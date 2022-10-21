Read full article on original website
Teachers call on government to extend free school meals so children are not ‘left behind’
Teachers and school staff have urged the government to extend free school meals, saying hunger is now a “real issue” for children.To make change happen, please sign the petition by clicking hereGroups representing more than one million teachers, support staff and governors have written a joint letter to the prime minister calling for more children in poverty to qualify for free food.It comes in the wake of the Independent’s Feed the Future campaign in partnership with a coalition of organisations co-ordinated by the Food Foundation, calling on the government to assuage school hunger by extending free school meals to all...
Phys.org
Lower than normal rainfall linked with a higher chance of food insecurity
Food insecurity is a growing problem in certain parts of the world, especially as climate change affects weather conditions around the globe. New research led by Penn State found that a lack of rainfall was associated with the highest risk of food insecurity in Tanzania. Specifically, the researchers found that...
Phys.org
Online program to support children with reading difficulties helped them make significant progress, study shows
An innovative programme to support children with reading difficulties helped them make significant progress when used online, new analysis shows. Own-Voice Intensive Phonics (OVIP) approach is a computer-assisted instruction system which has already been shown to be effective as part of face-to-face tuition as part of previous research. The first...
Phys.org
Mindfulness and well-being in management students
How have mindfulness and well-being sat with adult management students during the COVID-19 pandemic? And, does gender have a moderating role? These are two pertinent questions for our current age that are answered in the International Journal of Knowledge and Learning. Teena Bharti of the Indian Institute of Management Bodh...
Narcity
An Ontario Mom Is Raising Money To Give Her 1-Year-Old The Chance To Eat & Breathe On His Own
Toba Cooper had just one wish for her birthday: a better, healthier life for her son. Shortly after he was born, Ethan Schachter was diagnosed with Nemaline Myopathy Type 2, a rare genetic disorder that negatively affects all the muscles in his body. At 20 months old, Ethan has trouble walking, swallowing, talking, and breathing on his own.
Phys.org
New resource helps grow farmers' well-being after a bushfire
Nearly two years after the devastating bushfires of 2019–2020, many farming communities are still coming to terms with the impacts. Now, a new online bushfire resource—Recovering After a Farm Fire—is hoping to provide Aussie farmers with the support and information they need to help them process and recover after a bushfire.
familyeducation.com
Preschool Teachers are People Too
Teachers and the education community have been under a microscope for the last few years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Ask almost any teacher you meet at any grade level, and they will tell you the stress they’ve faced in their profession of late has been at unheard-of levels.
hippocraticpost.com
Plan to improve safety of healthcare
Plan to improve safety of healthcare for thousands: A team of researchers has won £5.8m in funding to improve healthcare outcomes for people receiving home care. Academics from the University of Bradford will play a leading role in the new National Institute for Health and Care Research (NIHR) Yorkshire and Humber Patient Safety Research Collaboration (PSRC).
weareteachers.com
Help! I Am Done Buying My Students Pencils
I know this probably sounds mean, but I’m done buying pencils. I’m done with the principle of it, I’m done with spending my own money, and I’m extra done with students telling me, “You’re out of pencils” like the pencils are straws at a restaurant. I know it’s a silly hill to die on, but I struggle with conflicting messages like “Don’t spend your own money as a teacher!” and “Do what’s best for kids.” Isn’t what’s best for kids learning responsibility too? —Pencil-Pincher.
Nursing Times
Helping newly registered nurses and midwives to thrive in clinical practice
An early careers support programme is helping newly registered nurses and midwives navigate the emotional journey of transitioning into clinical practice. An early-career support programme was offered to newly registered nurses and midwives to enhance the effects of local preceptorship programmes. The programme included a webinar focused on developing and maintaining the courage to navigate the transition, followed by access to online peer support, with individuals applying learning from the webinar to their own practice and clinical context. Evaluation of the programme showed a range of positive benefits, including reframing of self-limiting assumptions, a safe space to explore self-compassion and validation of people’s own experiences through sharing and listening.
psychologytoday.com
A Successful Autism Group Home
Although autism families may fear residential placements for their loved ones, often these are positive choices. The formula for residential success for autistic adults is compatible housemates and well-trained staff. It is not the size but rather the oversight and accessibility to families that keeps an autism residence safe and...
