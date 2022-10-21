Read full article on original website
Related
pureoldiesspencer.com
Sheldon Business Named Finalist in Iowa’s Big Challenge
Sheldon, IA (KICD) — An O’Brien County Business is in the finals for the annual “Big Challenge” competition sponsored by Iowa’s West Coast initiative and Northwest Iowa Developers. Ashley Nwaokolo says her existing business in Sheldon already photographs businesses for online virtual tours. But she...
Sheriff: Car crash near Royal, IA, sends 4 to hospital with incapacitating injuries
Four people were taken to a hospital after a car crash caused possible severe injuries.
kilrradio.com
Estherville Woman Wins $30,000 Lottery Prize
(Storm Lake)--An Estherville woman has won a $30,000 lottery prize. Jessica Cazares claimed the 52nd prize of $30,000 in the Iowa Lottery’s “Win Big” scratch game. Cazares purchased her winning ticket at Casey’s, located at 800 S. Grand Ave. in Spencer, and claimed her prize Thursday at the lottery’s Storm Lake regional office.
A final harvest for Iowa farmer facing pancreatic cancer
After 50 years of working his land in Calhoun County, Paul Wetter is bringing in what he knows will be his final harvest.
1380kcim.com
Dispute Over Abandoned Carroll Property Goes To Trial In December
A civil suit between the City of Carroll and the owners of an abandoned apartment building concerning property ownership has been scheduled for the end of this year. The structure at the center of the dispute sits at 408 W. 7th Street and is owned by Pamela and James Nieland of Carroll. According to a petition filed by the City of Carroll in Carroll County District Court, the property has been vacant since 2014. The city notified the owners in June 2019 that the structure did not meet the city’s housing code and was deemed unfit for human occupancy. In January 2021, officials reached an agreement with the owners to have the property habitable no later than March 1, 2022. However, no work was completed at the site before the deadline, and attempts to sell the property were unsuccessful. The matter now heads to the courts to determine ownership. The non-jury trial is scheduled to begin Dec. 8 at the Carroll County Courthouse.
Eight people injured in Crawford County accident
(Crawford Co) Eight people were injured in a head-on collision in Crawford County on Sunday. The Iowa State Patrol says a 17-year-old from Storm Lake was driving a 2015 Honda Pilot eastbound in the westbound lanes of US 30. 50-year-old Cari Segebart, of Defiance, was driving a 2012 GMC Acadia westbound on US 30 when the Honda Pilot crashed head-on partially on the left side of the GMC Acadia. Both vehicles came to rest on the roadway.
Car crash breaks utility pole, injures driver, Clay County Sheriff’s Office states
One person received possible incapacitating injuries after their vehicle hit a utility pole on Saturday.
kicdam.com
Storm Lake Teens Among Eight in Head-On Crash
Dension, IA (KICD)– Four Storm Lake teenagers are among eight injured in an early morning crash in Crawford County. A crash report from the Iowa State Patrol says a Honda Pilot driven by one of the teens was eastbound in the westbound lanes of Highway 30 shortly after two o’clock Monday morning leading to the collision with an other SUV driven by 50-year-old Cari Segebart of Defiance.
Iowa man serving life sentence dies in prison
An Iowa man who was serving a life sentence for murder in Woodbury County has died in prison Friday.
Wildfires Force Evacuations Across Parts of Iowa, Nebraska
Several wildfires in parts of Western Iowa and Eastern Nebraska forced evacuations and damaged homes over the weekend. Ketv reported that the fires began small, but drought conditions and wind caused them to quickly spread out of control. Hundreds of firefighters responded to the incidents. And at least two were injured.
Atlantic man enters plea of guilty to Willful Injury and other charges
(Atlantic) An Atlantic man has entered a waiver of rights and plea of guilty to charges of Willful Injury, Assault Causing Bodily Injury and Possession of a Controlled Substance (Marijuana) 1st Offense. These charges for Anthony Asay stem from an alleged stabbing incident on Cedar Street in May. Asay remains...
Crash on I-80 Near Stuart Blocking Road: Traffic being Re-Routed
(Stuart) A crash near the 92-mile marker on westbound Interstate 80 near Stuart continues to block the roadway, causing travel delays. According to 511ia.org, expect a 23-minute delay; traffic continues to be re-routed at the Stuart exit westbound. No other details are available.
977thebolt.com
Humboldt Police respond to possible IED
Humboldt, IA – On Monday, October 24 at approximately 2:05 p.m., members of Humboldt County Conservation found an item that appeared to be an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) located at the base of the natural gas main located near the intersection of 3rd Ave. S and Gotch Park Rd.
kwbg.com
National Weather Service Issues Wind Advisory
DES MOINES, Iowa—The National Weather Service in Des Moines has issues a Wind Advisory affecting central Iowa, including Boone County from Sunday afternoon until early Monday morning. URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Des Moines IA 303 AM CDT Sun Oct 23 2022 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM...
$1M unclaimed lottery ticket purchased in Iowa
A $1 million lottery prize was purchased by someone in Woodbury County in western Iowa marking the third million-dollar prize to be purchased in the state over the last two months.
1380kcim.com
Carroll Woman Accused Of Brandishing Pistol At Convenience Store Remains In Custody At Carroll County Jail
A bond review hearing for a Carroll woman accused of threatening employees at a local convenience store has been scheduled for next month. As of Friday, Jau Shay Leonna Tanshoir Battle remains in custody at the Carroll County jail on a $15,000 surety bond. She is being held on three counts of assault while displaying a dangerous weapon, an aggravated misdemeanor. The Carroll Police Department arrested Battle on Oct. 5. Authorities say she entered the BP Country Store on Highway 30 and pointed a 9mm handgun at three employees during a verbal exchange. Battle’s arraignment hearing is slated for Nov. 9, and her bond review hearing is scheduled for the following day. Each aggravated misdemeanor charge carries a maximum penalty of up to two years in prison and $6,250 in fines.
Two more plead guilty in Fentanyl Distribution case
(Cass Co) According to documents from the United States District Court in the Southern District of Iowa, Chase Daniel Jahnke and Cam Christopher Jahnke have entered pleas of Guilty to Conspiracy to Distribute a Controlled Substance. In the plea agreements, Chase and Cam Jahnke both admit that beginning at least...
Comments / 0