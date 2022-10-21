ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘The Rookie: Feds’ Cops Full Season Order At ABC

By Peter White
 4 days ago
The Rookie: Feds , the spinoff of the long-running police drama series, has scored a full season order at ABC .

The Disney-owned network has handed the series a back order of nine additional episodes, taking it to a total of 22 episodes for the season.

It comes three weeks after its launch on Tuesday, September 27 and solid numbers, particularly with delayed multiplatform viewing. The show increased five times in adults 18-49 with a delayed-viewing lift of +394% taking it to a 1.53 versus 0.31. After seven days of viewing across linear and digital platforms, it picked up more than 4M viewers over its live+same day average from 2.2M to 6.4M viewers.

It marks the first back order of the season for ABC. No word on extra episodes of its other fall series Alaska Daily yet, which launched on October 6 and had a similar multiplatform increase.

The Rookie: Feds stars Niecy Nash-Betts as Simone Clark, the oldest rookie in the FBI. Clark is a force of nature, the living embodiment of a dream deferred – and she works together with her new colleagues at the Bureau to bring down the country’s toughest criminals.

It also stars Frankie R. Faison, James Lesure, Britt Robertson, Felix Solis and Kevin Zegers.

Alexi Hawley and Terence Paul Winter are co-creators, co-showrunners and executive producers. Mark Gordon, Niecy Nash-Betts, Nathan Fillion, Michelle Chapman, Bill Norcross, Corey Miller, Michael Goi and Bibby Dunn exec produce.

The lead studio eOne, which produces with ABC Signature.

Earlier, this week, rival network CBS gave full season orders to rookie dramas Fire Country, East New York and So Help Me Todd , although didn’t confirm total episode runs.

