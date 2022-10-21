12 people, including 8 firefighters, hurt in Virginia apartment building fire

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — 12 people, including eight firefighters, were injured in an apartment complex fire in Hampton on Friday morning.

According to officials, the two-alarm fire started around 1:30 a.m. in the 200 block of Marcella Road at the Township in Hampton Woods apartments.

In an update around 7:45 a.m., Hampton firefighters said the injuries were for minor to moderate burns. The injured firefighters were taken to both the Sentara Careplex in Hampton and Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, and the Nightingale helicopter was involved. A child was among those injured and was taken to Children’s Hospital of the King’s Daughters.

Two of the civilians injured were treated on scene and released.

WAVY spoke with a resident who was home at the time of the fire.

She heard three big popping noises and people yelling from the courtyard. When she went outside, she saw a single unit on fire. She then went around knocking on doors to try to get people evacuated.

The fire was eventually marked under control as of 3:24 a.m., but crews were still spraying the building through the morning. It appeared to be out as of 7 a.m.

Footage from Chopper 10 shows major damage to nearly the whole apartment building.

















The cause of the fire is still under investigation at this time. 24 units into total were displaced.

