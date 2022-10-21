Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Missouri's Most Dangerous CitiesTerry MansfieldMissouri State
Laumeier Sculpture Park is a museum without walls on 105 acres in St. Louis, MissouriCJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
The Union Station in St. Louis is a National Historic Landmark that was repurposed to serve a large metropolitan cityCJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
American chess prodigy Hans Niemann files a lawsuit against the world chess championRickySaint Louis, MO
2 Cities in Missouri Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022Joe MertensMissouri State
Related
southernillinoisnow.com
Salem Firemen battle 30-acre fire northwest of town, 3-acre fire southwest of town
Salem Firemen battled two wind-whipped fires Saturday afternoon, one burning about 30 acres and the other three. The first fire was on the Josh Tate property on Mills Cart Road near the Hoots Chapel Road intersection. A fence row was being burned out when the fire jumped to an adjacent bean stubble field. The fire burned 20 acres on one side of Mills Cart Road and 10 acres on the other side. The blaze never threatened any structures and remained in the cut bean fields. Salem Firemen received fire from the Odin Fire Protection District. The fire call came in at 1:42 Saturday afternoon, with firemen on the scene for an hour and a half.
recordpatriot.com
Collinsville schools earn inclusion award
Collinsville Community Unit School District No. 10 (CUSD 10) has announced recognition received by its Collinsville Community Inclusion. Team (CIT) during a September 2022 celebration hosted by Early Childhood Technical Assistance (ECTA), Illinois State Board of Education (ISBE) and Early CHOICES. “The relationship [among] home, school and community is vital...
KMOV
Health concerns, desires to move mount for residents near Jana Elementary
ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) - Ashley Marshall says it was easy enough to fall in love with her home in Florissant when she first moved to her neighborhood in 2019. “The neighborhood was such a cute place for kids. They could ride their bikes, and you could tell that it was really well taken care of,” said Marshall, a mother of four.
KMOV
Jana Elementary parent afraid her kids’ illnesses are due to nuclear waste at school; teachers moving out of classrooms
FLORISSANT, Mo. (KMOV) - Teachers at Jana Elementary were seen cleaning out their classrooms, packing their things and leaving the school on Thursday. The school is now closed due to radioactive waste concerns. “I’m looking for other options as we speak,” says parent Erica Hart. “I got sick to my...
southernillinoisnow.com
Kitchen of Salem home damaged in Sunday morning fire
A malfunctioning gas stove caught fire Sunday morning while the Varrick Davis family was cooking breakfast in their home at 400 South Marshall in Salem. Salem Fire Protection District Fire Marshal Bill Fulton says the stove was destroyed and there was smoke damage to the kitchen and utility room. Firemen were able to keep the fire confined to the stove. It was taken outside and the gas service connection was turned off until the problem could be corrected.
Donation box stolen ahead of Howl’oween Pet Parade fundraiser
A tail-wagging good time in downtown Belleville was marred by an unfortunate act of petty theft as the Belleville Area Humane Society put on its annual Howl'oween Pet Parade and pre-party.
advantagenews.com
Wood River picks new electric supplier
Like many others, the Wood River City Council has renewed its municipal electricity aggregation program with a new supplier. Constellation NewEnergy will be the new provider beginning in February in a deal that lasts for 22 months. Since June, residents had been receiving a rate of 4.29 cents per kilowatt...
Great Go! St. Louis Halloween Race takes place today
The Great Go! St. Louis Halloween Race featured runners dressed in their best Halloween costumes.
Boil water advisory cancels classes Monday
Students in the Festus School District get the day off Monday.
recordpatriot.com
Witches come to Grafton Saturday
GRAFTON – The annual Witches on the Water will take place from 4-7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22 near Mason Hollow Park in Grafton. Vendors open at 4 p.m. with a huge bonfire, DJ, a witch dance at 8:30 p.m. and a costume contest at 9 p.m. (with a cash prize). Coolers and lawn chairs are welcome and plenty of parking will be open near Mason Hollow Park and downtown.
nextstl.com
McKinley Heights 18 Apartments Planned
The Beulah Company is planning to build four new buildings at 1812-1820 Geyer in the McKinley Heights neighborhood. Three of the buildings contain 4 two-story units and one building has six two-story units. This is a configuration not seen often (if ever?) in the region. Two stacked two-story apartments. The lower unit is accessed via stairs down to the basement, while the upper is accessed from the ground floor, then stairs up to the second floor. The upper units have balconies. The architect is Jason Plough of Gateway Architecture LLC.
advantagenews.com
Alton Police receive more than $500,000 in grants
The Alton Police Department has recently received more than $500,000 in grants to be used for a variety of efforts. One $250,000 grant will go toward the salary for hiring a couple of officers for three years and the restart of a Street Crimes division. Another grant in the same...
St. Louis region due for a soaking on Tuesday
Rain and some storms will spread across the region Monday night and continue through Tuesday evening.
stlmag.com
El Catrin slated to open in early November in South St. Louis
A festive addition from the team behind La Catrina is coming to South City early next month: sibling restaurant El Catrin is slated to open at 6902 Morganford, in the former Hilltop Inn space. The Provenance. At La Catrina, the namesake is the grand dame of Mexico, whose skeletal visage...
High number of deer collisions in one Metro East County
The Illinois Department of Natural Resources and the Illinois Department of Transportation encouraged drivers to be aware of deer this time of year.
Great News for Illinois as Telsa will Open a Huge Warehouse
There have been countless bad news stories for the Land of Lincoln of businesses leaving in 2022. So the news that Tesla is opening a nearly three-quarters of a million square foot warehouse here in Illinois is very needed. Here are the details on where it is going and why it's a positive sign for Illinois.
Tesla hiring for jobs in Metro East, promising sign of new facility
One of the world's leading electric vehicle manufacturers could soon set its footprint in the Metro East.
St. Louis Co. man believes Coldwater Creek is connected to his best friend's cancer death
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Going down memory lane, Brendan Foley looked at what he called precious moments Saturday afternoon. In his hands, he shuffled through old photos and handwritten letters. He holds on tight to these times with his late best friend Mike Montgomery. The two grew up...
southernillinoisnow.com
Centralia canceling burn weekend Saturday and Sunday
The City of Centralia has announced the burn weekend scheduled for Saturday and Sunday, October 22nd and 23rd, has been canceled due to the dry conditions and anticipated high winds. As a reminder, the leaf vacuuming service will begin on October 24th. The next regularly scheduled burn dates are planned...
Comments / 0