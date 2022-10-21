ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Derby, KS

KVOE

UPDATE: Area fire crews still on scene of large grass fire near Marion Chase County line more than nine hours after initial call

Fire crews from Marion and Chase counties along with the Kansas Forest Service have spent the majority of Sunday battling a fire near the county line. The fire developed along Kansas Highway 150 near the Marion Chase County line just before 11 am between C Road in Chase County and Clover Road in Marion according to Chase County Sheriff Jacob Welsh. Crews from Chase County, Newton, Peabody, Heston, Marion and the Kansas Forest Service all arrived at the scene and battled the fire for nearly eight hours.
CHASE COUNTY, KS
KAKE TV

Evergy power outages in Northwest Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - A large power outage left thousands without power in Wichita Sunday. Evergy spoke with KAKE news anchor David Scott and told him they are unsure what caused the outage or exactly when it will be fixed. Crews have been sent out to investigate. The first report...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Multi-vehicle crash in E. Wichita injures 8, 1 critical

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita Fire Department (WFD) says eight people were injured and one seriously hurt in a four-vehicle crash at 143rd Street East and Kellogg in far east Wichita Sunday afternoon. WFD says it responded to the crash at about 4 p.m. and found a person was pinned...
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Northbound I-135 closed Saturday in north Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — If you are traveling north on Interstate 135 Saturday in north Wichita, be prepared for a detour. The Kansas Department of Transportation is closing the northbound lanes just before the North Junction construction site. The lanes will be closed for approximately 11 hours, from 7 a.m. until 6 p.m. Drivers on […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

How local grocers are handling inflation

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A weekly activity for many continuing to take up more and more of your budget. “Prices are going up considerably in comparison to previous years. It’s been records. We haven’t seen the same thing since the 70s,” said Tyler Killgore, Green Acres Market, Assistant Corporate Grocery Buyer. Across Green Acres Market […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Overnight fire damages house in Hutchinson

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) — A house suffered extensive damage after it caught fire in Hutchinson on Friday night. According to a news release from the Hutchinson Fire Department (HFD), firefighters were dispatched to a house in the 1700 block of N. Adams St. in Hutchinson around 10:35 on Friday night. When units arrived they found […]
HUTCHINSON, KS
wichitabyeb.com

Desserts, BBQ, tacos and steaks all take a hit with restaurant closings

There’s been a slew of closings in the Wichita area. Let’s get to it. The BBQ restaurant in Park City, Ray’s Food Express at 1542 East 61st St. N has closed. Pictures were coming in online that showed seizure signs on the doors. Since then, the restaurant was marked as temporarily closed on their Google listing and their Facebook page has been taken down.
WICHITA, KS
Hutch Post

Hutchinson Fire Department works Friday night blaze

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — There was a fire in the attic and on the back side of the house at 1717 North Adams Friday night, but everyone inside got out safely. Hutchinson firefighters got to the house just after 10:30 p.m. and found heavy smoke coming from the north side of the house and from the eaves.
HUTCHINSON, KS
KSN News

Motorcyclist ejected, hospitalized during police chase in Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — An Arkansas City man has been hospitalized following a police pursuit ending in a crash Saturday. The Kansas Highway Patrol says Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Deputies were pursuing a fleeing subject on a sport style motorcycle. The suspect led them north in the 1200 block of N. Hoover Rd. around 12:16 Saturday […]
WICHITA, KS
Hutch Post

Hutchinson $10K winner in Kansas Lottery event Friday

TOPEKA — A Kansas Lottery player from Hutchinson won $10,000 in the Cosmic Cash second-chance promotion at the Kansas Lottery headquarters in Topeka Friday. Darren Davison of Hutchinson was one of 10 finalists from all across the Sunflower State. To win a spot in the grand finale event, players entered their non-winning $5 and $10 Cosmic Cash instant tickets into PlayOn®.
HUTCHINSON, KS

