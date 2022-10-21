Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fire causes minor damage at east Wichita restaurant
Crews responded around 4:30 to the On the Border restaurant in the 1900 block of N. Rock Road. Officials say the fire began outside of the building and spread to its outer walls but did not get inside.
KWCH.com
Wind, dry conditions causes fires across the state, fires mostly contained
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Saturday night update: The Garden City Fire Department confirmed that the US Highway 50 wildland fire is 98% contained. In a social media post, they said that crews will continue to patrol throughout the night and tomorrow. US Highway 50 has been reopened. Marion County Emergency...
Fire breaks out early Sunday outside Wichita restaurant
The fire was in the 2000 block of N. Rock Road outside of the On the Border restaurant.
Multiple vehicle crash on East Kellogg west of Andover
Crews are working a multiple-vehicle crash in eastern Sedgwick County. It happened around 4 p.m. at Kellogg and 143rd Street East.
KVOE
UPDATE: Area fire crews still on scene of large grass fire near Marion Chase County line more than nine hours after initial call
Fire crews from Marion and Chase counties along with the Kansas Forest Service have spent the majority of Sunday battling a fire near the county line. The fire developed along Kansas Highway 150 near the Marion Chase County line just before 11 am between C Road in Chase County and Clover Road in Marion according to Chase County Sheriff Jacob Welsh. Crews from Chase County, Newton, Peabody, Heston, Marion and the Kansas Forest Service all arrived at the scene and battled the fire for nearly eight hours.
Wind gusts close to 70 mph reported in Kansas
The National Weather Service is reporting the highest wind speeds so far on Sunday.
KAKE TV
Evergy power outages in Northwest Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - A large power outage left thousands without power in Wichita Sunday. Evergy spoke with KAKE news anchor David Scott and told him they are unsure what caused the outage or exactly when it will be fixed. Crews have been sent out to investigate. The first report...
KWCH.com
Multi-vehicle crash in E. Wichita injures 8, 1 critical
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita Fire Department (WFD) says eight people were injured and one seriously hurt in a four-vehicle crash at 143rd Street East and Kellogg in far east Wichita Sunday afternoon. WFD says it responded to the crash at about 4 p.m. and found a person was pinned...
Northbound I-135 closed Saturday in north Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — If you are traveling north on Interstate 135 Saturday in north Wichita, be prepared for a detour. The Kansas Department of Transportation is closing the northbound lanes just before the North Junction construction site. The lanes will be closed for approximately 11 hours, from 7 a.m. until 6 p.m. Drivers on […]
How local grocers are handling inflation
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A weekly activity for many continuing to take up more and more of your budget. “Prices are going up considerably in comparison to previous years. It’s been records. We haven’t seen the same thing since the 70s,” said Tyler Killgore, Green Acres Market, Assistant Corporate Grocery Buyer. Across Green Acres Market […]
Overnight fire damages house in Hutchinson
HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) — A house suffered extensive damage after it caught fire in Hutchinson on Friday night. According to a news release from the Hutchinson Fire Department (HFD), firefighters were dispatched to a house in the 1700 block of N. Adams St. in Hutchinson around 10:35 on Friday night. When units arrived they found […]
Grassfires affect traffic near Wichita on Thursday
Multiple fire crews worked to contain several small grass fires Thursday afternoon. The fires burned along the northbound lanes of K-15.
wichitabyeb.com
Desserts, BBQ, tacos and steaks all take a hit with restaurant closings
There’s been a slew of closings in the Wichita area. Let’s get to it. The BBQ restaurant in Park City, Ray’s Food Express at 1542 East 61st St. N has closed. Pictures were coming in online that showed seizure signs on the doors. Since then, the restaurant was marked as temporarily closed on their Google listing and their Facebook page has been taken down.
Hutchinson Fire Department works Friday night blaze
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — There was a fire in the attic and on the back side of the house at 1717 North Adams Friday night, but everyone inside got out safely. Hutchinson firefighters got to the house just after 10:30 p.m. and found heavy smoke coming from the north side of the house and from the eaves.
Fatal drowning reported in south Wichita
One person is dead following a drowning. It happened around 5:00 p.m. Friday in south Wichita.
Death of nationally renowned physician is ‘a big loss for . . . the Wichita community’
A Wichita physician, who made a big impact in Wichita with his medical practice and on the national stage with a product he helped develop, has died.
Motorcyclist ejected, hospitalized during police chase in Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — An Arkansas City man has been hospitalized following a police pursuit ending in a crash Saturday. The Kansas Highway Patrol says Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Deputies were pursuing a fleeing subject on a sport style motorcycle. The suspect led them north in the 1200 block of N. Hoover Rd. around 12:16 Saturday […]
One dead in drowning in south Wichita
Sedgwick County Dispatch says one person has died in a drowning in south Wichita on Friday afternoon.
Roughly 70 dogs rescued, 2 dead from puppy mill in Conway Springs
Over 70 dogs have been rescued from a property in Sumner County by the Kansas Department of Agriculture, Beauties and Beasts Rescue, and other law enforcement agencies.
Hutchinson $10K winner in Kansas Lottery event Friday
TOPEKA — A Kansas Lottery player from Hutchinson won $10,000 in the Cosmic Cash second-chance promotion at the Kansas Lottery headquarters in Topeka Friday. Darren Davison of Hutchinson was one of 10 finalists from all across the Sunflower State. To win a spot in the grand finale event, players entered their non-winning $5 and $10 Cosmic Cash instant tickets into PlayOn®.
