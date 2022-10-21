Read full article on original website
WUHF
Brighton's Tyler Martinovich earns UR Medicine Sports Medicine Play of the Week
Tyler Martionvich made his best Josh Allen impression on Friday night. As the Brighton QB leapt into the end zone to help his team beat Irondequoit 42-26. with his exciting TD, Martinovich earned the UR Medicine Sports Medicine Play of the Week.
mhflsentinel.com
Sectional Playoff Football Live on The Sentinel This Friday, October 28th
The #3 Seed Honeoye Falls-Lima Cougars host the #6 Seed Palmyra-Macedon Red Raiders in the Quarterfinal Round of the 2022 Section V Class B Football Tournament. The game is a rematch of the Week 3 contest that saw the Cougars defeat the Red Raiders, 41-13, thanks to a four rushing touchdown performance by junior Ben Cook. Be sure to tune into the Sentinel’s broadcast of the Sectional Playoff game, which kicks off this Friday at 7:00 PM.
westsidenewsny.com
Amelia Breton scores three goals to break Churchville-Chili school record
Amelia Breton scored three goals on October 14 to break the Churchville-Chili school record in girls soccer for most career goals with 36, and helped lead the Saints to a 4-2 win over Rush Henrietta. It has been a recording breaking fall for Breton. With five goals scored against Greece Athena on October 3, she tied the school record for most goals in one game and, with an added assist, broke the school record for most points in one game with 11. Both records had been in place since 2002.
‘Medicle:’ Rochester med student makes ‘Wordle’ spinoff game
The game has the user guess five-letter words used in medicine.
New York state marching band rankings (Week 7): Where does your school stand heading into states?
Syracuse, N.Y. -- With most of the competitors wrapping up their regular seasons last weekend, New York state’s high school marching bands are heading toward a mass showdown Sunday at Syracuse University’s JMA Wireless Dome. That’s where the New York State Field Band Conference will hold its 2022...
‘A Blessing!’ Woman Marvels at Majestic Deer Seen Only in Upstate NY!
There's a growing herd of very rare, white deer in Upstate New York, and a woman took to social media recently to show off her blessed encounter!. These deer defy all laws of nature, and considering that these majestic-looking creatures could be an easy meal for hungry predators, it's hard to believe that they're not only surviving but thriving!
Concerns over ‘Kia Challenge’ grow after deaths of Buffalo teens
"This tragedy in Buffalo with these kids who had their entire lives ahead of them cut short because of a stupid decision that they made for social media clout," said Sgt. Woodward.
Kucko’s Camera: Down to the edge of the Genesee River
Prepare to take a walk with News 8's John Kucko down to the edge of the Genesee River to see some of the longest-lasting color
westsidenewsny.com
Rochester author to hold book signing at Lift Bridge
Rochester author Clarissa J. Markiewicz will be signing copies of her new mystery, The Paramour Pawn, as well as her Christmas novel, Christmas In Whimsy, at Lift Bridge Book Shop on Saturday, October 29, from noon to 2 p.m. Just in time for the spooky season, The Paramour Pawn, set...
Simeon Banister looks to make his mark on Greater Rochester
The Rochester Area Community Foundation’s new leader is focused on equity. Few people can point to a life-defining moment that happened to them when they were 9 years old. Simeon Banister, the new head of the Rochester Area Community Foundation, is one of the few. It occurred on a day that his mother, the well-known Rochester educator Iris Banister, took...
Honor Flight Rochester welcomes home veterans from final trip of the year
Honor Flight Rochester is an organization that provides the "trip of a lifetime" to veterans that live in the Rochester area.
Ithaca Hummus plans to triple its output here
With a $1.6 million investment in a new, customed-designed production line, Ithaca Hummus plans to triple its output at the Lee Road plant that turns out its product. The company has been based in Rochester since 2017, when it decamped from the namesake Finger Lakes city of its birth. The move coincided with a partnership, struck with Fairport-based private-labeler LiDestri Foods, which now holds a 20 percent stake in Ithaca Hummus.
WUHF
Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra to close Harriet Tubman Bicentennial Celebration
Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra trumpeter and frequent guest conductor Herb Smith joined Good Day Rochester to talk about the RPO performance he will lead. The RPO will close out Rochester’s Harriet Tubman Bicentennial Celebration (HTBC) with a special Closing HTBC Ceremony on Saturday, October 29, 2022, from 2 PM – 3 PM at Church of Love Faith Center. The event is free and open to the public. For more information visit www.rpo.org/rpo-to-close-harriet-tubman-bicentennial-celebration/.
NYS Music
Danielle Ponder Gives Rochester a Whole Lotta Love at Water Street Music Hall
Danielle Ponder returned to Rochester for her first show after her major label debut, Some of Us Are Brave. She was back after crisscrossing the country as Marcus Mumford’s opener along with numerous festival dates. But on this night, she was no opener and she needed no warmup, this night belonged to Danielle Ponder and no one else.
wdkx.com
Churchville Man On NBC’s “Today Show” For “Spookiest Houses in America”
The Today Show named Tony DeMatteo’s house one of the “Spookiest Houses in America” News10NBC’s Emily Putnam was on the TODAY Show on Monday Morning talking about the massive pirate ship.
foodieflashpacker.com
The Seven Best Restaurants in Canandaigua, NY
The Finger Lakes is a foodie paradise. The Native American translation of Canandaigua literally means “the chosen spot.” Canandaigua Lake is one of the eleven Finger Lakes located just 24 miles south of Rochester, New York. Legend says that the island was used to hide the Seneca women and children during the Sullivan Expedition against the Six Nations in 1779.
WHEC TV-10
First Alert: Dry weather to start the week but tracking rain for Wednesday
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Monday is another stellar day to get out and enjoy. Temperatures will head into the mid-60s at lunchtime and will head toward 70 for a high later in the day. Outdoor plans are good to go for sure, whether it’s outdoor lunch or a Monday evening...
Name change for Frontier Field?
County Executive Adam Bello is asking the county legislature to amend the contract with Frontier Communications to allow a Henrietta company to assume naming rights.
Baseball Card Bandit! Upstate New York Trading Card Crook Busted
Each year Americans are scammed out of $5.8 billion according to the Federal Trade Commission. An ever increasing percentage of that monstrous number comes from the sports card and memorabilia industry, which is unfortunately riddled with fraudulent merchandise and bad people looking to take advantage of skyrocketing prices. Buying or selling with a trusted dealer, like Finnigan's Sportscards on Central Ave. in Colonie, is a must. Just ask the victims of a Rochester-area man that is facing federal felony fraud charges for bogus trading card transactions.
Body discovered in Rochester, RPD investigates
Investigators said they're working with the Monroe County Medical Examiner's Office to identify the body, the cause of death, and when the death occurred.
