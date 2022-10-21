HILLSDALE COUNTY — The end of 11-player football in Pittsford brought questions and uncertainty. The Wildcat coaching staff, led by Mike Burger, took advantage of the offseason to put the team on the right path to start their journey into 8-player football. Their inaugural season has come to an end, and the Wildcats earned their fifth win of the season with a 32-12 victory over Waldron.

PITTSFORD TOWNSHIP, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO