Melbourne, FL

Evie M.

(Maybe) don't visit this potentially haunted Florida state park

Koreshan State Park-one of the most haunted Florida state parksKai Schreiber on Flickr.com. For whatever reason, each year without fail once summer ends and fall starts to set in, I start to kick myself for not going camping all those months of warm weather. And now that I live in Florida, I'm kicking myself extra hard, because not only is the weather warm (and brutally hot, for several of the months), there are also amazing places to go camping all over the state. And, if you've been following along with me from the start, you'll know where my mind always wanders. That's right. I started snooping around for haunted Florida state parks. It's embarrassing to admit, but I knew very little about the camping sites around the Sunshine State.
FLORIDA STATE
click orlando

Tropics Watch: Major Hurricane Roslyn makes landfall in Mexico

ORLANDO, Fla. – Hurricane Roslyn made landfall in western Mexico as a Category 3 hurricane early Sunday morning. Hurricane conditions will spread inland through Sunday afternoon. Roslyn will rapidly weaken over the mountainous terrain of Mexico over the next day or two. [TRENDING: State Road 415 reopens after suspect...
ORLANDO, FL
brevardtimes.com

Cocoa Beach Shark and Jellyfish Report October 23, 2022

COCOA BEACH, Florida – It won’t be a good week to go swimming, fishing, or surfing off of Cocoa Beach, Florida on Sunday or Monday due to gusty winds coming from the north. According to the National Weather Service in Melbourne, winds will become less than 10 mph...
COCOA BEACH, FL
businessobserverfl.com

The Ritz-Carlton Naples lays off more than 500 employees

The Ritz-Carlton in Naples is laying off 591 employees as damage caused by Hurricane Ian has forced it to close until at least early next year. The layoffs were posted to Florida’s WARN database Friday evening, Oct. 21. But according to a letter sent to the state to meet WARN requirements, the employees were laid off Oct. 13.
NAPLES, FL
brevardtimes.com

Brevard County Mugshots October 20, 2022

Brevard County Jail arrest mugshots for Melbourne, Palm Bay, Cocoa, Cocoa Beach, Merritt Island, Titusville, and surrounding communities. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Mia Kylie Aschenback. Date of Birth 11/12/2002. Address Palm Bay, Florida. Agg Assault W/Deadly Weapon WO Intent Kill. Robbery...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
Outsider.com

WATCH: Florida Man Shocked by Wild Boar Feet From Convenience Store

Another interesting situation happened in Florida this week when a man was shocked by a wild boar just feet from a convenience store. According to Fox35, the man, Jacob Essick, was at a local Wawa when he encounter a wild boar roaming around the area. The store is notably located in a high-traffic area at the intersection of W. Eau Gall and N. John Rodes boulevards, right off Interstate 95 in Melbourne. Essick stated that there were originally two boars, but one of them took off before he could capture it on camera.
MELBOURNE, FL
WFLA

DeSantis awards $5 million to help Floridians with insurance deductibles

PUNTA GORDA, Fla. (WFLA) — Gov. Ron DeSantis said the state would award $5 million to Floridians through SHIP to help pay for their insurance deductibles. During a press conference in Punta Gorda Saturday, the governor said the Florida Housing Finance Corporation would give the $5 million to local partners to help Floridians in areas […]
FLORIDA STATE
floridainsider.com

10-foot alligator caught catching rays on Melbourne Beach￼

Alligator walking on beach – Courtesy: Shutterstock – Image by: Dave Litterio. An enormous alligator decided to start off his weekend with a day of tanning on one of Florida’s beaches!. Kyle Hussey told Fox 35 News that he was enjoying a day at Melbourne Beach when...
MELBOURNE BEACH, FL
dallasexpress.com

Flesh-Eating Bacteria Spike in Florida

Hurricane Ian brought carnage to Florida on September 28, as The Dallas Express previously reported. Hardships for the state seem long from over, as the hurricane has contributed to an increase of flesh-eating bacteria this year. This surge is most visible in Lee County, which was hit hardest by Ian.
FLORIDA STATE
fox35orlando.com

Popular airline announces 4 new, non-stop destinations from Orlando

If you're looking to escape Orlando at an economical cost, Breeze Airways has adopted four new, non-stop destinations leaving from the Orlando International Airport. The low fare airline which currently has flights to Charleston, South Carolina and Hartford, Connecticut from Orlando has added four new destinations starting at $39 one way.
ORLANDO, FL

