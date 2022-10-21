ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edwardsville, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
southernillinoisnow.com

Salem Firemen battle 30-acre fire northwest of town, 3-acre fire southwest of town

Salem Firemen battled two wind-whipped fires Saturday afternoon, one burning about 30 acres and the other three. The first fire was on the Josh Tate property on Mills Cart Road near the Hoots Chapel Road intersection. A fence row was being burned out when the fire jumped to an adjacent bean stubble field. The fire burned 20 acres on one side of Mills Cart Road and 10 acres on the other side. The blaze never threatened any structures and remained in the cut bean fields. Salem Firemen received fire from the Odin Fire Protection District. The fire call came in at 1:42 Saturday afternoon, with firemen on the scene for an hour and a half.
SALEM, IL
recordpatriot.com

Collinsville schools earn inclusion award

Collinsville Community Unit School District No. 10 (CUSD 10) has announced recognition received by its Collinsville Community Inclusion. Team (CIT) during a September 2022 celebration hosted by Early Childhood Technical Assistance (ECTA), Illinois State Board of Education (ISBE) and Early CHOICES. “The relationship [among] home, school and community is vital...
COLLINSVILLE, IL
KMOV

Health concerns, desires to move mount for residents near Jana Elementary

ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) - Ashley Marshall says it was easy enough to fall in love with her home in Florissant when she first moved to her neighborhood in 2019. “The neighborhood was such a cute place for kids. They could ride their bikes, and you could tell that it was really well taken care of,” said Marshall, a mother of four.
FLORISSANT, MO
southernillinoisnow.com

Kitchen of Salem home damaged in Sunday morning fire

A malfunctioning gas stove caught fire Sunday morning while the Varrick Davis family was cooking breakfast in their home at 400 South Marshall in Salem. Salem Fire Protection District Fire Marshal Bill Fulton says the stove was destroyed and there was smoke damage to the kitchen and utility room. Firemen were able to keep the fire confined to the stove. It was taken outside and the gas service connection was turned off until the problem could be corrected.
SALEM, IL
advantagenews.com

Wood River picks new electric supplier

Like many others, the Wood River City Council has renewed its municipal electricity aggregation program with a new supplier. Constellation NewEnergy will be the new provider beginning in February in a deal that lasts for 22 months. Since June, residents had been receiving a rate of 4.29 cents per kilowatt...
WOOD RIVER, IL
recordpatriot.com

Witches come to Grafton Saturday

GRAFTON – The annual Witches on the Water will take place from 4-7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22 near Mason Hollow Park in Grafton. Vendors open at 4 p.m. with a huge bonfire, DJ, a witch dance at 8:30 p.m. and a costume contest at 9 p.m. (with a cash prize). Coolers and lawn chairs are welcome and plenty of parking will be open near Mason Hollow Park and downtown.
GRAFTON, IL
nextstl.com

McKinley Heights 18 Apartments Planned

The Beulah Company is planning to build four new buildings at 1812-1820 Geyer in the McKinley Heights neighborhood. Three of the buildings contain 4 two-story units and one building has six two-story units. This is a configuration not seen often (if ever?) in the region. Two stacked two-story apartments. The lower unit is accessed via stairs down to the basement, while the upper is accessed from the ground floor, then stairs up to the second floor. The upper units have balconies. The architect is Jason Plough of Gateway Architecture LLC.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
advantagenews.com

Alton Police receive more than $500,000 in grants

The Alton Police Department has recently received more than $500,000 in grants to be used for a variety of efforts. One $250,000 grant will go toward the salary for hiring a couple of officers for three years and the restart of a Street Crimes division. Another grant in the same...
ALTON, IL
stlmag.com

El Catrin slated to open in early November in South St. Louis

A festive addition from the team behind La Catrina is coming to South City early next month: sibling restaurant El Catrin is slated to open at 6902 Morganford, in the former Hilltop Inn space. The Provenance. At La Catrina, the namesake is the grand dame of Mexico, whose skeletal visage...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
97ZOK

Great News for Illinois as Telsa will Open a Huge Warehouse

There have been countless bad news stories for the Land of Lincoln of businesses leaving in 2022. So the news that Tesla is opening a nearly three-quarters of a million square foot warehouse here in Illinois is very needed. Here are the details on where it is going and why it's a positive sign for Illinois.
ILLINOIS STATE
southernillinoisnow.com

Centralia canceling burn weekend Saturday and Sunday

The City of Centralia has announced the burn weekend scheduled for Saturday and Sunday, October 22nd and 23rd, has been canceled due to the dry conditions and anticipated high winds. As a reminder, the leaf vacuuming service will begin on October 24th. The next regularly scheduled burn dates are planned...
CENTRALIA, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy