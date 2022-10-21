Park Hill student charged for making shooting threat on Snapchat

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City teen is now facing a charge for allegedly making a terroristic threat against Park Hill High School on Snapchat.

Prosecutors said the teen, who has not been named at this time, sent a Snapchat about a shooting during the 8th period lunch Thursday at the Northland school.

The Platte County Sheriff’s Office said a school administrator learned of a possible shooting threat from a student and notified the school resource officer. The student told the administrator who they had received the message from.

When another school administrator spoke to the teen about the Snapchat, he said he was joking with his friends and there was no threat to the school, according to the sheriff’s office.

“Any threat to a school, whether real or in jest, is a serious matter,” Platte County Sheriff Mark Owen said in a statement. “Students, parents, and the community can be assured that this type of behavior is always taken seriously and can constitute a crime.”

“We are long past the day that anyone can ‘joke’ about shooting up a school. Those kinds of statements – even when allegedly made in jest – can be seriously disturbing and disruptive to

schools and can constitute a crime,” Platte County Prosecuting Attorney Eric Zahnd added.

Owen and Zahnd applauded the student who came forward.

“The student did the right thing and students should always report any safety concern to the SRO, school administrators or staff,” the sheriff said.

FOX4 has reached out to the Park Hill School District for comment on the incident.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.