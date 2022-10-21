Amelia Breton scored three goals on October 14 to break the Churchville-Chili school record in girls soccer for most career goals with 36, and helped lead the Saints to a 4-2 win over Rush Henrietta. It has been a recording breaking fall for Breton. With five goals scored against Greece Athena on October 3, she tied the school record for most goals in one game and, with an added assist, broke the school record for most points in one game with 11. Both records had been in place since 2002.

CHURCHVILLE, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO