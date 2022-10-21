Teachers and school staff have urged the government to extend free school meals, saying hunger is now a “real issue” for children.To make change happen, please sign the petition by clicking hereGroups representing more than one million teachers, support staff and governors have written a joint letter to the prime minister calling for more children in poverty to qualify for free food.It comes in the wake of the Independent’s Feed the Future campaign in partnership with a coalition of organisations co-ordinated by the Food Foundation, calling on the government to assuage school hunger by extending free school meals to all...

4 DAYS AGO