island, Titusville, and surrounding communities. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Mia Kylie Aschenback. Date of Birth 11/12/2002. Address Palm Bay, Florida. Agg Assault W/Deadly Weapon WO Intent Kill. Robbery...
This Massive Thrift Shop in Florida is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Spending some time at your local thrift store can be a cool way to spend your day. There's always something there for everyone and for a great deal too!
WINKNEWS.com
Conditions of the North Fort Myers shelter described as ‘not good’
The North Fort Myers new shelter location opened this week and people are already saying the condition of it isn’t good. WINK News was able to get an inside look at the shelter and speak to some of the people who call it home. A woman spoke to WINK...
Lee County tourism comes to 'screeching halt' after Hurricane Ian
Latest tourism numbers from the Lee County Tourism Development Council show 2022 was a record-breaking year for tourism, smashing records set pre-pandemic. All of that momentum is gone.
click orlando
Orlando woman killed in rear-end crash in Volusia County, troopers say
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – An Orlando woman was killed when the vehicle she was a passenger in was struck from behind in a crash near DeLand, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the crash happened at 4:55 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 23 along U.S. Highway 92 in...
WATCH: Florida Man Shocked by Wild Boar Feet From Convenience Store
Another interesting situation happened in Florida this week when a man was shocked by a wild boar just feet from a convenience store. According to Fox35, the man, Jacob Essick, was at a local Wawa when he encounter a wild boar roaming around the area. The store is notably located in a high-traffic area at the intersection of W. Eau Gall and N. John Rodes boulevards, right off Interstate 95 in Melbourne. Essick stated that there were originally two boars, but one of them took off before he could capture it on camera.
Stranded boats from Fort Myers marina due to Hurricane Ian can't be removed
The City of Fort Myers' process of clearing out the many boats Hurricane Ian scattered across downtown Fort Myers involves insurance negotiations.
DeSantis awards $5 million to help Floridians with insurance deductibles
PUNTA GORDA, Fla. (WFLA) — Gov. Ron DeSantis said the state would award $5 million to Floridians through SHIP to help pay for their insurance deductibles. During a press conference in Punta Gorda Saturday, the governor said the Florida Housing Finance Corporation would give the $5 million to local partners to help Floridians in areas […]
floridainsider.com
10-foot alligator caught catching rays on Melbourne Beach￼
Alligator walking on beach – Courtesy: Shutterstock – Image by: Dave Litterio. An enormous alligator decided to start off his weekend with a day of tanning on one of Florida’s beaches!. Kyle Hussey told Fox 35 News that he was enjoying a day at Melbourne Beach when...
dallasexpress.com
Flesh-Eating Bacteria Spike in Florida
Hurricane Ian brought carnage to Florida on September 28, as The Dallas Express previously reported. Hardships for the state seem long from over, as the hurricane has contributed to an increase of flesh-eating bacteria this year. This surge is most visible in Lee County, which was hit hardest by Ian.
FWC Responds To Red Tide In Southwest Florida
The FWC is closely monitoring Southwest Florida, since Karenia brevis, also known as red tide, was detected in multiple samples in Manatee, Sarasota, Charlotte, and Lee counties this week. Red tide is a naturally occurring microscopic alga that has been documented along Florida’s Gulf Coast since the
fox35orlando.com
Popular airline announces 4 new, non-stop destinations from Orlando
If you're looking to escape Orlando at an economical cost, Breeze Airways has adopted four new, non-stop destinations leaving from the Orlando International Airport. The low fare airline which currently has flights to Charleston, South Carolina and Hartford, Connecticut from Orlando has added four new destinations starting at $39 one way.
