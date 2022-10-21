ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hampton, VA

12 people, including 8 firefighters, hurt in Virginia apartment building fire

By Richelle Hammiel, Brett Hall, Brian Reese, KaMaria Braye
WRIC - ABC 8News
WRIC - ABC 8News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2X4ulq_0ihwNKxx00

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — 12 people, including eight firefighters, were injured in an apartment complex fire in Hampton on Friday morning.

According to officials, the two-alarm fire started around 1:30 a.m. in the 200 block of Marcella Road at the Township in Hampton Woods apartments.

In an update around 7:45 a.m., Hampton firefighters said the injuries were for minor to moderate burns. The injured firefighters were taken to both the Sentara Careplex in Hampton and Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, and the Nightingale helicopter was involved. A child was among those injured and was taken to Children’s Hospital of the King’s Daughters.

Two of the civilians injured were treated on scene and released.

WAVY spoke with a resident who was home at the time of the fire.

She heard three big popping noises and people yelling from the courtyard. When she went outside, she saw a single unit on fire. She then went around knocking on doors to try to get people evacuated.

The fire was eventually marked under control as of 3:24 a.m., but crews were still spraying the building through the morning. It appeared to be out as of 7 a.m.

Footage from Chopper 10 shows major damage to nearly the whole apartment building.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HHHEv_0ihwNKxx00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00R5KU_0ihwNKxx00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zA0gj_0ihwNKxx00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25M1yf_0ihwNKxx00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WCT4M_0ihwNKxx00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lcrlb_0ihwNKxx00

The cause of the fire is still under investigation at this time. 24 units into total were displaced.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wbtw.com

50 displaced, 12 injured in Virginia apartment fire

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A woman and child remain hospitalized following a massive fire at a Hampton apartment complex early Friday morning that displaced approximately 50 residents. According to officials, the two-alarm fire started at about 1:30 a.m. at the Township in Hampton Woods apartments on Marcella Road. Eight...
HAMPTON, VA
WAVY News 10

Norfolk Police looking for missing woman

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A 28-year-old woman is missing and was last seen around 8:30 p.m. Oct. 23 in the 7800 block of Woodall Road, according to Norfolk Police. Anna J. Midas is about 5-feet-8-inches tall and 170 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Norfolk Police said she was last seen wearing a pink […]
NORFOLK, VA
NBC12

7 schools receive bomb threats in Hampton Roads

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WWBT) - Bomb threats forced students at seven schools in the Hampton Roads area to evacuate Monday. WAVY reports the threats were called into schools in Norfolk, Portsmouth, and Chesapeake. Emergency teams scoured all of the schools, and no bombs were found in any of them. Police...
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Man escapes from Eastern State Hospital in Williamsburg

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — Authorities need help to find a 32-year-old man who escaped from Eastern State Hospital in Williamsburg early Monday morning. Christopher Feagin escaped the facility around 1:40 a.m. Monday, but news of his escape wasn’t shared until 2:40 p.m. by Virginia State Police. Police say...
WILLIAMSBURG, VA
13News Now

Bon Secours breaks ground on new hospital in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. — A box of dirt will be the foundation for a nearly 100,000 square-foot hospital in Suffolk. Leaders with Bon Secours and the City of Suffolk broke ground on the new Harbour View Hospital. It will bring enhanced health care to the communities of Northern Suffolk and...
SUFFOLK, VA
13newsnow.com

Chesapeake police: Chase with stolen car ends in crash, suspects run away

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Police officers in Chesapeake are looking for a few people suspected of driving a stolen car during a car chase. Leo Kosinski, a spokesman for the city's police department, said the chase started a little before 1:30 p.m., when officers tried to stop a stolen car near Debaun Avenue and N. Battlefield Boulevard.
CHESAPEAKE, VA
WRIC - ABC 8News

WRIC - ABC 8News

57K+
Followers
17K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

WRIC ABC 8News is the go-to local sources for news in Richmond, Chesterfield, Henrico and throughout Central Virginia. Follow us for weather, local news, Virginia politics and more. Online at https://www.wric.com/.

 https://www.wric.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy