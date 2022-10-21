ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

MISportsNow

Ithaca Snaps Shepherd’s Five-Game Winning Streak

SHEPHERD – The Shepherd Bluejays had their 5-game winning streak snapped by Ithaca on Friday night, 21-7. The Yellowjackets opened up the scoring early in the second quarter, on the way to their eighth win of the season. Shepherd will now wait until Sunday night to learn who they’ll...
SHEPHERD, MI
Hillsdale Daily News

Pittsford ends their first 8-player season with a 5-4 record, beats Waldron 32-12

HILLSDALE COUNTY — The end of 11-player football in Pittsford brought questions and uncertainty. The Wildcat coaching staff, led by Mike Burger, took advantage of the offseason to put the team on the right path to start their journey into 8-player football. Their inaugural season has come to an end, and the Wildcats earned their fifth win of the season with a 32-12 victory over Waldron.
PITTSFORD TOWNSHIP, MI

