Penguins Game 5: Guentzel Doesn’t Skate; What to Watch vs. Blue Jackets
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Pittsburgh Penguins’ greatest concern going into their game against Columbus tonight at 7:08 at Nationwide Arena presumably is the availability of first-line winger Jake Guentzel, who was struck on the right side of the face by a puck during their 6-1 victory against Los Angeles two days ago.
Detroit Red Wings bring down Anaheim Ducks, 5-1, with sharp special teams play
The Detroit Red Wings satisfied their coach's curiosity by doing what they should do: Thrash a weaker team. The Wings used their special teams to come out on top Sunday at Little Caesars Arena, clipping the Anaheim Ducks, 5-1. "I think we got a lesson last game how to learn...
NHL
NHL Morning Skate for October 23
* Stars forward Joe Pavelski posted 3-1-4 to eclipse Brett Hull as the oldest player in franchise history with a hat trick and help Dallas extend its season-opening point streak. * Sabres defenseman Rasmus Dahlin found the back of the net once again to extend the longest season-opening goal streak...
Yardbarker
Niklas Hjalmarsson Looking to Make Return to Professional Hockey
After sitting out the entire 2021-22 season, Niklas Hjalmarsson is preparing to return to hockey for the 2022-23 campaign. The 35-year-old, who last played for the Arizona Coyotes in 2020-21, is preparing for a comeback with his hometown HV71 of the Swedish Hockey League (SHL). While no longer a great NHL defender by the end of his career, he should have no problem contributing to HV71 in a big way, assuming he is fully healthy.
Yardbarker
Milestone Night for Predators and G.M. David Poile
There are a handful of relevant on ice storylines weaving together in tonight's game at Bridgestone Arena, but there are two meaningful milestones looming this evening as well. Tonight the Predators will battle once more to earn the 900th win in franchise history. Nashville ranks 27th across the league for...
lastwordonsports.com
Montreal Canadiens Rookie Listed Day-to-Day
Expectations weren’t very high for head coach Martin St. Louis and the Montreal Canadiens heading into the 2021-22 season. The club would be competing in a strong Atlantic Division, with most analysts predicting a last-place finish. The Canadiens, on the other hand, have a 3-2 record and a .600 win percentage through five games.
NHL
Canadiens' Xhekaj has outstanding nickname, hardly alone in NHL
Teammates call rookie 'Wi-Fi' for unique last name, among best current monikers in League. Montreal Canadiens rookie defenseman Arber Xhekaj scored his first NHL goal on Saturday and if you have no idea how to tackle pronouncing that last name by reading it, you're not alone. Teammates, in fact, have...
FOX Sports
Nichushkin scores winner, Avalanche beat Golden Knights 3-2
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Valeri Nichushkin’s third-period goal held up as the winner for the Colorado Avalanche in a 3-2 victory over the Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday night. Shortly after Nichushkin pushed Colorado’s lead to two goals, Vegas’ Chandler Stephenson cut the deficit to one. But Colorado goaltender Alexandar Georgiev was clutch down the stretch to help the Avalanche bounce back from a home loss to Seattle the night before.
Penguins forward Jake Guentzel's status uncertain for upcoming road trip
Pittsburgh Penguins forward Jake Guentzel will travel with the team for its upcoming road trip, predominantly through Western Canada. But his status remains uncertain after he was struck in the head by a puck in the late stages of Thursday’s 6-1 home win against the Los Angeles Kings at PPG Paints Arena.
NBA Odds, Lines and Bets: Nets-Grizzlies, Nuggets-Trail Blazers
Bets and odds for Monday’s NBA games, highlighted by the Grizzlies hosting the Nets and the Trail Blazers welcoming the Nuggets.
