Canandaigua, NY

mhflsentinel.com

Sectional Playoff Football Live on The Sentinel This Friday, October 28th

The #3 Seed Honeoye Falls-Lima Cougars host the #6 Seed Palmyra-Macedon Red Raiders in the Quarterfinal Round of the 2022 Section V Class B Football Tournament. The game is a rematch of the Week 3 contest that saw the Cougars defeat the Red Raiders, 41-13, thanks to a four rushing touchdown performance by junior Ben Cook. Be sure to tune into the Sentinel’s broadcast of the Sectional Playoff game, which kicks off this Friday at 7:00 PM.
HONEOYE FALLS, NY
westsidenewsny.com

Amelia Breton scores three goals to break Churchville-Chili school record

Amelia Breton scored three goals on October 14 to break the Churchville-Chili school record in girls soccer for most career goals with 36, and helped lead the Saints to a 4-2 win over Rush Henrietta. It has been a recording breaking fall for Breton. With five goals scored against Greece Athena on October 3, she tied the school record for most goals in one game and, with an added assist, broke the school record for most points in one game with 11. Both records had been in place since 2002.
CHURCHVILLE, NY
westsidenewsny.com

Rochester author to hold book signing at Lift Bridge

Rochester author Clarissa J. Markiewicz will be signing copies of her new mystery, The Paramour Pawn, as well as her Christmas novel, Christmas In Whimsy, at Lift Bridge Book Shop on Saturday, October 29, from noon to 2 p.m. Just in time for the spooky season, The Paramour Pawn, set...
ROCHESTER, NY
CITY News

Simeon Banister looks to make his mark on Greater Rochester

The Rochester Area Community Foundation’s new leader is focused on equity. Few people can point to a life-defining moment that happened to them when they were 9 years old. Simeon Banister, the new head of the Rochester Area Community Foundation, is one of the few. It occurred on a day that his mother, the well-known Rochester educator Iris Banister, took...
ROCHESTER, NY
The Rochester Beacon

Ithaca Hummus plans to triple its output here

With a $1.6 million investment in a new, customed-designed production line, Ithaca Hummus plans to triple its output at the Lee Road plant that turns out its product. The company has been based in Rochester since 2017, when it decamped from the namesake Finger Lakes city of its birth. The move coincided with a partnership, struck with Fairport-based private-labeler LiDestri Foods, which now holds a 20 percent stake in Ithaca Hummus.
ROCHESTER, NY
WUHF

Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra to close Harriet Tubman Bicentennial Celebration

Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra trumpeter and frequent guest conductor Herb Smith joined Good Day Rochester to talk about the RPO performance he will lead. The RPO will close out Rochester’s Harriet Tubman Bicentennial Celebration (HTBC) with a special Closing HTBC Ceremony on Saturday, October 29, 2022, from 2 PM – 3 PM at Church of Love Faith Center. The event is free and open to the public. For more information visit www.rpo.org/rpo-to-close-harriet-tubman-bicentennial-celebration/.
ROCHESTER, NY
NYS Music

Danielle Ponder Gives Rochester a Whole Lotta Love at Water Street Music Hall

Danielle Ponder returned to Rochester for her first show after her major label debut, Some of Us Are Brave. She was back after crisscrossing the country as Marcus Mumford’s opener along with numerous festival dates. But on this night, she was no opener and she needed no warmup, this night belonged to Danielle Ponder and no one else.
ROCHESTER, NY
foodieflashpacker.com

The Seven Best Restaurants in Canandaigua, NY

The Finger Lakes is a foodie paradise. The Native American translation of Canandaigua literally means “the chosen spot.” Canandaigua Lake is one of the eleven Finger Lakes located just 24 miles south of Rochester, New York. Legend says that the island was used to hide the Seneca women and children during the Sullivan Expedition against the Six Nations in 1779.
CANANDAIGUA, NY
Sports Radio 1360 AM

Baseball Card Bandit! Upstate New York Trading Card Crook Busted

Each year Americans are scammed out of $5.8 billion according to the Federal Trade Commission. An ever increasing percentage of that monstrous number comes from the sports card and memorabilia industry, which is unfortunately riddled with fraudulent merchandise and bad people looking to take advantage of skyrocketing prices. Buying or selling with a trusted dealer, like Finnigan's Sportscards on Central Ave. in Colonie, is a must. Just ask the victims of a Rochester-area man that is facing federal felony fraud charges for bogus trading card transactions.
COLONIE, NY

