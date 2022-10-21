ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Park Hill student charged for making shooting threat on Snapchat

By Makenzie Koch
FOX4 News Kansas City
 4 days ago

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City teen is now facing a charge for allegedly making a terroristic threat against Park Hill High School on Snapchat.

Prosecutors said the teen, who has not been named at this time, sent a Snapchat about a shooting during the 8th period lunch Thursday at the Northland school.

The Platte County Sheriff’s Office said a school administrator learned of a possible shooting threat from a student and notified the school resource officer. The student told the administrator who they had received the message from.

When another school administrator spoke to the teen about the Snapchat, he said he was joking with his friends and there was no threat to the school, according to the sheriff’s office.

Shot 8 times, survivor of Grandview double shooting describes ambush

“Any threat to a school, whether real or in jest, is a serious matter,” Platte County Sheriff Mark Owen said in a statement. “Students, parents, and the community can be assured that this type of behavior is always taken seriously and can constitute a crime.”

“We are long past the day that anyone can ‘joke’ about shooting up a school. Those kinds of statements – even when allegedly made in jest – can be seriously disturbing and disruptive to
schools and can constitute a crime,” Platte County Prosecuting Attorney Eric Zahnd added.

Owen and Zahnd applauded the student who came forward.

“The student did the right thing and students should always report any safety concern to the SRO, school administrators or staff,” the sheriff said.

FOX4 has reached out to the Park Hill School District for comment on the incident.

FOX4 News Kansas City

