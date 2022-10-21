ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carroll, IA

Sheldon Business Named Finalist in Iowa’s Big Challenge

Sheldon, IA (KICD) — An O’Brien County Business is in the finals for the annual “Big Challenge” competition sponsored by Iowa’s West Coast initiative and Northwest Iowa Developers. Ashley Nwaokolo says her existing business in Sheldon already photographs businesses for online virtual tours. But she...
SHELDON, IA
Estherville Woman Wins $30,000 Lottery Prize

(Storm Lake)--An Estherville woman has won a $30,000 lottery prize. Jessica Cazares claimed the 52nd prize of $30,000 in the Iowa Lottery’s “Win Big” scratch game. Cazares purchased her winning ticket at Casey’s, located at 800 S. Grand Ave. in Spencer, and claimed her prize Thursday at the lottery’s Storm Lake regional office.
ESTHERVILLE, IA
Dispute Over Abandoned Carroll Property Goes To Trial In December

A civil suit between the City of Carroll and the owners of an abandoned apartment building concerning property ownership has been scheduled for the end of this year. The structure at the center of the dispute sits at 408 W. 7th Street and is owned by Pamela and James Nieland of Carroll. According to a petition filed by the City of Carroll in Carroll County District Court, the property has been vacant since 2014. The city notified the owners in June 2019 that the structure did not meet the city’s housing code and was deemed unfit for human occupancy. In January 2021, officials reached an agreement with the owners to have the property habitable no later than March 1, 2022. However, no work was completed at the site before the deadline, and attempts to sell the property were unsuccessful. The matter now heads to the courts to determine ownership. The non-jury trial is scheduled to begin Dec. 8 at the Carroll County Courthouse.
CARROLL, IA
Eight people injured in Crawford County accident

(Crawford Co) Eight people were injured in a head-on collision in Crawford County on Sunday. The Iowa State Patrol says a 17-year-old from Storm Lake was driving a 2015 Honda Pilot eastbound in the westbound lanes of US 30. 50-year-old Cari Segebart, of Defiance, was driving a 2012 GMC Acadia westbound on US 30 when the Honda Pilot crashed head-on partially on the left side of the GMC Acadia. Both vehicles came to rest on the roadway.
CRAWFORD COUNTY, IA
Storm Lake Teens Among Eight in Head-On Crash

Dension, IA (KICD)– Four Storm Lake teenagers are among eight injured in an early morning crash in Crawford County. A crash report from the Iowa State Patrol says a Honda Pilot driven by one of the teens was eastbound in the westbound lanes of Highway 30 shortly after two o’clock Monday morning leading to the collision with an other SUV driven by 50-year-old Cari Segebart of Defiance.
STORM LAKE, IA
Humboldt Police respond to possible IED

Humboldt, IA – On Monday, October 24 at approximately 2:05 p.m., members of Humboldt County Conservation found an item that appeared to be an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) located at the base of the natural gas main located near the intersection of 3rd Ave. S and Gotch Park Rd.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, IA
National Weather Service Issues Wind Advisory

DES MOINES, Iowa—The National Weather Service in Des Moines has issues a Wind Advisory affecting central Iowa, including Boone County from Sunday afternoon until early Monday morning. URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Des Moines IA 303 AM CDT Sun Oct 23 2022 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM...
DES MOINES, IA
Carroll Woman Accused Of Brandishing Pistol At Convenience Store Remains In Custody At Carroll County Jail

A bond review hearing for a Carroll woman accused of threatening employees at a local convenience store has been scheduled for next month. As of Friday, Jau Shay Leonna Tanshoir Battle remains in custody at the Carroll County jail on a $15,000 surety bond. She is being held on three counts of assault while displaying a dangerous weapon, an aggravated misdemeanor. The Carroll Police Department arrested Battle on Oct. 5. Authorities say she entered the BP Country Store on Highway 30 and pointed a 9mm handgun at three employees during a verbal exchange. Battle’s arraignment hearing is slated for Nov. 9, and her bond review hearing is scheduled for the following day. Each aggravated misdemeanor charge carries a maximum penalty of up to two years in prison and $6,250 in fines.
CARROLL COUNTY, IA

