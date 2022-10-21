Read full article on original website
Related
Ithaca Snaps Shepherd’s Five-Game Winning Streak
SHEPHERD – The Shepherd Bluejays had their 5-game winning streak snapped by Ithaca on Friday night, 21-7. The Yellowjackets opened up the scoring early in the second quarter, on the way to their eighth win of the season. Shepherd will now wait until Sunday night to learn who they’ll...
Fayetteville-Manlius girls swimmers defeat Oswego/Mexico
ONONDAGA COUNTY – One more week of regular-season action remains for area high school girls swim teams before they focus their energies on the Section III championships. During last Tuesday’s […]
Pittsford ends their first 8-player season with a 5-4 record, beats Waldron 32-12
HILLSDALE COUNTY — The end of 11-player football in Pittsford brought questions and uncertainty. The Wildcat coaching staff, led by Mike Burger, took advantage of the offseason to put the team on the right path to start their journey into 8-player football. Their inaugural season has come to an end, and the Wildcats earned their fifth win of the season with a 32-12 victory over Waldron.
Comments / 0