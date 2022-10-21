Home Team Friday Week 10 Games and Scores

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – One thousand days is certainly a long time, and that is how long USI Pep Band members have waited to perform once again in front of Screaming Eagle fans. That streak, however, comes to a close November 2. As the pep band completed their final pre-season practice, the reality begins to […]
VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WEHT) – Officials say Oak Hill Road will be closed between Bergdolt Road and Eastbrook Drive for repairs on October 26. The Vanderburgh County Highway Department says this road will be closed to all traffic from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Detour signs and flaggers will be in place, and people should expect delays, […]
The University of South Indiana has named a new Interim Dean. Shelly Blunt, Associate Provost for Academic Affairs, and Professor of Chemistry will be the Interim Dean of the Pott College of Science, Engineering and Education starting January 2.
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The Evansville City Council approved some changes to new city ward maps Monday night, changing five of the six wards after a heated discussion. The map, introduced by Zac Heronemus, passed by a 7 to 2 vote with Republican at large Councilman Ron Beane joining the six Democrat majority. Justin Elpers […]
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Henderson city officials say the delivery of a very large piece of equipment for the Pratt Paper plant under construction on the Kentucky 425 Bypass has been delayed. Officials say once delivered to the Henderson County Riverport, the move of the equipment to the Pratt site will disrupt traffic flow on […]
MT. VERNON, Ind. (WEHT) — Posey County lynching victims are being remembered more than 140 years later thanks to a local high school student. Mount Vernon High School senior Sophie Kloppenburg started working on the project after she learned about people who were lynched on the Posey County Courthouse lawn in 1878. 17-year-old Sophie Kloppenburg […]
HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WEHT) – Henderson government officials say the delivery of a very, very large piece of equipment for the Pratt Paper project has been delayed. Officials say the traffic flow disruptions that are expected when the equipment is moved from the HC Riverport to the plant site off Kentucky 425 will likely occur […]
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Tri-State history was made Monday night at the Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation board meeting. The EVSC swore in two new officers, including the first female officer in the department’s history. Chief of Police Timothy Alford tells us this isn’t her first role in local law enforcement, as Officer Donna Huber has […]
A fire rekindled in Odon yesterday at 1000E and 1650N. Taylor Township assisted Greene County, Elnora fire, and extra manpower from Odon Fire. 1650 N was shut down because of the fire, and a female subject was reported to need assistance getting out of the house. The fire happened at...
NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) — Hundreds of Newburgh residents were left without power earlier Sunday as CenterPoint Energy crews worked to fix an unidentified issue. According to CenterPoint’s outage map, over 600 people at some point in Warrick County were hit by power outages and had no electricity since the afternoon. As of 3:45 p.m., everyone […]
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Walls are up for the latest inclusion to The Promenade in Evansville. Louis Pointe is under construction at the corner of Oak Grove and Burkhardt Road. Five of the eight occupants have been announced. Eyemart Express, Heritage Federal, HOTWORX, Nothing Bundt Cakes and StretchLab will move in once construction is complete.
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — An Indiana State Police trooper says he was able to put an end to a high speed street race on the Lloyd Expressway late Sunday night. The ISP trooper says shortly before 11 p.m., he heard a loud engine rev and saw a Hyundai Elantra and a Lincoln MKZ speed past […]
