ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vincennes, IN

Home Team Friday Week 10 Games and Scores

By Rhett Baxley, Seth Austin
WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nmofa_0ihwNRto00

Week 10 for Home Friday is here! Stick with @hometeamfriday on Twitter tonight for all the latest scores!

Games

  • Vincennes Lincoln vs. Gibson Southern @ 6:30 p.m.
  • Tell City vs. Crawford County @ 6:30 p.m.
  • Forest Park vs. North Posey @ 6:30 p.m.
  • Heritage Hills vs. Madison @ 7:00 p.m.
  • Harrison vs. Boonville @ 7:00 p.m.
  • Pike Central vs. Washington @ 7:00 p.m.
  • Perry Central vs. Mater Dei @ 7:00 p.m.
  • Mt. Vernon vs. Owen Valley @ 7:00 p.m.
  • Memorial vs. Bosse @ 7:00 p.m.
  • Princeton vs. West Vigo @ 7:00 p.m.
  • Tecumseh vs. South Spencer @ 7:00 p.m.
  • Reitz vs. Central @ 7:00 p.m.
  • Ohio County vs. Breckinridge County @ 7:00 p.m.
  • Apollo vs. Daviess County @ 7:00 p.m.
  • Muhlenberg County vs. Graves County @ 7:00 p.m.
  • Owensboro vs. Grayson County @ 7:00 p.m.
  • Henderson County vs. McCracken County @ 7:00 p.m.
  • McLean County vs. Owensboro Catholic @ 7:00 p.m.
  • Webster County vs. Paducah Tilghman @ 7:00 p.m.
  • Trigg County vs. Union County @ 7:00 p.m.
  • Eldorado vs. Albion @ 7:00 p.m.
  • Flora vs. Carmi @ 7:00 p.m.

Scores

Vincennes Lincoln 42
Gibson Southern 63
Final
Tell City 56
Crawford County 14
Final
Forest Park 27
North Posey 41
Final
Heritage Hills 32
Madison 0
Final
Harrison 21
Boonville 41
Final
Pike Central 28
Washington 7
Final
Perry Central 6
Mater Dei 35
Final
Mt. Vernon 14
Owen Valley 35
Final
Memorial 52
Bosse 20
Final
Princeton 20
West Vigo 33
Final
Tecumseh 35
South Spencer 27
Final
Reitz 49
Central 0
Final
Ohio County 55
Breckinridge County 14
Final
Apollo 0
Daviess County 28
Final
Muhlenberg County 7
Graves County 52
Final
Owensboro 55
Grayson County 0
Final
Henderson County 43
McCracken County 7
Final
McLean County 6
Owensboro Catholic 40
Final
Webster County 7
Paducah Tilghman 49
Final
Trigg County 7
Union County 42
Final
Eldorado 48
Albion 15
Final
Flora 30
Carmi 24
Final
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).

Comments / 0

Related
WEHT/WTVW

USI Pep Band prepares for first performance in 1,000 days

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – One thousand days is certainly a long time, and that is how long USI Pep Band members have waited to perform once again in front of Screaming Eagle fans. That streak, however, comes to a close November 2. As the pep band completed their final pre-season practice, the reality begins to […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Oak Hill Road to close for repairs on Wednesday

VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WEHT) – Officials say Oak Hill Road will be closed between Bergdolt Road and Eastbrook Drive for repairs on October 26. The Vanderburgh County Highway Department says this road will be closed to all traffic from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Detour signs and flaggers will be in place, and people should expect delays, […]
VANDERBURGH COUNTY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Heated discussion wraps with new Evansville ward maps

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The Evansville City Council approved some changes to new city ward maps Monday night, changing five of the six wards after a heated discussion. The map, introduced by Zac Heronemus, passed by a 7 to 2 vote with Republican at large Councilman Ron Beane joining the six Democrat majority. Justin Elpers […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Road closure for Pratt Paper’s equipment delayed

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Henderson city officials say the delivery of a very large piece of equipment for the Pratt Paper plant under construction on the Kentucky 425 Bypass has been delayed. Officials say once delivered to the Henderson County Riverport, the move of the equipment to the Pratt site will disrupt traffic flow on […]
HENDERSON, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Posey County lynching victims remembered over a century later

MT. VERNON, Ind. (WEHT) — Posey County lynching victims are being remembered more than 140 years later thanks to a local high school student. Mount Vernon High School senior Sophie Kloppenburg started working on the project after she learned about people who were lynched on the Posey County Courthouse lawn in 1878. 17-year-old Sophie Kloppenburg […]
POSEY COUNTY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

History made as first female EVSC officer sworn in

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Tri-State history was made Monday night at the Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation board meeting. The EVSC swore in two new officers, including the first female officer in the department’s history. Chief of Police Timothy Alford tells us this isn’t her first role in local law enforcement, as Officer Donna Huber has […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
wamwamfm.com

Field Catches on Fire for 2nd Time in Odon

A fire rekindled in Odon yesterday at 1000E and 1650N. Taylor Township assisted Greene County, Elnora fire, and extra manpower from Odon Fire. 1650 N was shut down because of the fire, and a female subject was reported to need assistance getting out of the house. The fire happened at...
ODON, IN
WEHT/WTVW

CenterPoint restores power to hundreds in Newburgh

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) — Hundreds of Newburgh residents were left without power earlier Sunday as CenterPoint Energy crews worked to fix an unidentified issue. According to CenterPoint’s outage map, over 600 people at some point in Warrick County were hit by power outages and had no electricity since the afternoon. As of 3:45 p.m., everyone […]
NEWBURGH, IN
14news.com

The Promenade in Evansville is getting a new addition

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Walls are up for the latest inclusion to The Promenade in Evansville. Louis Pointe is under construction at the corner of Oak Grove and Burkhardt Road. Five of the eight occupants have been announced. Eyemart Express, Heritage Federal, HOTWORX, Nothing Bundt Cakes and StretchLab will move in once construction is complete.
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

ISP: Driver busted after reckless chase on the Lloyd

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — An Indiana State Police trooper says he was able to put an end to a high speed street race on the Lloyd Expressway late Sunday night. The ISP trooper says shortly before 11 p.m., he heard a loud engine rev and saw a Hyundai Elantra and a Lincoln MKZ speed past […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

WEHT/WTVW

34K+
Followers
14K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WEHT Evewitness News in Evansville is the most-watched and trusted news source in Evansville, Owensboro and Henderson, with updates on tristatehomepage.com.

 https://www.tristatehomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy